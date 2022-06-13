Is H&M smart to give mirror tech another try?
H&M Group has been testing the use of smart mirrors in fitting rooms and on the sales floor at its COS Beverly Hills store and now plans to extend the technology to more stores this year.
Promised benefits include:
- Personalized product and styling recommendations: When a customer brings an item near the smart mirror, the item appears on-screen along with styling recommendations. The customer can see other sizes and colors and buy directly from the mirror.
- Social sharing: Customers can share a link to an item via the mirror to social media.
- Dressing room assistance: A customer can use the mirror to request an item and a sales advisor will bring the item to their fitting room.
Smart mirror technology, powered by artificial intelligence, is seeing the most attention with fitness brands like Lululemon, Tempo, Tonal. Lululemon-owned Mirror offers the ability to stream live classes and access on-demand content from homes. Some smart mirrors offer skin advice and some bathroom mirrors offer weather and other content.
At retail, designer Rebecca Minkoff caught wide coverage in 2014 for installing dressing room mirrors at her New York City flagship that doubled as touchscreens, allowing customers to browse looks and receive curated suggestions. Her stores closed during the pandemic.
Nordstrom, at around the same time, tested smart mirrors in dressing rooms, while Neiman Marcus tested mirrors at beauty counters that took a 360-degree video of a client, allowing them to see and share their new look from all angles.
Experimentation with smart mirrors continues, particularly for virtual try-ons and skin care advice in beauty retail.
Amazon.com’s recently-launched Amazon Style store mixes mobile phones and touchscreens to elevate the fitting room experience, according to a blog entry. Customers use their app to scan QR codes of items, choose from sizes and colors, then have those items sent to fitting rooms to try on. A touchscreen in the fitting room welcomes the customer. The customer then uses the touchscreen to browse and rate items “to get new picks in real time and request more styles and sizes to be delivered to their fitting room closet in just minutes.”
- H&M Group explores tech-enabled shopping experiences in US stores – H&M Group
- Amazon reimagines in-store shopping with Amazon Style – Amazon.com
- The Magic Of Smart Mirrors: Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality And The Internet of Things – Forbes
- Nordstrom tests smart fitting rooms – RetailWire
- Smart Mirrors Reflect New Ways to Shop – IoT integrator
- Amazon says first clothing store will be a fashion and technological revelation – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will advances in artificial intelligence, new features or reduced costs eventually make smart mirrors more prevalent on selling floors? Do you see apparel fitting rooms and selling floors, beauty counters or some other in-store experience particularly benefiting from the technology?
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "Is H&M smart to give mirror tech another try?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Keep testing! This kind of tech enhanced, tech enabled shopping in physical stores is a logical evolutionary step in apparel retail. We know we can’t live with the return rate when we send boxes of product to the customer’s home. So let’s try expanding the range of choices offered to the shopper in a setting where both styling and fit are immediately solvable. And then let’s see what happens to units per transaction and average basket size.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Technology has improved and customers are more comfortable using it, but retailers still must let customer experience lead their tech implementations to achieve successful outcomes. Too many tech decisions are made to reduce labor costs or gather more data rather than aligning the technology to how people actually shop – which is the leading reason tech rollouts have failed in the past.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I think they make a lot of sense and the tech is ready. (Full disclosure: the provider of this tech to COS is my client).
I think retailers have GOT to get shoppers back into stores, and into fitting rooms, if for no other reason than it’s the only way to reduce returns and improve profitability.