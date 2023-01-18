PepsiCo’s retention recipe starts with technology

Jan 18, 2023
by Matthew Stern

In an employment landscape with a lot of turnover, in which people are leaving the workforce altogether and wage increases are failing to go as far as they once did with employees, PepsiCo has begun investing in technology and automation and operational changes to keep its workers happy, fulfilled and on-board. Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo North America, explained how in a keynote session at the 2023 NRF Big Show.

PepsiCo has found that process-streamlining technologies can help to remove friction in simple processes, which increase employee satisfaction and retention. For instance, updating handheld devices allows for ordering from the distribution center by scanning, rather than requiring employees to key in order information manually.

The company has also implemented technology to enable flexible scheduling, letting people work more hours per-day for four- or even three-day weeks instead of the traditional five-day a week schedule.

“I think it is very important that even in these traditional businesses, we figure out how to give employees what they’re asking for or they’re going to continue to quit,” said Mr. Williams.

In industrial settings, PepsiCo has found that taking steps to improve safety, such as when performing automating accident-prone tasks in the warehouse, can help improve the retention of warehouse workers.

With employees concerned about not just safety, but overall working conditions, the company has made a concerted effort to improve all of its facilities. This includes non-frontline/office environments like distribution centers, which once tended to be overlooked as places in need of amenities for employees.

“Guess what, [distribution centers] need break rooms,” said Mr. Williams. “They need places to gather.”

And the company has launched initiatives to give employees more recognition and encourage a focus on mental health. The latter has included bringing in a psychologist for sessions to discuss the importance of getting help if necessary.

“I used to think, I want to keep my employees safe, go to work and come home like they came in,” said Mr. Williams. “That’s not enough anymore. You have to do that and be concerned with their overall well being … People are different today than they were three years ago.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What processes do you see companies streamlining with technology to make for better employee experiences? What other non-pay improvements play the biggest role in retention?

"Interesting that the same sorts of tactics and technologies that are used for enhancing customer experiences are also useful for managing employee retention."

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
59 minutes 25 seconds ago

I would think that flexible scheduling may be number one with families with children/two-earner households. Streamlining and even eliminating tedious, boring tasks and enabling employees to perform more of the satisfying or advanced tasks, would appeal to all. After all, feeling productive is always internally rewarding.

Mark Self
Mark Self
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
57 minutes 34 seconds ago

Any technology that empowers front line workers to do their jobs better helps with retention. Any technology that “watches” or “measures” without empowering ultimately works against the company. I wish more companies were in the first category.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
55 minutes 31 seconds ago

To boost morale and productivity, more companies are automating fulfillment, inventory management and recruiting.

Companies that commit to flexible work, wellness and ongoing development gain an edge in retention.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
54 minutes 35 seconds ago

Interesting that the same sorts of tactics and technologies that are used for enhancing customer experiences are also useful for managing employee retention. Transparency, removing friction in transactions, creating a sense of community. Makes a ton of sense. Employees, like customers, who feel connected and engaged with their employers are more likely to stick around.

Steve Montgomery
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
46 minutes 59 seconds ago

My short answer would be to do what PepsiCo is doing. Use technology to keep employees safer, give them more flexibility in their work schedules, and make their daily repetitive tasks easier. A very broad umbrella approach is to treat them like the assets they are and not as an expense to be minimized.

Ken Lonyai
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
31 minutes 45 seconds ago

Wait! Scanning is the new technology Pepsi has come up with? He said that with a straight face?

Better than average pay, health benefits, worker safety, and then flexible schedules are the top features of job retention employees in “industrial settings” care about. The rest is nice, but not the key to keeping employees.

He really said the scanning thing?

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
23 minutes 57 seconds ago

Good for Pepsi. I am happy to see this implemented. However, Pepsi’s choice of tools is nothing new.

Hopefully, it takes a high-profile company like Pepsi to highlight to others what should be done.

