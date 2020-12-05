How should retailers manage touch-but-not-buy?

11 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
May 12, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

The ability to have customers return merchandise, try on clothes in fitting rooms and even touch merchandise has been clouded by concerns over the transmission of COVID-19.

Among the strategies some retailers are using as they start to reopen:

  • Gap’s dressing rooms will be closed. Returns will be quarantined for 24 hours before being placed back on sales racks.
  • Saks Fifth Avenue will keep dressing rooms open, but fewer will be available and they’ll be cleaned after each use. Items tried on or returned are being taken off the sales floor for 48 hours.
  • Target has closed fitting rooms. Returned clothing items are being quarantined for three days before placing them back on the sales floor.
  • Macy’s will also open fewer dressing rooms with frequent sanitization and will hold aside returned and fitting room merchandise for 24 hours before bringing it back to the sales floor.
  • At DSW, any shoe returns or shoes that have been tried on will be removed from the sales floor to the back where they will be sprayed with disinfectant and kept off the sales floor for three days.

Beyond apparel and footwear, Macy’s beauty departments will offer “no-touch” consultations and demonstrations and will help customers test products on a piece of paper with a diagram of a face. Customers will be required to use hand sanitizer when trying on jewelry.

A challenge, according to Glossy, is that few guidelines have come out from authorities on how product should be handled. Saks is investigating whether to use experts to advise them on how or if apparel needs to be cleaned after it is tried on by a customer, according to the New York Post.

Retailers could face lawsuits from sick patrons and workers after reopening, although health officials have said it’s highly unlikely a person can get COVID-19 through apparel or footwear. The sanitization, mask for associates and other steps are also designed to make customers feel comfortable enough to shop in public. Saks plans to take the temperatures of associates daily and potentially communicate those results to shoppers.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should retailers manage returns, fitting rooms and other product-related contamination risks? What are the most important measures retailers should be embracing to assure customers that stores are safe to shop?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Pandemic precautions change quickly and customers are counting on retailers to keep up."

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking

Join the Discussion!

11 Comments on "How should retailers manage touch-but-not-buy?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 54 minutes ago

We’re going to see a lot of different policies and a lot of confusion around how they get implemented. The guidelines for handling merchandise are vague and will likely continue to change. Any way you slice it, shopping in brick-and-mortar stores just became a whole lot more challenging – and at a time when retailers can least afford it to be. First and foremost retailers need to ensure staff and shoppers are safe. Clearly posted policies, and PPE for all staff and offered to all shoppers is a good place to start. This is all going to be a mess for a little while and shoppers will need to be patient.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
1 hour 54 minutes ago

Reducing the number of fitting rooms or closing them altogether are the only routes right now. Everything about a fitting room — doors, walls, hangers, clothing items — would have to be cleaned on a regular basis, and that may not be realistic right now. The new normal won’t be the old normal, until there’s a vaccine, which could be many years from now.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 50 minutes ago

I’ll feel a lot better in a store where masks are required, and are actually worn by employees and shoppers alike. I saw a picture of an AEO store opening where it looked like hand sanitizer and masks were available at the front entrance. A quick spritz for shoppers would add another level of comfort for all. I also hope to see some re-thought product presentations where the floor presentations are lightened up and more of the depth is kept in the stock room. Easier said than done, but this just isn’t a “stack ’em high” environment any longer.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Retail industry thought leader
1 hour 46 minutes ago

I think the three day rule should apply for returns and fitting rooms should be closed. I would also consider gloves if you’re touching merchandise and masks. America is the center of the universe for COVID-19 and we should start acting like it. This won’t go away by the summer, the vaccine isn’t going to be available in the fall and we should be prepared for the long haul.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 46 minutes ago

In the short term there is going to be a lot of disruption, but retailers need to find ways of preserving customer service while protecting their staff and members of the public. Not allowing returns is not sustainable, especially in apparel and especially if people are not allowed to try garments on in stores. As such, it looks like a more complex process of returns will be needed including quarantining items. This is really going to add to the erosion of margins that returns bring about.

It’s not just apparel: the biggest challenge is in the produce department and grocers. We are all so used to feeling fruit and vegetables for ripeness and it is a very hard habit to break.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 45 minutes ago

Fitting rooms can be kept safe if — and if, and if. This means gloves and masks worn by customers and associates, sanitizing the dressing rooms and spacing out customer access. Magic mirrors wouldn’t hurt but one cannot turn those on overnight. These measures are not going to enhance the customer experience, a phrase used furiously until the pandemic struck, and almost no in-store purchase or return will be “frictionless.”

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
1 hour 40 minutes ago

Clothing and apparel retailers are indeed in a tough spot. Going Costco’s way – no trial rooms/no tryouts — is probably the way to go. But it comes with increased returns. The returns are indeed the sticking point. Even for e-commerce retailers, it is mandatory to implement the protocols to sanitize returns before stocking them back.

Implementing the sanitizing processes to handle returns and training the associates will be a smart investment. Customers do care dearly about the safety and brands have an opportunity to show the difference.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 hour 37 minutes ago

The most important move a retailer can make right now is researching state and local pandemic guidelines and following them to the letter. We are also recommending that clients keep up with what large retailers are doing when there are no guidelines and that they adopt them for their stores as well.

I think most people understand that shopping is not going to be as convenient as it once was and likely will not be for a while. It will be difficult for shoppers and hard on retailers who must learn to juggle good customer service with sanitary issues necessary to keep both shoppers and store associates safe. Communication is key. You can’t hang a sign on the front door and forget about it. Pandemic precautions change quickly and customers are counting on retailers to keep up.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
1 hour 26 minutes ago

The strategies listed in this article are in line with what needs to be done. There isn’t a “standard” set yet, but there should be. Letting customers know what the safety/health policy is for shopping, returns, etc. is important to building trust with the customer.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gregory Osborne
BrainTrust
Gregory Osborne
Director of Partnerships, Operations, and Legal, MarketDial
1 hour 5 minutes ago

Retailers’ responses fit into two categories: PR and science. Initiatives like disinfecting returned items and then sanitizing them again present a belt-and-suspenders approach — doing both is unsupported by science but probably helpful PR. At the very least though, all retailers should quarantine returned items for the time necessary to eliminate infection.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
MaryCH
Guest
MaryCH
4 minutes 5 seconds ago

National guidelines for displaying, touching, trying-on and returning apparel need to be developed based on science, and broadly communicated and followed. All employees and customers should wear masks, and either gloves or hand sanitizer should be provided at the store entrances. Reducing the risk of infection flare ups and making customers feel safe enough to shop, while providing them access to goods, will go together.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Pandemic precautions change quickly and customers are counting on retailers to keep up."

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking

Take Our Instant Poll

Do you agree that apparel stores should reopen with fitting rooms, assuming they are regularly sanitizing?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 