Is inflation the biggest back-to-school story?

Aug 15, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Deloitte, KPMG and Mastercard all issued “Gold Star” back-to-school spending forecasts in the range of 7.5 percent to nine percent, attributing spending increases in part to inflation.

KPMG’s survey found that among respondents planning to spend more per child, expecting things will cost more was the top reason, cited by 39 percent.

The widespread return to classrooms in 2022 is expected to revive categories related to social interaction, such as footwear and apparel, along with traditional supplies.

The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) back-to-school survey was an outlier, predicting flat back-to-school spending against record year-ago spending. NRF found that, compared to 2019, back-to-school spending has increased “dramatically” as families adjusted to changes from virtual and hybrid learning.

Whether hybrid learning will alter back-to-school spending going forward will be closely watched as many schools still deploy some digital content.

Supply chain disruption could return as a factor frustrating back-to-school shoppers. In Deloitte’s survey, 63 percent of respondents said they expect stock-outs during the back-to-school season.

Inflation, however, was the big topic explored in surveys taken over June and July.

NRF’s analysis found that among back-to-school items, the biggest price increase from 2019 to 2022 was seen in stationary (up 21.8 percent), followed by furniture & bedding (up 21.1 percent) and footwear (up 9.9 percent).

NRF found that back-to-school remains an “essential category” with 38 percent of parents cutting back in other areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year.

A Bankrate survey concluded that the primary way back-to-school shoppers plan to offset higher costs was by seeking more coupons, discounts and sales (54 percent), buying fewer school items  such as supplies, clothes, etc. (43 percent), shopping for cheaper brands (43 percent) and stretching the items they currently have for another year (39 percent).

Surveys showed some parents expect more deals this year due to the elevated inventories at many stores.

Scott Rankin, national advisory & strategy leader, Consumer & Retail, KPMG LLP said, “The jury is still out on where retail pricing will be for back-to-school merchandise. Although consumers expect net prices to go up, they also think there will be more competition for their dollars, potentially increasing promotional activities.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that back-to-school is largely an “essential category” and somewhat immune to inflationary pressures? Will promotional activity, in-person classes or out-of-stocks likely be a bigger factor influencing the back-to-school season?

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
1 hour 3 minutes ago

I do think that many back-to-school items are categorized as “essential” by most parents who are able to do so, and parents will find a way to spend cash on their kids again this year. With Amazon’s Prime Day event becoming the unofficial start to the BTS season, I have come to look to their results as a bellwether for the season. With Amazon’s results being relatively flat against last year, I expect NRF’s prediction of the season being somewhat flat as well will end up being pretty close to correct. Which I consider a positive outcome, given the inventory and inflation headwinds we are facing.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
56 minutes 21 seconds ago

That’s a great metric, Dave. I hadn’t really thought much about Prime Day as a BTS indicator, but I think you’re probably right.

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
48 minutes 39 seconds ago

I strongly suspect that, like the oil companies did, brands are raising prices because they think they can. This puts retailers in a bind and forces consumers to make difficult choices. I don’t envy parents during this BTS season.

Steve Montgomery
BrainTrust
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
37 minutes 49 seconds ago

Back to school covers a very broad range of items which vary based on the age of the individual going back to school. I expect most parents will try to save where they can but will try to ensure that their children will have what they need for BTS whether it is pens or pants or a new laptop for the college-bound. The items will be viewed as essential from the child’s point of view even if they are not by the parents.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
34 minutes 44 seconds ago

Yes, back-to-school is an essential category, driving sales of apparel, school supplies and CPG snacks. Even if parents trade down or spend less, they’ll still spend big on everyday school essentials. Rising inflation and shrinkflation mean parents have less purchasing power than last year.

As companies face profitability pressures like inflation, expect higher promotional spending this year. More bargain-hunting parents will seek value through deals, discounts and private labels.

Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
30 minutes 38 seconds ago

Because kids grow, even “discretionary” categories like jeans and shoes become essential at this time of year — it’s not just about backpacks and school supplies. There is inflationary pressure across the board, but there is also an effort by retailers to protect their market share through selective price promotion. Shoppers who are paying attention to loss leaders (and to the media stories about how to save a buck during BTS) might be able to navigate the season without too much damage to their bank accounts.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
17 minutes 36 seconds ago

BTS certainly has essential elements about it. But there is also room for parents to exercise discretion within price points and the range of novelty items that may have been included in prior years. Total spending may rise but the real telling of the tale will be in the details.

Evan Snively
BrainTrust
Evan Snively
Director of Planning & Loyalty, Moosylvania
15 minutes 25 seconds ago

I agree that back-to-school is essential and I think though it might often seem like a little bit of a cash drain to splurge on new shoes, clothes, accessories, etc – there is certainly a long-term positive to creating an environment where kids are actually excited to be back in school and learning. In-person classes mean that the social/educational seesaw to school will be back in full motion and will be a primary driver of purchases.

Matthew Pavich
BrainTrust
Matthew Pavich
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
10 minutes 15 seconds ago
I do believe that BTS is essential as parents will find ways to get their children what they need for school – even when it is not easy. It isn’t, however, immune to inflation, because inflation inherently takes more money out of budgets by using it on gas, groceries, etc. which will impact BTS on the margins and lead to some shifts in behavior (i.e. buy a cheaper notebook or use your backpack one more year). Oddly enough though, the actual inflation in BTS categories YoY is quite small (per U.S. Bureau of Labor CPI) with boys apparel, girls apparel, boys and girls footwear, educational books and supplies and video and audio products all having somewhat negligible inflation (and in some cases deflation). This means that most BTS budgets will still get as many items as they once did if the right offers/decisions are made. I do agree with Dave that Amazon Prime Day is a good bellwether for BTS once one considers some key caveats. Ultimately, I do think the return to the classroom… Read more »
