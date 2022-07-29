Photo: Kohl’s/Levi’s

Kohl’s is teaming up with Levi Strauss to bring back the jean maker’s SilverTab collection that was part of the hip-hop and streetwear aesthetic in the 1990’s.

The Levi’s SilverTab line for men, women and kids offers relaxed and baggy denim looks that the companies say have been “refreshed for a new generation” of consumers. The retailer is looking for the exclusive line, which will be sold in its stores, on its website and on Levis.com, to reinforce Kohl’s as a go-to location for all things Levi’s.

“Over the years, Kohl’s and Levi’s have built an incredible partnership that has brought the brand’s most popular styles and collections to millions of Kohl’s customers across the country,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “The relaunch of the iconic SilverTab collection is an exciting next chapter in our history together, bringing back the denim styles and fits that were worn and loved by a generation, now again more popular than ever. The addition of Levi’s SilverTab is another example of how we are modernizing our portfolio with premium and style-led offerings as part of our strategy to become the retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle.”

Loose and baggy fits were the look worn by many teens in the 1990s, often to the consternation of adult authority figures who couldn’t come to grips with pants that seemed as though they might slip to the ground at any moment.

The new capsule collection being sold by Kohl’s includes “loose and mom-style jeans, overall pants and shorts, and oversized denim jackets, as well as graphic tees, crewneck and fleece hoodies, flannel shirts, bucket hats and leather belts.”

The line is exclusive and available for a limited time in 600 of the retailer’s stores with an expanded selection available online. SilverTab will be available through January 2023 while supplies last.

Kohl’s is hoping the SilverTab line will be a big seller through the back-to-school season. Displays of the merchandise will be located at the front of stores adjacent to the Sephora at Kohl’s shops. The retailer will use “retro-inspired” mannequins and imagery to set the sales mood.

The SilverTab deal is part of Kohl’s plan to elevate the shopping experience in its stores and online. Earlier this month the chain introduced Discover @ Kohl’s, a new merchandising initiative that “curates dozens of emerging, established and diverse-owned brands” to be displayed in 600 of its stores and on Kohls.com. Current Discover @ Kohl’s areas positioned throughout the store will be in place through October.