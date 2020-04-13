How transparent should grocers be about employees infected with COVID-19?
Trader Joe’s, H-E-B and ShopRite are standing out for providing transparency about the number of their employees testing positive for coronavirus. The majority of retail is largely keeping such incidents under wraps.
Trader Joe’s prominently displays a “Today’s Temporary Closures” update on its website that shows how many stores have been temporarily closed for cleaning because at least one associate has tested positive. The update includes the latest date when an infected “crew member” was in the store. As of Saturday, six stores were closed due to an infection. The chain wrote in the update, “We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication.”
Trader Joe’s also appears to be one of the few that is temporarily closing locations to conduct a deep cleaning after an incident.
H-E-B similarly details on its site when an associate has tested positive and was last in a particular store. The Texas chain notes that the store has been thoroughly cleaned. ShopRite details on Facebook pages how many associates have tested positive and how many are showing symptoms.
Walmart is among a number of larger chains that has declined to confirm employee infections, citing medical privacy laws. A spokesperson at Wegmans told the Star Ledger, “The personal health information of all Wegmans employees is private, and as such we are not privy to, or at liberty to share, individual details.”
A leaked employee memo regarding a worker testing positive at a Costco in Missouri said, “We share this information in the spirit of transparency; however, we also understand this can cause heightened anxiety.”
Some grocers are confirming cases of employees testing positive to the media. The stores assert they’re informing local health authorities but aren’t providing such information regularly to the public since it’s not required by law.
Those confirming cases will stress the store has been extensively cleaned following discovery and store employees have been informed. In some cases, employees in close contact with the infected worker are being urged to self-quarantine.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How transparent should grocers be about store employees testing positive for COVID-19? Does the increased confidence in safety measures being taken due to transparency offset the anxiety such disclosures may cause for customers and employees?
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe that retailers need to be very transparent about any positive cases or deaths from COVID-19. I saw news this morning that there were deaths of Kroger and Meijer employees last week. I believe customers just want to be aware as well as know what the company is doing to uphold the safety measures in place. No reason to hide things – it just breeds mistrust.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
We had similar discussions about disclosing product recalls in grocery stores. The guidance then and now is the same. Transparency and proactive disclosures build trust. It is good for employees, store personnel and customers. Nothing good can come from keeping it under wraps or obfuscating.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Full transparency is the only option that makes sense. In a world of instant communication and full-time connectivity, it’s not possible to keep secrets that impact the public good. Either be up-front and transparent, or starting working on your damage control plans for when the story gets out.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Radically transparent. It’s a painful short-term disclosure and a highly positive long-term decision. It’s painful for the grocer and customer alike. But hey, we’re talking food, not khakis and hoodies. The customer simply must have trust in their food shopping environment. Lots of purchases can be deferred. Food is pretty much at the top of the list of “essentials.” Without the proper mitigation and tracking, we will never get out of this loop. Testing and temperature-taking are at the top of the list for food service employees, right along with health care workers.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
As someone who shops at an H-E-B, I appreciate the transparency. It continues to build my level of trust with the brand. My community is aware of the risk, and we continue to shop with H-E-B. Every grocery chain is impacted by COVID-19, instilling confidence in cleanliness and sanitation for customers is a good thing.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Transparency is the best policy for the retailer, employees and customers. A retailer being transparent and telling customers a store is being deep cleaned is yet another way to stress to everyone the seriousness of the situation. It also demonstrates to consumers that a retailer is being proactive in the fight against the virus.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It has become amply clear in the last decade that, other than in matters of national security, transparency should be the only policy. Those who purposely obfuscate the truth to the detriment of the public should be held commensurately responsible.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Why is this even a conversation? Grocers should be 100 percent transparent about the number of store employees who test positive for COVID-19. While I understand Wegmans’ statement about employees health information being private, the retailer can still let customers know numbers of employees who are ill and what they are doing about it without sharing the employees’ names.
I do not have complete confidence that essential retailers are doing all they can. It should be mandatory that all grocery store employees wear masks, and maybe even rubber gloves. Shoppers should also be required to wear masks in order to enter the store. There is a responsibility level here that is not being met.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Full transparency translates to trust. Opaqueness equates to denial and adds to uncertainty and distrust. Anxiety happens from lack of disclosure or lack of explicitly detailed cleaning protocols undertaken before reopening stores.
SVP Business Development & Partners, Theatro
I agree with Bob Amster and Jeff Sward, and like the term “radically transparent” in this case. Transparency is now an expectation and retailers would do well to use this COVID-19 situation to increase transparency where it may have been less comfortable previously. I support privacy in not divulging the employee name but full transparency in reporting cases as well as the cleaning that has occurred as a result.