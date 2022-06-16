Photo: Instacart

Instacart Express is out and Instacart+ is in. The retail delivery service has renamed its subscription plan and expanded its emphasis from a single person in a household to the entire family.

The updated plan allows family members to share a single Instacart+ subscription and makes it easier to place orders. The service includes free delivery on orders of at least $35, five percent credit on eligible pickup orders and reduced service fees.

Family accounts provide a way for all household members to make sure their favorites are included in shopping trips. The service has a family cart feature where members of a household can shop and fill carts together.

Instacart is celebrating the debut of its updated program via a tie-in with Chase that will allow cardmembers to get free memberships. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers are eligible to get a free one-year membership, Sapphire Preferred members get six months and Freedom and Slate members get three.

“We’re making Instacart+ the most cost-effective way for families to buy groceries and essentials with Instacart, delivered in as fast as 30 minutes,” Daniel Danker, head of product at Instacart, said in a statement. “In addition to free delivery on orders over $35, credit back on Pickup and reduced service fees, subscribers can now share Instacart+ with another person for free, and shop together to make ordering truly effortless.”

Instacart has been seeking ways to build its subscriber base by offering delivery and pickup at a time when more Americans have been going to stores to buy groceries rather than shopping online as they did through much of the pandemic. The company has also expanded its delivery program to include non-grocers.

Higher subscriber numbers are critical to Instacart’s business plan that calls on generating a greater percentage of sales and profits from digital ads.

Adweek in January reported that Instacart’s ad network grew “fivefold” in 2021 to $550 millions. That number is expected to grow to $795 million this year, according to an eMarketer forecast.

Instacart recently announced the launch of shoppable video and display ads with Dove, Mondelēz International, PepsiCo and S.Pellegrino among the first consumer packaged goods brands to get on board.

CNBC last month reported that Instacart has filed an initial public offering draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

