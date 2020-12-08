Kroger’s marketplace sets out to ‘deliver anything, anytime, anywhere’

Aug 12, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Kroger has announced that it will add an online marketplace in the fall designed to allow third-parties to sell products via its website.

The nation’s largest supermarket operator plans to add sellers in complementary categories, including housewares, international foods, organic products and toys, to its Kroger Ship digital platform.

The grocer launched its Ship program in 2018 to deliver online orders of shelf-stable grocery products to consumers in and outside of markets where it operates stores. At the time, many saw the effort as an answer to Amazon.com’s Prime Pantry and Target’s Restock programs. Orders over $35 are free; $4.99 for smaller purchases. The retailer uses sales data and analysis from its 84.51° digital intelligence group.

“Our customers are increasingly turning to our e-commerce solutions provided at Kroger.com for their grocery and household essential needs,” said Jody Kalmbach, Kroger’s group vice president of product experience, in a statement. “To better serve our customers, we’re continuing to invest in technology that enables us to expand our digital services to deliver anything, anytime, anywhere.”

Kroger, like many other retailers deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic, has seen online sales spike in recent months. The company reported in June that its first quarter digital sales increased 92 percent. At the time, the company also reported that digital sales for the second quarter were up significantly, including triple digit gains for the first three weeks of the period.

“We fundamentally believe that long-term trend will continue where people will continually depend more on e-commerce. We certainly have seen that being accelerated. We don’t think it will stay at the accelerated — at higher level where it is today permanently, but we do think fundamentally the growth has been accelerated and will be higher than where it started before COVID-19 and then grow from there,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen on the June earnings call.

Kroger continues to be bullish on its partnership with Ocado to build and operate automated customer fulfillment centers. The exclusive U.S. deal, announced in 2018, is expected to come online early next year with the first warehouse in Monroe, OH. Kroger has announced nine locations for the centers in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Southeast and Southwest regions.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will adding third-party sellers in complementary categories affect Kroger’s online business? What is your evaluation of Kroger’s online operations to date?

George Anderson
George Anderson

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

David Leibowitz
BrainTrust
David Leibowitz
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
40 minutes 4 seconds ago

The online marketplace is the modern equivalent of the shopping mall, minus the food court.

It’s a good move for Kroger and others, as it requires little investment, and reaps the rewards of a larger basket size while placing the burden of inventory and fulfilment on other partners.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic Relations, Hamacher Resource Group
26 minutes 20 seconds ago

Agreed, David Leibowitz. However the “seamless” consumer experience must prevail.

Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
39 minutes 25 seconds ago

I like almost everything Kroger does — except this. Kroger absolutely needs to offer attractive e-commerce solutions for its core markets. The risk in this one is that Kroger is unable to limit its definition of “related categories” and yields to the siren song of “incremental volume.” The result will be a very long tail of ancillary categories that most shoppers would never think of Kroger for, and an unprofitable e-commerce business overall. Sometimes it really is best to “stick to your knitting.”

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Retail Industry Analyst
38 minutes 25 seconds ago

During the pandemic, Kroger has been a leader in the grocery segment by quickly adapting their operations and accelerating online delivery and curbside pickup. Kroger’s e-commerce infrastructure has become more robust and now they are looking to capitalize on this asset. Expanding to third-party sellers sounds like a great way to generate incremental revenues, but they need to proceed with caution. A bad experience with a third party can tarnish Kroger’s reputation and controlling third-party vendors is a challenging task.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
31 minutes 40 seconds ago

When i think of buying something, anything, online, where do I go first? Amazon. Myself and 65 percent of all Americans. Then Google. Then Walmart, which is a distant blip on the radar. Kroger? Never. Why does scale somehow create the fantasy of permission in the minds of those leading huge companies that are late to a game already fairly well played out? It has to be ego, obliviousness or desperation. Pick one (or two) in this case and you’d be close to home.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic Relations, Hamacher Resource Group
29 minutes 36 seconds ago

Although I applaud Kroger’s decision to open up their online business to a broader group of suppliers and third-party sellers, the overall shopping experience and consistency of images, descriptions, and navigation concerns me (such content maintenance happens to be one of our company’s sweet spots). If consumers cannot easily, conveniently, and seamlessly shop the site, frustration will mount. I’m eager to see how Kroger will differentiate this experience from others who have already ventured down this path.

As a result of this initiative, Kroger is clearly positioning itself to satisfy expanded consumer need states and purchase interests. Their online operations have been satisfactory to date … and the jury is out as to how this extended assortment will help or hinder that foundation.

