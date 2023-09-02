Is retail losing its entrepreneurial spirit?

(left to right) Emily Weiss of Glossier, Tony Xu of Doordash, Neil Blumenthal of Warby Parker - Photos: Instagram/@emilyweiss; Twitter/@t_xu; Warby Parker

A new report from small-business lending platform OnDeck finds consulting, finance and technology among the top sectors for creating future business founders. Retailers, by comparison, ranked low.

The study was based on an analysis of LinkedIn profiles of the top 100 firms across the states.

Among retailers, the top four were Saks, which saw 3.34 percent of its former employees start their own businesses, followed by Nike (3.24 percent), Tiffany (3.13 percent) and Neiman Marcus (2.93 percent).

That compares to Bain & Co., which was found to produce more startup founders than any other business, with 13 percent of former staff leaving to start their own venture. Overall, six of the top ten businesses producing future business founders were consulting firms. The report stated, “The contacts and breadth of expertise a management consultant develops during their career make it an ideal proving ground for future business founders.”

Among finance companies, Goldman Sachs (5.92 percent) produced the most future founders, although a number of other firms also ranked high. OnDeck said, “Their prudent financial management, strategic thinking and risk calculation are all highly valuable when going it alone.”

The study noted that Jeff Bezos was formerly a VP at hedge fund D.E. Shaw before founding Amazon.com.

The tech sector, particularly known for its constant startup activity, was led by Twitter (6.27 percent), Yahoo (5.92 percent), Monster (5.79 percent) and Google (5.68 percent).

Executives with technology, finance and consulting backgrounds are leading many of the firms providing the technology driving retail’s digital shift. Doordash’s founder Tony Xu, for instance, was formerly at McKinsey.

In fact, many of retail’s hyped newcomers in recent years were founded by entrepreneurs that lacked strong retail backgrounds:

Everlane was founded in 2010 by Michael Preysman, who had been investing in media and entertainment firms for the investment fund Elevation Partners.

Glossier was founded in 2014 as a blog by Emily Weiss when she was a fashion assistant at Vogue.

Warby Parker was launched in 2010 as co-founders, Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, were earning MBAs at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.