Source: Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom has introduced its first podcast, hosted by Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer. The Nordy Pod is described as “a new way for Nordstrom-obsessed customers to peek behind the curtain.”

The first episode, running 68 minutes, features a lengthy interview at Nordstrom’s New York City store with legendary merchant Mickey Drexler covering his beginnings and career ups and downs as well as advice. The podcast also includes an interview with a veteran Nordstrom stylist and a customer whom Nordstrom helped after her daughter had a potty training accident in the store. The interviews are intimate and unscripted.

“I’m doing this without a net,” Mr. Nordstrom told Forbes. “While the marketing team has supported me, they’ve not been along the journey for any kind of editing process. The most interesting part is getting to talk to some really fascinating people either involved in our business or in some way have either inspired or motivated me.”

More interviews are promised with employees, customers and “prominent industry voices.”

Podcasts have taken off in recent years. Their appeal is largely traced to convenience as they are easy to access and users can listen to audio episodes while running, cooking, cleaning and tackling other tasks. Listeners also have an endless variety of topics to explore, with Spotify now carrying 3.2 million podcasts, up from 450,000 in 2019.

Among other retailers, Walmart publishes an “Outside the Box” podcast featuring retail thought leaders and sponsors the “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr” fashion podcast. Ebay has one centered on entrepreneurs, Blue Apron on home cooking and Sephora exploring self-image.

Trader Joe’s, however, appears to be the only other major retailer offering an inside-view podcast, although it doesn’t feature a top executive.

Nordstrom’s podcast comes as brands are increasingly facing pressure to take a stand on social issues, and consumers, particularly younger ones, are seeking to purchase from brands that align with their values.

Said Mr. Nordstrom in a press release, “I want to give people insight into the company and the things we stand for, and hopefully, they’ll learn more about the Nordstrom story along the way.”