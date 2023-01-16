Is Saks Off Fifth better off online?

Sources: Saks Off Fifth; Photo: Wikimedia Commons/JJBers

E-commerce has proven to be a huge area of growth for off-price luxury retailer Saks Off Fifth. In a keynote presentation at the NRF 2023 Big Show, Paige Thomas, president and CEO of Saks Off Fifth, spoke with CNBC.com retail and consumer reporter Melissa Repko and explained about the retailer’s recent realization of its online potential and its moves to capitalize on it, if not focus on it.

“We absolutely have line-of-sight and a road map that our e-commerce business will become larger than our brick-and-mortar business,” said Ms. Thomas.

Ms. Thomas pointed to double-digit growth in Saks Off Fifth’s online business over almost a decade, along with a “step change” that has occurred during the pandemic that she does not see turning around.

Despite growth with its dot-com business over nearly 10 years through 2022, the company had no mobile app in 2020 at the time that Ms. Thomas stepped into the CEO role from her previous tenure as EVP/GMM Men’s and Kids at Nordstrom. At that point, Ms. Thomas saw the chain as succeeding in digital “in spite of itself.” Saks Off Fifth launched a mobile app in 2021, and later rolled out a loyalty program to drive engagement. Ms. Thomas sees both as part and parcel to knowing the customer.

Saks Off Fifth has defined a “bullseye customer” who is a high-earner that is fashion-savvy and also skews Millennial. The retailer’s increased focus on digital has followed that, and has facilitated “incredible growth” among that customer base.

Saks Off Fifth has had over 1.5 million enrollments to its loyalty program in less than a year.

“That gives us the opportunity to really think of our personalization, our email trigger, all those components,” said Ms. Thomas of the loyalty program’s success.

Ms. Thomas did not give specifics about the volume of sales she expected Saks Off Fifth to do in e-commerce in 2023.

In addition to increasing its digital offerings in 2022, Saks Off Fifth launched a number of partnerships to facilitate the sale of secondhand goods, including one with Rent The Runway. The chain anticipates adding more, similar partnerships in 2023.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you make of Saks Off Fifth’s belief that its online business will one day generate more revenue than its stores? Does the Saks Off Fifth experience provide any insight into rival off-price models?