How should grocers prepare for a possible pandemic stockpiling redux?
New research by Acosta suggests 53 percent of shoppers plan to stock up on groceries if another pandemic shutdown occurs.
“As COVID cases continue to rise, most shoppers believe we’re headed for another shutdown and plan to respond accordingly, so retailers should be prepared for a new surge in stocking up,” said Darian Pickett, CEO of North American sales at Acosta, in a statement.
Acosta’s tenth round of COVID-19 research revealed:
- Sixty-seven percent of shoppers think another shutdown is extremely or somewhat likely to occur.
- Thirty-eight percent of shoppers stocked up at the start of the pandemic and plan to stock up again.
- Fifteen percent of shoppers did not stock up at the start but plan to stock up this time.
- Seventeen percent of shoppers stocked up at the start but won’t this time.
- Twenty-four percent of shoppers did not stock up at the start and also won’t this time.
Commenting on Acosta’s research, James Tenser, principal of VSN Strategies and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, said grocery suppliers in many categories were caught flat-footed by the panic shopping in March and April, depleting four months of supply chain inventory in a couple of weeks.
“Shoppers naturally interpreted shelf voids as an urgency to stock up more. In response, many brands elected to concentrate manufacturing and distribution on the highest-demand SKUs, while pulling back on promotions,” he said.
Mr. Tenser believes some soul-searching is now underway for trading partners over what space and assortment plans will look like and how promotion dollars should be invested with another potential stock up.
“Manufacturers of shelf-stable products will load their warehouses to the extent possible,” said Mr. Tenser. “The boom in supermarket sales and digital ordering has been challenging, but it also reveals considerable sales opportunity. You can’t sell what you don’t have. The tricky question is, how aggressive should they be? Excess inventory adds expense, in terms of cost of capital, storage, shrink and markdowns. CPGs need to keep sharp eyes on consumer demand and use best-available forecasting tools.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What lessons should grocers and CPG brands take away from the first pandemic stock-up about preparing for another possible wave of shutdowns? Will the bigger hurdle be improving in-stock levels or discouraging hoarding behavior?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given the unprecedented demand seen during the first lockdown, most grocery retailers coped admirably. The circumstances were exceptional and there is no business case for building supply chain capacity to cope with such an exceptional elevated level of trading; indeed, to do so would be completely unprofitable. That said, there are tactical lessons that retailers learned. Limiting quantities for consumers, removing volume driving promotions, allocating staff to key parts of the supply chain, and quickly finding new suppliers, were all among them. I suspect retailers will employ these things if there is disruption from another lockdown.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Grocers and CPG vendors learned a lot of valuable lessons during the first wave of the pandemic and I believe they are in a much better position to handle another wave of shutdowns and hoarding issues.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Inventory positions and strengthening of the supply chains are a given and have already been underway. The real change necessary is to create greater awareness and measures to assess – daily – the course of the pandemic via reliable data combined with policy statements and behind the scenes discussions. The policy and dynamic regulatory environment play a significant role in forming consumer expectations and panic buying.
Retailers should be looking at enhancing those capabilities that allow them to monitor specific activities in their markets at a hyper-local level. Keeping track of things like changes in selling patterns and accelerating demand of specific key items. Being able to correlate that data with infection rates, traffic patterns and consumer behavioral data to name a few metrics, can provide indications of where stockpiling might be more likely to occur. With all the data that was accumulated in March and April, when the pandemic and lockdowns were just starting, I would suspect there are patterns in the data that can help them understand the triggers in their local markets that would enable them to predict when and where these behaviors are likely to occur again.
To mitigate future out-of-stocks this data can inform strategies to better stage those items that are most impacted by stockpiling and hopefully give them a better chance to mitigate the effect on their business.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The problem the first time around had nothing to do with the retailers or the manufacturers. They were caught in an unprecedented situation where they had no experience.
The problem had everything to do with the nonsensical shoppers who are only concerned about their own toilet paper (and other things) and not about their fellow citizens.
There is only one solution if this were to happen again — limit the purchases. Of course then we will have discussions about how some customers react to the limitations just as we have had about being masked.
Content Marketing Strategist
Grocers and brands can expect more irrational consumer behavior this fall. Avoiding out-of-stocks is imperative, as empty shelves trigger consumers’ sense of scarcity and greed.
Suppliers and retailers need to evolve to real-time collaboration to adapt faster, especially during shutdowns. Companies can focus on factors within their control like supply chain visibility and agile forecasting.
Expect shelf-stable, frozen and cleaning products to see heightened demand, and less frequent store visits as consumers seek to minimize health risks. Smooth e-commerce capability will set grocery winners apart, including offering enough BOPIS and delivery windows to accommodate online demand.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Unless they know the store is doing a remodel, shoppers get nervous when they see a nearly empty aisle that should be fully stocked. If that gondola houses paper towels, toilet paper or cleaning supplies – things that were hard to find at the start of the pandemic – customers will be triggered to stock up on whatever is left.
The aisles housing these products are still lighter than normal in the grocery stores where I live. Since the start of the pandemic the owner of Blue Goose Market, a local indie grocery store, has taken to Facebook Live and other social media outlets to explain to customers the status of various products, how they are sourced and received, and what he is doing daily to stay in stock. Customer appreciation for Blue Goose is at an all time high. Perhaps more communication and in-store signage will help calm customers who are worried shortages could happen again.
Retail Influencer, Speaker and Consultant
There are a few things that come to mind. Now that we know what we’re dealing with…
Enforce minimums. Stores have the right to limit quantities purchased, but many stores were unprepared and not enforcing these (understandably so).
Introducing subscription models would be a great way to steady out business. Hopefully they’re all better e-commerce equipped for the second wave – a subscription may abate some consumer anxiety knowing thatthey’ve got a recurring order coming.
Facing up power SKUs, and taking out SKUs that don’t perform as well. Transparently, I don’t love this one because it tends to impact smaller companies.
Encourage smaller stock-up trips – find a way to suggest new SKUs, new recipes that incorporate new ingredients that might lessen the pressure on stock-up products.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Preparing for another epidemic is impossible for many small retailers. Having seen over the years how independents are treated, the mega stores will always have the upper hand when it comes to key items whereas we will struggle to find top national brands, and that is a simple fact. The frenzy for key supplies aged me about 10 years, as frustration set in knowing we weren’t going to get key items because allocation went to the mega stores. I will make sure our meat supply will be strong, along with our deli as well and, if this hits again, I’ll be fine. If prices skyrocket it will anger many folks, so hopefully meat packaging plants avoid the mess we had earlier this year.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Grocers know what consumers bought at the beginning of the pandemic. They know the basic shopping patterns. The pandemic jumped out in front and surprised us. No real warning. This time we know what could happen. Have a plan in place for when it happens again. Watch for the warning signs. If it does happen, we should have a little more warning – even if just a few days or a week ahead. In short, plan ahead and execute if there is a need.