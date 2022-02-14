Is it time for retail associates to drop their masks?
Walmart in an internal memo Friday said it has ended mask mandates and its COVID-19 sick leave policy for employees, while phasing out daily health screenings. The Wall Street Journal first reported the retailer’s policy change.
The changes apply unless required by a state or local mandate or ordinance. Unvaccinated employees, as well as those working in clinical care settings, such as pharmacies, will still be required to wear masks. Walmart has been requesting that shoppers wear masks in localities that require them.
The policy changes come as 11 states, including New York and California, last week moved to end masking mandates as COVID-19 infection rates fall.
On Thursday, Amazon.com likewise said vaccinated employees in warehouses in states that had dropped mandates could opt out of wearing masks.
After relaxing mask mandates for vaccinated associates last spring, Walmart reinstated them in July in U.S. counties deemed at high risk of COVID-19 transmission as Delta variant cases rose. In December, the retailer brought mask requirements back for all staffers as Omicron-related surges began.
As of March 31, Walmart will also end its pandemic sick pay plan that had been in place for the past two years to cover COVID-related illnesses. The policy gave hourly workers extra paid time off for COVID-19 illnesses, exposures or COVID-like symptoms, beyond their standard sick-leave pay. Amazon said it was taking away COVID-19-related paid leave for employees who aren’t vaccinated.
Walmart said daily health screenings before each shift would no longer be necessary for workers, except those in California, New York and Virginia.
The moves come despite continued pushback from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which still recommends that masks be worn in areas of substantial or high transmission, and in educational settings, regardless of vaccination status. Since the pandemic began, most large retailers had moved in lockstep with the CDC on vaccine and mask policies.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it the appropriate time to end mask mandates for in-store associates and warehouse workers? Do you feel similarly about ending COVID-19 sick leave policies and phasing out daily health screenings?
4 Comments on "Is it time for retail associates to drop their masks?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Every retailer will need to make their own decisions about when to end the mask mandates. Notwithstanding the CDC’s ongoing concern, it sure feels like it’s time to loosen mask mandates. That said, employees should always have the option to wear masks if they feel safer by doing so. The same applies to the sick leave policies – retailers need to make the best decisions for their staff and should adjust to conditions as required.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is appropriate for individual retail employees to decide if they wish to wear masks. And no one should judge their determination either to wear them or not to wear them. In my view, government mandates and diktats should now come to an end and personal responsibility and judgement should take precedence. That said, if I ran a retailer I would still offer health screenings and enhanced sick pay for those that wanted or needed it.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
I believe the best way to do it is to stay compliant with the directive from state/local governments. If the masks are mandated, do it. If they are only recommended, make them optional. I have never understood why retailers have to make their own mask mandates that are different – more lenient or stricter – from what the local government wants them to do.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Without government mask mandates, ultimately retailers should have the freedom to do whatever their customers demand. It may make more sense for retailers to have a flexible mask policy to help the retailer stay aligned with customer expectations region by region.