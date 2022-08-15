Is inflation the biggest back-to-school story?

Photo: RetailWire

Deloitte, KPMG and Mastercard all issued “Gold Star” back-to-school spending forecasts in the range of 7.5 percent to nine percent, attributing spending increases in part to inflation.

KPMG’s survey found that among respondents planning to spend more per child, expecting things will cost more was the top reason, cited by 39 percent.

The widespread return to classrooms in 2022 is expected to revive categories related to social interaction, such as footwear and apparel, along with traditional supplies.

The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) back-to-school survey was an outlier, predicting flat back-to-school spending against record year-ago spending. NRF found that, compared to 2019, back-to-school spending has increased “dramatically” as families adjusted to changes from virtual and hybrid learning.

Whether hybrid learning will alter back-to-school spending going forward will be closely watched as many schools still deploy some digital content.

Supply chain disruption could return as a factor frustrating back-to-school shoppers. In Deloitte’s survey, 63 percent of respondents said they expect stock-outs during the back-to-school season.

Inflation, however, was the big topic explored in surveys taken over June and July.

NRF’s analysis found that among back-to-school items, the biggest price increase from 2019 to 2022 was seen in stationary (up 21.8 percent), followed by furniture & bedding (up 21.1 percent) and footwear (up 9.9 percent).

NRF found that back-to-school remains an “essential category” with 38 percent of parents cutting back in other areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year.

A Bankrate survey concluded that the primary way back-to-school shoppers plan to offset higher costs was by seeking more coupons, discounts and sales (54 percent), buying fewer school items such as supplies, clothes, etc. (43 percent), shopping for cheaper brands (43 percent) and stretching the items they currently have for another year (39 percent).

Surveys showed some parents expect more deals this year due to the elevated inventories at many stores.

Scott Rankin, national advisory & strategy leader, Consumer & Retail, KPMG LLP said, “The jury is still out on where retail pricing will be for back-to-school merchandise. Although consumers expect net prices to go up, they also think there will be more competition for their dollars, potentially increasing promotional activities.”