How did Abercrombie pull off its comeback?
Abercrombie & Fitch just scored its highest operating margin in over a decade with 2022 expected to show greater annual net store openings than closures for the first time since 2008.
On its fourth quarter call, Fran Horowitz, who replaced Mike Jeffries as CEO in 2017, said the improvement reflects “substantial foundational changes” outlined on its 2018 Investor Day, including:
- Optimizing its global store network,
- Enhancing digital and omni capabilities,
- Increasing speed to market,
- Improving customer engagement.
Ms. Horowitz said Abercrombie shuttered 23 percent of its store base, including most large locations, since 2018 to reduce annual occupancy costs by 31 percent. Newer stores are 30-to-50 percent smaller than heritage locations “and better reflect the modern Abercrombie & Fitch to clean and open sight lines and improve functionality that supports the digital nature of our customer.”
Hollister’s updates likewise “open up and brighten the store front and interior.”
Stores have been designed to embrace localized preferences. Ms. Horowitz said, “We no longer take a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Abercrombie has worked to significantly upgrade the quality of the product with better fabrics, zippers and buttons. The mix now features more down-to-earth looks and refined basics, replacing the oversize logos and low-rise jeans of the past. Extended sizes have been added for a more inclusive approach.
Ms. Horowitz said, “We refined our design calendar, re-balanced our vendors and expanded countries of origin. This has enabled us to move quicker and further improve the quality of our product.”
From an engagement standpoint, “the most critical steps thus far have been clearly defining the purpose and competitive positioning of each brand,” said Ms. Horowitz.
Abercrombie, now repositioned around younger Millennials, has ditched its shirtless male model greeters, dimly-lit stores and sexualized marketing. Hollister is centered around Gen-Z.
Newer examples of engagement include Abercrombie’s rollout of a Best Dressed Guest franchise to take advantage of an expected record number of weddings this year, Hollister’s gaming partnership with Fortnite’s Bugha and the work both brands are doing with social influencers. Ms. Horowitz said, “With the DNA in positioning solidified for each of our brands, our marketing teams are authentically engaging with their respective customers on a channels that are most relevant to them.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What has most impressed you about Abercrombie & Fitch’s turnaround? Does Abercrombie’s fall and rise offer the most lessons around marketing, merchandising or product design?
When you think of what Abercrombie & Fitch once stood for and how deeply embedded views of the brand were, the turnaround is very impressive. A great management team led by Fran Horowitz deserves credit for focusing on both the proposition and on operations. On the operational side, the biggest change has been reinventing stores, reducing the fleet and downsizing shops while ramping up e-commerce. Pre-COVID-19, increasing the speed of the supply chain so that new designs reached the shop floor faster also paid benefits. On the product side new designs with a focus on quality – super soft fabrics, better stitching, nicer embellishments like buttons – rather than overt-branding, helped people reassess their view of A&F. All in all, this is a masterclass in how to reinvent and reinvigorate a retail brand.
Funny how you can sum up years of hard work in one word sometimes — turnaround. This effort took years of restructuring, new designs, a new brand promise, new stores — I mean, they completely changed the brand from what it was. With many mistakes along the road, I’m sure, but they got there. Hats off to Fran and team and perhaps — just maybe? — they can show their playbook to Victoria’s Secret.
Much of what A&F has achieved is based on improved operating fundamentals: Lower occupancy costs, better supply chain management, more sophisticated data management, and so forth. All important steps, but it really comes down to the relevance of the product for the target customer.
Today’s A&F shoppers may have loved the store while teenagers — 20 years ago — but is now in their late 20s and 30s with a completely different mindset about the importance of “cool” versus “a brand that understands me.” It looks like Abercrombie has made that merchandising leap, and the operating gains are the icing on the cake.
It’s really hard to win back the favor of Millennials so kudos to the team at A&F. Ms. Horowitz had addressed the business top to bottom, which is what was needed to pull them from the ashes. For their target, marketing is what got them paying attention again. However better product is what will keep them coming back. My kids were turned off of the old A&F as “frat boy clothes” – now they are paying attention again.