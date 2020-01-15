NRF puts on another ‘big show’ for a hopeful industry
Here are some quick hits from my experience over the past three days walking the halls of the Jacob Javits Center in New York, taking in as much as I possibly could of the 2020 version of the National Retail Federation’s annual show.
In a completely unscientific and informal survey of show attendees, I found most were hopeful about the retail industry’s prospects. Many expect the economy, which began posting gains in June 2009 to mark the end of the Great Recession, to continue on its record streak of monthly gains as unemployment remains low and consumer sentiment remains strong.
While the positives list was short and concrete, the potential downsides listed by attendees largely dealt with economic uncertainties and concerns over how geo-political events could upset the order of things going forward.
“Trump’s tariffs,” a phrase repeated often, were cited as the number one challenge, with many believing that the U.S. administration’s trade war with China and other countries has cost American workers jobs and led to higher prices for consumers. While some were hopeful that an interim deal with China would deliver economic benefits, most expect that little of practical value will be accomplished in any agreement regardless of how it is spun by the administration.
The potential for a recession was downplayed by the vast majority of those I met, although continuing tariffs were seen as a potential cause for the economy to go south. Quite a few people expressed concern about an economy that could be upset by geopolitical actions or ill-advised tweets made by Mr. Trump. A smaller number were concerned that the positive effects of the tax cuts signed into law by the president in 2017 are now largely over, with little wiggle room for the administration to further stimulate the economy as the deficit grows to record levels.
On another front, it was encouraging to see that NRF is serious about promoting diversity within the industry. Women, in particular, were well represented in educational sessions. It seems not only fair, but practical, that an industry that has frequently referred to its core customer as “she” starts to reflect that in c-suites and throughout organizations on both the retailer and vendor side.
It was also encouraging to see technology vendors take a more practical approach to the challenges faced by their customers. Not once did I hear anyone refer to technology as “disruptive” or use other adjectives suggesting they had a solution that would change retailing as we know it. Vendors seemed to be offering solutions addressing real challenges faced by merchants and instead of searching for non-existent problems to fix. As to tech challenges faced by retailers, the big two — no surprise — were legacy systems and a lack of executive leadership/silos.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are your expectations for the retailing industry in 2020? What are you most hopeful about and what causes you the most concern?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "NRF puts on another ‘big show’ for a hopeful industry"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
I’m attuned to AI, the show buzzed AI to me. It is fascinating to see AI come to life using NRF as a year-over-year visual update of the progression. AI growth will compound year-over-year, so I’m optimistic that this year will see dramatic growth in the AI space.
Also, I saw you in passing George, but we never formally said hello. It was nice to see you!
Retail industry thought leader
I believe 2020 will be the year we begin to break up the silos. We have been functioning in siloed environments for too long in technology, process and the organization. It is time to take a more holistic approach, break down the silos and approach the problems with a unified commerce approach for people, process and technology.
What causes me the most agita is the political situation in Washington. We are passing through some of the most turbulent times since the Cuban Missile crisis and nobody seems to notice. I hope for all our sakes we wake up before it’s too late.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Ken, I hope you are right — every year I hope the silos that have been in place at companies for decades would break down and every year it seems that companies are resistant to breakdown silos. With people moving on in companies, it is even more important to share that info, retune or refine processes, etc. I sometimes think people are afraid of technology which is why the silos stay up…
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The most significant takeaway from the NRF 2020 Big Show was a sense of cautious optimism as we proceed into 2020. There was also a sense of reality, as retailers and consumer brands tackle the needs of the empowered and digital-first customers. The prevailing theme with the technology providers was to take it back to the basics and focus on the fundamentals of meeting the challenges of the retail industry.
Instead of leading with how artificial intelligence, cognitive, machine learning, Watson, and Einstein computing will change the world, there were practical use cases showcased by Salesforce, Intel, SAP, etc., which demonstrates how embedded these technologies are within the core retail merchandising, customer experience, and supply chain functions.
As retailers and brands look to drive top-line growth, all while reducing and optimizing their cost structures, they are depending on their consulting and technology partners to help solve real-world challenges.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Sometimes we get caught up in all the fancy stuff that is out there. Over the last year or so, we have always been talking about technology. But are we missing the most important trends?
What is the consumer looking for? Consumers will continue to have less time and more options in their life. The desire for convenience and simplicity will only get stronger. Those retailers who recognize this and adapt, either through technology or in other ways, will be the winners.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Thanks for sharing your insights, George. Glad to hear the overall tempo of the event was upbeat and that retailers – and suppliers/partners were not living in fear. Somewhat surprising that adjectives like “disruptive” were not voiced because for those retailers trying to operate with establishment (traditional) rules, the game is changing before our eyes. Let’s hope the optimism expressed at NRF translates to renewed energy and innovation across the retail sector.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
President, Protonik
I am finally hopeful for retail — hopeful that we will finally begin to leverage the value of bricks.
It won’t be easy, though. Many retailers are in bad situations from a decade or so of using “fight Amazon” as a strategy. In fact, I heard surprising whispers from one of the retailers that had be praised heavily for the success in their anti-Amazon fight but thrived because of macro-forces, not their strategy.
Let’s build on that. Now that it’s clear how many problems there are with an all digital strategy, let’s get focused on building on bricks while smartly using digital to create a competitive advantage.