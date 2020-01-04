L.L.Bean CEO: Congress needs to step up for ‘middle market retail’
Grocers, mass merchandisers and warehouse clubs may be doing big business with consumers stocking up on everyday staples as the realities of social distancing and stay-at-home orders become all too real for millions of Americans. While these essential retailers are looking to hire workers to meet growing demand, others in apparel and other non-essential categories are closing stores across the country and furloughing workers in numbers unprecedented in the retail industry and nation’s history.
Congress has stepped in with a number of pieces of legislation to help ease the pain being felt by so many, but it still has work to do, according to L.L.Bean CEO Stephen Smith.
In an interview with CNBC’s Courtney Reagan, Mr. Smith contended that the recently passed $2 trillion stimulus package does not address “middle market retail” companies such as his. Essential retailers are continuing to operate, he said, while smaller retailers with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for Small Business Administration loans. The middle market, he said, employs up to 30 million workers, either directly or as vendors.
“All of those apparel retailers, every label of a piece of clothing that someone is wearing right now, all of them are struggling mightily with full rent, full payroll and, if they’re store-based, close to zero sales,” Mr. Smith said.
L.L.Bean has closed its stores but continues to fulfill orders placed online and on the phone.
A message posted on the Bean website says the retailer has implemented “temporary measures such as voluntary unpaid days, extended lack of work programs as well as reduced workweeks and reduced pay for salaried employees across all levels. This will allow us to continue to offer medical coverage for our hardworking employees and help them quickly return to serve our customers when stores are back open and business resumes.”
Like other companies that have stepped up in this crisis, Bean is employing workers to make face masks for medical workers. The material used in the masks comes from the company’s dog bed liners, which Mr. Smith described to CNBC as being breathable, durable and washable.
“A number of our employees said, ‘Hey, we are the best stitchers, cutters and sewers. We make the best boots in the world. … We can make masks, gowns and booties as well,’ and they immediately started experimenting,” he said.
Bean expects to turn out about 10,000 masks a day by the end of this week. The masks are being tested by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with L.L.Bean CEO Stephen Smith that Congressional action is needed to support “middle market” retailers negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak? If so, what form should that assistant take? How quickly do you expect companies such as L.L.Bean to rebound once the current situation has passed?
4 Comments on "L.L.Bean CEO: Congress needs to step up for ‘middle market retail’"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Virtually every business is being affected by the crisis and can make a strong case for Federal government support. But when you consider the challenges the Federal government has keeping people alive and fed, considering the troubles of yet another industry is becoming numbing. While I believe that Mr. Smith raises excellent points and concerns, the Federal government is so preoccupied with life-saving efforts, I just don’t think middle market retailers are going to hit high on the priority list.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s not a surprise that the recently passed “stimulus” package has holes and inequities. That’s not to cast blame, but merely to say that the haste in putting the package together made it impossible to be “fair” or “equitable.” So yes, the middle market needs support every bit as much as anybody else. I think it would also help if we correctly named the problem. I see this more as “survival” or a “safety net” scenario than a need for “stimulus.” The demand will return when it’s safe to shop again. (How quickly and in what sectors of the market? It’s impossible to say.) So what do businesses and employees need to tide them over until some kind of new normal sets in? Some kind of wage and health care subsidy? Will this whole scenario challenge the logic of employer-based health insurance? Congress absolutely needs to act. But it needs to do so in partnership with a reality-based Executive branch.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
While I think Mr. Smith makes a good argument, I suspect his pleas will fall on deaf ears. Congress will look at middle market retail and say they have done the work to help the affected employees with enhanced unemployment benefits, and those mid-level businesses aren’t critical right now.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Yes, the government will need to do more to support middle market retail. Also yes, this is an opportunity for middle market retail to innovate how they do business.
For example, there’s a ton of inventory sitting in stores and on trucks. If they want to move it now, design pre-set packaged boxes where bored-at-home consumers get a surprise box of stuff in their size. The box is sold as a fantastic deal with minimal margin (the same model as folks like Fab Fit Fun), and the caveat to the consumer is that there are no returns. Another option is to yank this season’s items off the shelf, hold them for 2021, and invest all of the middle market’s time and energy into Fall 2020.
Right now the middle market – and all retailers – must innovate to survive.