H&M Group has been testing the use of smart mirrors in fitting rooms and on the sales floor at its COS Beverly Hills store and now plans to extend the technology to more stores this year.

Promised benefits include:

Personalized product and styling recommendations: When a customer brings an item near the smart mirror, the item appears on-screen along with styling recommendations. The customer can see other sizes and colors and buy directly from the mirror.

Social sharing: Customers can share a link to an item via the mirror to social media.

Dressing room assistance: A customer can use the mirror to request an item and a sales advisor will bring the item to their fitting room.

Smart mirror technology, powered by artificial intelligence, is seeing the most attention with fitness brands like Lululemon, Tempo, Tonal. Lululemon-owned Mirror offers the ability to stream live classes and access on-demand content from homes. Some smart mirrors offer skin advice and some bathroom mirrors offer weather and other content.

At retail, designer Rebecca Minkoff caught wide coverage in 2014 for installing dressing room mirrors at her New York City flagship that doubled as touchscreens, allowing customers to browse looks and receive curated suggestions. Her stores closed during the pandemic.

Nordstrom, at around the same time, tested smart mirrors in dressing rooms, while Neiman Marcus tested mirrors at beauty counters that took a 360-degree video of a client, allowing them to see and share their new look from all angles.

Experimentation with smart mirrors continues, particularly for virtual try-ons and skin care advice in beauty retail.

Amazon.com’s recently-launched Amazon Style store mixes mobile phones and touchscreens to elevate the fitting room experience, according to a blog entry. Customers use their app to scan QR codes of items, choose from sizes and colors, then have those items sent to fitting rooms to try on. A touchscreen in the fitting room welcomes the customer. The customer then uses the touchscreen to browse and rate items “to get new picks in real time and request more styles and sizes to be delivered to their fitting room closet in just minutes.”