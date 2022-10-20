Is Circle K about to change the legal weed game in a big way?
Circle K has reached agreement to lease space within its convenience stores in Florida for the purpose of dispensing medical marijuana to patients in the state.
The lease deal is with Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of 68 RISE Dispensaries operating in 12 states. The Circle K lease will enable Green Thumb to open 10 “test and learn” RISE Express dispensaries next year at stores with gas pumps.
Circle K operates about 600 stores in Florida, providing opportunities for Green Thumb to scale the Express concept. The addition of the Express locations will build on Green Thumb’s existing presence in Florida where it operates seven medical cannabis dispensaries.
“The opening of RISE Express stores at Circle K locations is a game-changer. Convenience is a strong channel in retail, and people want more access to cannabis,” Ben Kovler, founder, chairman and CEO of Green Thumb, said in a statement. “The new RISE Express model is a huge step forward in making it easier and more efficient for patients to purchase high-quality cannabis as part of their everyday routine when stopping by their local convenience store.”
Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana put the number of registered patients in the state at 758,526 as of October 14.
Circle K’s deal with Green Thumb is not the first time that the convenience store chain has sought to capitalize on legal weed. Its parent, Alimentation Couche-Tard, signed a deal last year with the Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower to open co-located cannabis stores adjacent to Circle Ks, including one last month in Brampton, Ontario.
“This convenience-based shopping model is a major step change in the industry and provides a competitive advantage for both Fire & Flower and Circle K in the transformation of the cannabis consumer shopping experience,” said Stéphane Trudel, Fire & Flower CEO. “Fire & Flower anticipates reaching a total of 10 Circle K co-located stores operating using its technology and brands within the next twelve months.”
Couche-Tard took a 9.9 percent stake in Fire & Flower Holdings in 2019 before boosting its stake to 35.32 percent in April.
Fire & Flower is looking to expand into the U.S. with deals to license its Hifyre technology to other cannabis operations and to open its own stores. The company currently operates a location in Palm Springs, CA, and has submitted applications to open five stores in New Mexico.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Circle K’s move a game changer for the legal cannabis business? Do you expect other retailers in and outside of the convenience vertical to quickly move into the medical and recreational marijuana markets?
8 Comments on "Is Circle K about to change the legal weed game in a big way?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Circle K’s move gets a jump on the industry, but broadening distribution alone isn’t a game-changer. The Canadian experience with cannabis is instructive. Cannabis stores got over-built and, just like the corner liquor store, have become ubiquitous. Any retailer considering adding cannabis to their product mix needs to think through the pros and cons of offering this product.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
It may be. The reason for the caveat is that cannabis is proving more problematic as a legal product than it ever was when it was being sold by your next-door neighbor. Issues of regulation, the absence of federal regulation, branding, product consistency, and cost have slowed cannabis sales even in states where sales are fully legal. And yes, I do expect other retailers will start looking at the cannabis market, especially the recreational market. It gives new meaning to the phrase one-stop shopping — this way you can buy your weed and your munchies at the same place.
Content Marketing Strategist
Circle K’s move is a game-changer, increasing access to and awareness of, and changing attitudes toward, cannabis products. C-stores are making essentials more convenient, including grocery, pharmacy and healthcare items.
In states where cannabis is legal, expect more c-stores to add this growing category to their assortments.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I do think others will jump in quickly and we’ll see many new permutations of C-store cannabis offerings. However the landscape could dramatically change depending on federal government actions, which could either open the floodgates or apply more restrictive policies.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Cannabis at gas stations? It just doesn’t seem to be a great idea, but it will happen at c-stores across the country eventually, so we better get ready for it.
Circle K may be the first mover, but the rest of the industry will go to school on what happens there.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Cannabis is going to be ubiquitous. You have to think that first-mover advantage would be significant for Circle K.
Partner, Candezent
My first reaction is that the convenience format has had to overcome decades of negative “vice store” imagery. But the fact that this is medical marijuana makes for an interesting offer. Dispensaries have strict procedures for qualifying doctor authorizations, etc.
In a test like this, they’ll need to be consider how core customers perceive the introduction of cannabis to their local c-store. For example, would some be fearful to get their gas at a co-located dispensary?
Co-founder, RSR Research
As a Floridian, I can tell you there are dispensaries on every corner so I’m not sure what makes this any kind of differentiator for Circle K. It smells like a robbery magnet (no pun intended at all).
I think once marijuana becomes legal federally, there are all kinds of better choices than c-stores — really, liquor stores or dedicated dispensaries make more sense.
I wish Circle-K luck. I can see a lot of challenges.