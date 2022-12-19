‘Just in time’ and ‘just in case’ systems leave retailers with too much inventory
Too many retailers had the bad habit of over-buying long before the pandemic created the supply chain chaos we are still living through. “Just in time” systems failed to prevent the overbuying problem.
“Just in case” thinking was supposed to prevent inventory outages and shortages. That seemed to have backfired. Retailers were announcing over-stocked positions starting in late spring and have been trying to promote their way out of the problem ever since. It’s unclear as we sit here in mid-December whether or not it’s working.
It’s hard to walk the sales floor on Black Friday or December 26 and gauge if inventory levels are in line. On the other hand, it’s easy to walk the floor on January 31 and make the same judgment. I’ve done precisely that several years in a row and I am shocked each year by the level of prior season residue inventory that is still sitting on the floor, at a moment when the vast bulk of holiday and sale shopping is over and done. The level of discounting required to clear all this prior season inventory requires selling it close to or below cost. It’s a profit killer!
The other way to express this issue is to talk about seasonal conversion. Exiting a season is equally important to starting a new one. The initial floor set is the easy part. But the buy must be smart enough that it can sell down at the seasonally appropriate time.
What’s the cure? It starts with better planning and merchandising, improved storytelling and less breadth and depth of SKUs. Assortment creep always happens when merchandising teams want to hedge their bets. There is comfort in more. There is discomfort in editing great work that the design team has produced.
Higher confidence would come out of more complete data and shorter manufacturing lead times. And the data would be available if the lead times were shorter. But shorter lead times are a huge ask right now. Discipline on the merchandising side is required. Flexibility on the manufacturing side is going to be the hard part.
Apparel will always be a hit or miss game, but retailers have plenty of data telling them they need to buy less to be more profitable. Create and manage scarcity!
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will retailers digest this season’s sales, margin and inventory outcomes to arrive at better demand forecasts for Fall/Holiday 2023? What different tools and thought processes are needed to yield better inventory flow, stock levels and more profitable outcomes?
For some retailers, the inventory problem will be a hangover that they’ll be dealing with for several quarters to come. And as rightly pointed out in the article, this is especially the case with apparel which can be hard to resolve. Sell through still guides buying decisions, but I argue that tracking SKU-level conversion rates would provide a more meaningful demand signal for any given SKU than merely analyzing sell through results. If the last two years have taught retailers anything it’s that the old ways of looking at inventory just don’t provide the level of insights retailers need.
I am an advocate of trying to shorten lead times to create flexibility should things go poorly or very well. Merchandise planning, accompanied by a strong discipline rather than emotional reaction, is key — not just in difficult times, but all the time. I would prefer some lost sales due to disciplined buying (NOT “just in case”) and remaining profitable, over marking down large amounts of merchandise and breaking even.
The margin compressions, rising operating costs, inflationary pressures, global economic uncertainties, and global supply chain challenges have contributed to the over-inventoried positions that retailers, especially in the middle, are experiencing. Inventory, unlike fine wine, does not improve or get enhanced with age. Mass markdowns and aggressive holiday promotions are necessary levers to help mitigate the sheer amount of inventory retailers have built up.
Moving forward, retailers must leverage a more prescriptive, predictive, adaptive, and agile merchandising, assortment planning, inventory management, and supply chain forecasting strategy to shift rapidly to changing marketplace conditions. Additionally, consumers are adapting to a world where they are more than happy to leave the retail store without a product in hand and a promise to pick up the items at a later date or have them shipped to their homes.
The days of retailers stacking items to the ceiling have to end. In the age of sustainability initiatives and conscious consumerism, it’s high time for retailers to drive inventory optimization strategies across all shopping channels.
Retailers are wired to never miss a sale, or an opportunity. In my opinion buying “one more SKU” or adding in a bit more inventory just in case sales take off are the two highest risk purchases that retailers can make. Can you imagine the Monday morning meeting where everyone comes in and notes that everything planned was sold, margins are exactly as expected — yes there was a missed opportunity to sell more, but we’re quite content with empty shelves and full bank accounts. Never happen.
This is not a new problem. Years of cutbacks in store personnel and training have led to this. Get more trained people on the floor to sell the merch when it is full price. Discounting is because no one felt anything with your shopping experience. No one helped them, and the merch had to do the heavy lifting of trying to get someone to buy. Unless you want to stay an “asked and answered” retailer like a hardware store, you will give up the two things people go to stores to do — connect to people and discover. Until then, people will focus on the wrong things.
Not all products are equal regarding precision in planning and fulfillment. Even within a category or assortment, there are SKUs where customers have different expectations about availability. The best retailers understand this concept and focus on high-profile items their customers expect to have at all times while allowing other products to sell out. This is assortment planning 101, blend your item’s costs and inventory to deliver your financial goals and make sure your customers have the things they expect to have on hand and available.
The pandemic buying frenzy exposed some inherent risks associated with extended supply chains and JIT inventory planning. And some retailers knee-jerked and went overboard where maybe it wasn’t warranted. After we get through the holidays I would strongly advocate assortment rationalization, evaluating your product mix not only by performance and margin but also by availability and product role to figure out where to make bets on inventory and where JIT still makes sense given the customer’s demand.