James Bond and retailers look to a new Q in their next chapters

This is the fourth in a series of articles from members of RetailWire’s BrainTrust panel speculating on coming retail trends and developments for 2023.

If you watched the most recent James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” you know how it ended and therefore understand some changes are on the horizon for upcoming features. Retail barcodes are on a similar glide path, with big changes ahead for 2027 that, interestingly, are focused on a familiar “Q” as well.

Bond lovers know how important Q is to the entire operation. This quartermaster character is the brains behind gadget innovation and supply chain coordination. Without it, 007 would never have survived against his formidable foes.

In a similar vein, retail is moving away from the traditional 1D barcodes to 2D, of which Q codes (a matrix 2D code) is the most popular. These codes will be the future brains behind the products we love to buy. On a raw information basis, these codes will be able to store up to 4,000 characters of information. Contrast that to today’s 1D barcodes, which can store only 85 characters, and you can quickly see the massive improvement. This will unlock huge amounts of data for consumers to engage with and fuel new innovation in supply chain analytics.

Additional areas for improvement include: enhanced product recall readiness, improved sustainability practices, better product authentication and greater brand trust. From a pure data analysis standpoint, imagine the depth of insights retailers and vendors can obtain with this new information.

The retail industry is collaborating with GS1 US to prepare for the barcode transition. The project has been code-named “Sunrise 2027”, with all point of sale (POS) ready to accept the new codes by then. The transition is a multi-step process, and the GS1 initiative provides a detailed roadmap so that a fully interoperable solution will work for all in the value chain.

A test kit has been developed for retailers so they can evaluate baseline functionality and identify gaps in scanning and processing the new Q codes. Additionally, an initial proof of concept was conducted and there were several areas where GS1 found issues, most notably, related to storing AI data, using image scanners and processing advanced syntaxes.

Is your organization getting ready for Sunrise 2027? If not, you may want to start your due diligence as we begin 2023. Perhaps your organization can beat the Bond movie franchise with naming rights to its next film and internally reference your project, “The Rise of Q.”