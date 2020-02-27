How can retailers bring the best of digital commerce to physical stores?
There are many benefits to e-commerce — speed to market and the ability to quickly react and optimize merchandising strategy and rich data to personalize the customer shopping experience, to name a few. At the recent 2020 Future Stores conference in Miami, a frequent theme was working out how retailers take these elements and leverage them in brick and mortar store environments.
When Foot Locker designed its new community store prototype, speed to market and the ability to react quickly was top of mind. According to Kambiz Hemati, former VP, global retail design for the footwear chain, fixtures were designed to be modular and flexible so they could quickly re-merchandise the store based on sales trends, customer behavior and local events.
A study from Boston Retail Partners, found that 79 percent of consumers identify personalized service from a sales associate as an important factor in determining the store they choose to shop. Personalized service these days, however, is more than a friendly hello and engaging conversation. It’s about taking those personal interactions and offering solutions for the shopper. One way to provide meaningful solutions is to utilize data.
Retailers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to give associates in-store recommendation engines that are based on customer purchase behavior. Oscar Sachs, CEO of Salesfloor, shared a case study of a retailer utilizing technology that allows associates to communicate directly with in-store customers, providing opportunities to upsell and recommend products based on past behavior.
Both legacy retailers and digitally native brands spoke of testing more AI-enabled technologies at the physical point of purchase. From dynamic price signage to personalized merchandise recommendations sent via mobile, we’re just at the beginning of bringing the best of e-commerce to physical retail.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the best use cases for AI-enabled technology in-store? How should retailers determine which new technologies to introduce and then go about rolling them out in stores?
Join the Discussion!
14 Comments on "How can retailers bring the best of digital commerce to physical stores?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
VR/AR enabled virtual trial rooms to see fit could be great. Clothing, apparel, and shoes are obvious. Less obvious uses are around makeup, hair color, and cosmetics. Being able to try out a complete look and multiple variations could be compelling.
Upsell, cross-sell and personalized interactions are alright, but they don’t move the needle enough to actually improve the customer experience.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is all about a better customer experience. When you combine the power of AI with human interaction, you have the best of both worlds. AI can make recommendations based on past purchases and buying behaviors, but a good salesperson can infuse those recommendations with personality and excitement.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
We have all heard the narrative that data, analytical insights, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other advanced digital-first technologies are key to driving personalization and enhanced customer engagement. However, before taking the leap and digitally transforming the company, retailers should focus on ensuring that the foundational elements and brand purposes are in place. Every single retail strategy in 2020 and beyond should focus on enhancing and optimizing the customer experience.
It is assumed that we are digitally connected 24/7, with customers engaging with brands across multiple channels on their terms. Unless the foundational elements, including having the right product, at the right price, meeting the customers’ expectations, engaging with the customers on their terms, and having the right customer-facing associates are in place, the fancy digital innovations will ultimately fail and fast.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
To transform customer and associate experience, you truly need to become a data-driven organization. You must tap into existing data to discover critical insights that can be shared across your entire organization… including at store level. I think it is best to use an AI-fueled business intelligence platform that supports the entire analytics cycle, from discovery to operationalization. That way you can visualize, analyze and share actionable insights about your data with everyone in your stores. If you leverage AI tools that interpret the data for you, and it also presents actionable insights in plain language, you can far more easily craft tactical store improvements that affect shoppers directly. You have to get actionable insights from your tools to make them worth their investments. This can translate to more effective merchandising and promo displays, more productive staffing and better customer traffic management.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The best AI implementations in-store will be directed to improving the overall shopping experience. Combining the power of data with knowledgeable, well-trained store associates is the holy grail of retail, and it is in reach.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Test, measure, analyze (with AI) optimize, deploy or reject, repeat — just guessing will get you nowhere!
I’m currently working on a project where “mystery shopper” survey results and transactional sales data are being analyzed using AI to predictively determine which locations will perform above average and which locations need attention. AI is being used as an additional tool not to create more “actionable data” (a meaningless buzz phrase in my opinion) but to provide quantitative evidence as to what specific actions need to be taken to improve not only commercial performance but the overall customer experience. Not surprisingly both are inextricably and proportionately linked to success.
Retail Thought Leader
Demand forecasting has shown the most promise. Other tech like facial recognition, fraud detection and in-store stock out predictions have been used as well in terms of AI-enabled tech. The only commonality is that these are back office technologies with noticeable ROI that are making inroads. Customer-facing efforts still have some way to go to make them useful and economical. Most larger retailers have already developed innovation labs, pilots and testing centers and stores. These are the most effective ways to trial the technology before full-scale rollouts of the tech, to make sure the tech really does bring customer value. Look for more AI-powered applications in the future.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Inventory, inventory, inventory – Still the bane of retailers’ existence. Leveraging AI to get a better handle on inventory in the store so that associates can replenish or know where to access additional inventory not only enhances the customer experience, it generates revenue! Look at the stuff leaders like Lowe’s and Walmart are doing and that should be a good impetus for others to initiate programs to help get a better handle on inventory.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Flexibility is the key word regarding how AI-enabled technology can help the in-store experience. This can mean flexibility in how the customer views pricing, product placement and inventory levels. It can also be how the associate can change their selling technique by utilizing technology to understand the needs of the customers they are working with directly. Either way, putting the customer first must be the number one priority when analyzing the use-case for all in-store tech purchases.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
There’s a bit of the Wild West to all the new capabilities that are emerging. What retailers should not do is go the traditional route, of study, specify, RFP and take years from concept to go-live.
Jump in and try something and encourage a culture of experimentation. Retail is about reinvention right now. Now is the time for companies to step out of their traditional comfort zones and try some new things. And remember it’s called “test and learn” not sit and wait.
Retail industry thought leader
Gartner defines AI as having potential in the following four areas:
Prescriptive to me is the most valuable. To utilize AI for prescriptivity most effectively requires a real-time cloud based environment that supports all channels simultaneously. Just as Amazon understands who I am and what I buy and browse, a predominantly store-based retailer needs to know the same to compete. Retailers need to understand the unique customer journeys that makes them different than other retailers in their sector, prioritize those journeys that provide the best customer service, integrate the channel silos and then create those journeys.
Customer Success Director, Salesforce
CEO, Design Director and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
I visited Perch in NYC and explored all of their AI-enabled retail technology that is built into custom displays. It detects the products that shoppers pick up, offers dynamic digital content and measures shopper interactions in real-time. At that time, Perch was working with Sephora and I demoed AR lipstick on a digital display. Perch has grow to work with Macy’s and other leading retailers. Today, retailers can partner to introduce new technologies in-store or work with in-house technology teams to create a “store of the future” concept to test in limited locations. Ultimately, gaining feedback from shopper interactions is vital to developing in-store retail technologies that stick.