How will Jetblack lessons inform Walmart’s conversational commerce efforts?
Walmart has announced that it will discontinue its Jetblack personal shopping text service on Feb. 21.
The subscription program, which combined human and artificial intelligence to offer product recommendations to upscale customers in Manhattan and Brooklyn, was the first project launched from Walmart’s Store No8 technology incubator in 2018.
Members, who paid $50 a month, were able to text orders for non-perishable items to Jetblack and receive delivery at their doors. While most of the items sold come from Walmart or Jet.com, the service also procured other products from local retailers and brand suppliers.
In a post on the Walmart blog, Scott Eckert, SVP, next generation retail and principal, Store No8, writes that the Jetblack pilot was part of a larger exploration into conversational commerce with a mindset that it be an “important way” for the retailer to serve its customers in the future.
“We’ve learned a lot through Jetblack, including how customers respond to the ability of ordering by text as well as the type of items they purchase through texting,” writes Mr. Eckert. “We’re eager to apply these learnings from Jetblack and leverage its core capabilities within Walmart.”
The Wall Street Journal reports that Walmart was losing about $15,000 a year on each Jetblack member. Jenny Fleiss, a co-founder of Rent the Runway and CEO of Jetblack going back to its launch, left the company in October. She was replaced by Nate Faust, Walmart senior vice president of e-commerce logistics.
Walmart company spokesperson Ravi Jariwala told CNBC that 58 of Jetblack’s 350 employees will be integrated into the retailer’s conversational commerce technology team.
The discontinuation of Jetblack is part of a larger effort for Walmart to rein in costs on its unprofitable digital properties. Over the past year, Walmart has sold ModCloth, cut staff at Bonobos and Jet.com, and closed the Omaha headquarters of Hayneedle.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What lessons do you think Walmart learned from its Jetblack experience? How will this affect the retailer’s future actions around conversational commerce?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Jetblack is just one of numerous initiatives that contribute to Walmart’s deep body of knowledge about what is/isn’t working for their customers. Walmart has become a very sophisticated and capable retail innovator and while it’s impossible to know exactly how the Jetblack experience will inform future decisions, it’s safe to say that Walmart learned a lot. If there’s one thing Walmart has become especially capable at it’s innovation, testing, launching and discontinuing initiatives that don’t work.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is great that Walmart experimented with Jetblack and that it tried sometime new. I am sure there are many learnings it gleaned from the venture. I take two things away from it. First, in a market like NYC which is already saturated by choice, it is hard to scale this kind of service – especially among consumers who probably already subscribe to Amazon Prime and other subscription offerings. Second, while conversational commerce has a role to play, that role might not be best suited to more discretionary spend on impulse purchases. I think the volumes are too low as people are also happy to use other methods for purchasing – like surfing online and looking in stores where they can more easily see and appreciate products.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Walmart learned that this technology is not yet ready for prime time. There is not enough information to know the specifics of what they learned but hopefully it will inform whatever direction and tools they try next. Conversation is a challenging hurdle, which I have recognized as I watch friends with accents try to use Siri or navigation systems.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I guess there’s a two part answer here.
I don’t exactly understand why Walmart was losing so much money each year per customer. That’s hard to do with software unless it was allocated costs. Perhaps it will become clear later.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think there are bits and pieces that Walmart took from experimenting with this app that may be applied to future retail ventures. I think the main lesson learned is that they can do the next iteration better themselves, as they learned with the rest of the companies they purchased over the past few years.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
For many reasons, this was such an odd approach to retail that its demise is no surprise. It also portends little insight about conversational commerce which this kinda-sorta was in an unusual way. If there’s any lesson to learn it’s this: solve customer needs or cautiously uncover their unexpressed desires but avoid technology for technology’s sake and un-vetted concepts at all costs.