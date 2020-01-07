How can grocers hold onto their new most valuable customers?
It’s long been argued by Target, Walmart and other retailers that their most valuable customers shop in both their stores and on their websites. If that’s true for other retailers that sell groceries, then recent research shows that the ranks of the most valuable customers is growing significantly.
Half of all in-store supermarket shoppers have also ordered groceries online in the last 30 days, according to the “2020 U.S. Online & In-Store Grocery Shopping Study” from the Retail Feedback Group (RFG). Younger consumers trend higher in this regard: Gen Z (66 percent), Millennials (61 percent) and Gen X (52 percent). Fewer Baby Boomers (37 percent) and members of the Silent Generation (38 percent) ordered groceries online while also having shopped in stores.
The “U.S. Grocery Shopping Trends” report released by FMI last month confirmed that a higher percentage of grocery sales have shifted online since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the country.
Last year, consumers reported that 10.5 percent of their grocery spending was done online. In February of this year that figure had risen to 14.5 percent before jumping to 27.9 percent of all purchases in March and April.
A larger percentage of those shopping for groceries online also decided to take a leap of faith and order categories such as produce and fresh meat that they had previously only purchased in stores.
FMI found that fresh produce ranked fifteenth and meat nineteenth on the list of 26 categories purchased online in February. By mid-April, each category had moved into the top 10.
The pandemic has proven to be a sales bonanza for many grocers who have seen revenues increase as more consumers eat their meals at home. New research from Acosta finds that concerns among consumers about going out in public remains high and is likely to drive further in-home consumption.
Thirty-five percent are more concerned than they were at the start of the pandemic, and half of Millennials express those sentiments. The biggest concerns that people have include contracting the virus (72 percent), a new wave of cases and a shutdown (65 percent), the impact on the economy (56 percent) and household finances (48 percent).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How good a job are grocers doing at establishing a unified view of their customers’ behavior? What will be the keys to satisfying grocery customers who shop both online and in-store from this point forward?
3 Comments on "How can grocers hold onto their new most valuable customers?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think creating a unified view of customers has been on many short-term agendas. The priority has been managing unprecedented demand shifts during the pandemic. That said, it has to be a medium-term necessity as retailers need to understand how consumers behave across channels.
Getting online data is easy as consumers have to identify themselves for delivery or collection. Getting the same information for in-store visits is more challenging, which makes putting the pieces together extremely difficult.
Target has done a great job of joining the two sides via its Target Circle loyalty scheme. Members now scan a barcode on their phone when shopping in-store which lets them collect money-off points for future trips. This also helps Target identify who is shopping and what they’re buying. The information is used to help target marketing and to analyze how shoppers are behaving across channels.
Amazon has done a similar, though less comprehensive, job with Whole Foods and Prime members. Other retailers will follow.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Grocers have consistently struggled with a unified shopper view. Online is seen as an add-on to the “real” business of bringing shoppers in-store. COVID-19 has created a true cross-channel shopper who can no longer be ignored.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
This actually leads to the decades-old challenge of loyalty. Are your “loyalty” programs simply mass, untargeted discounts? There are tools available today to precisely determine who your most profitable customers are and how to incentivize them to remain loyal.