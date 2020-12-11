Is it the right time to open an experiential, socially-distanced toy store?
COVID-19 has made it difficult for people of all ages to socialize safely, including children. A new retailer in Brooklyn is trying to give kids a safe, socially-distanced experience while still letting them have fun in a shared space.
The toy store and play studio, called Toyish Lab, opened in the borough’s Clinton Hill neighborhood earlier this week, according to an AM New York report. The studio is built around playing with the brand’s flagship product, a flexible magnetic toy called Clixio, which can be folded and connected to make creative three-dimensional structures.
The play area features a magnetic wall where kids can hang their completed structures and modular pedestals for individual play. In the interest of safety, visitors must sign a contact-tracing waver, wear masks and practice social distancing at all times. Small-group walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to book in advance.
An engaging, hands-on in-store shopping experience had become an important differentiating factor for retailers up through 2019. Customers had begun to look at physical retailers as places for entertainment that extended beyond the easy purchasing offered by e-commerce. This came to an abrupt halt in March 2020, however, as the novel coronavirus pandemic made in-store shopping potentially dangerous and lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus went into effect.
While playing in groups has fallen off due to social distancing, toy sales have actually increased due to the pandemic, with dollar revenues climbing 16 percent in the first half of 2020.
Social distancing’s impact on both the toy category and events aimed at children has taken on greater significance as the holiday season approaches. For the first time since 1861, the pandemic has led Macy’s to replace in-store Santa appearances and posing sessions with kids with an online experience.
While the state of New York’s COVID-19 rate remains the third lowest in the nation, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University quoted in the New York Daily News, experts warn of pandemic fatigue leading to the relaxation of social distancing and a further spike in cases.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is now an appropriate time to launch an experiential store for children, as Toyish Lab has done? Do you think the safety proposition is enough of a selling point to get people in the door?
7 Comments on "Is it the right time to open an experiential, socially-distanced toy store?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Given the current trajectory of the pandemic, the timing of this initiative is terrible. For many parents, just sending kids to school is challenging enough, a play date in an environment like this seems a bit reckless. You can build it, but it doesn’t mean people will come and that’s what I believe will happen as long as the pandemic is spreading unabated as it is now.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think everything about this is an oxymoron, to be honest. “Socially-distanced, experiential?” Seriously? Play together, but not too close. Let’s wipe everything down in between guests?
Bad timing. And people might want to go to it, but it’s not going to be healthy.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a nice concept, but isn’t New York on the verge of locking things down again? Even with distancing and precautions, I don’t think this is something many people would be comfortable using at this time.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
For parents that are still wary about taking their kids to Target or another big box that has toys this looks like a good experiment for kids, however the success of it right now will be hard to measure.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Yes. When is it going to be “the right time”? It just isn’t. I applaud entrepreneurs knowing the risks and skepticism that are building something new.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
The news and reporting of the pandemic have rightfully focused on the terrible physical toll of the pandemic but what is less reported is the impact on mental health. Many children according to the CDC are facing significant increases in anxiety and depression. Hours of Zoom calls in an empty room with limited peer connections are unhealthy and many kids feel so isolated and lonely.
Therefore, I think that this is a fitting time to introduce this concept to the market. Kids need a physical and creative outlet for play. Obviously, health measures need to not only be expressed but executed at a high level by the toy store. I also think that toy stores like this can potentially set up a scheduling system in a separate room to set appointments with other families and your kid’s friends that are also following similar health precautions.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Yeah, NO.
It is impossible to separate kids so they can safely play together, children don’t work that way. Kids in the same bubble, maybe, but it would be impossible for staff to continually sanitize every spot touched by kids while they are there.
It looks like a cool concept but there is no way I would take my grandkids to play there during the pandemic.