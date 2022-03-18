Retailers and suppliers need to prioritize collaboration now
Supply constraints have increased over the past year, so retailers must lay a groundwork that will help ensure adequate inventory on shelves (both physical and digital). One crucial step is for retailers to move away from adversarial relationships with suppliers and prioritize collaborative ones where data is shared early and often via a secure communication channel.
Suppliers often sent representatives in the past to work in the stores of their larger retail customers. That’s no longer necessary because we have the technology to create accurate forecasts, automate ordering and allow for data sharing without needing to be in the same place at the same time.
The trick is to find a solution that will enable retailers to work with suppliers in the way that suits each relationship best. Retailers, at the most basic level, should be able to share forecasts automatically and regularly with each supplier in their network. For the largest suppliers most important to the success of the business, they may also want to use a collaboration portal with near-real-time data sharing that provides greater supply chain visibility and enables both parties to proactively address potential challenges and opportunities together.
When retailers use technology to collaborate consistently and transparently with suppliers, everyone benefits. Up-to-date retail data helps suppliers react to sales shifts, gain insight into planned promotions and understand the start and end of seasons in different regions to better tailor their manufacturing and raw material procurement cadences to meet fluctuating demand.
At the same time, retailers that prioritize collaboration with their suppliers open a channel of information that can give them a competitive edge. With early knowledge about availability and manufacturing issues, retailers have a better chance of avoiding out-of-stocks, minimizing last-minute plan changes and improving promotion planning, all leading to a better end-consumer experience. Improved collaboration also improves supplier-retailer relationships at the ground level; the better the relationship, the more likely a supplier will be able to prioritize a retailer’s requests.
When suppliers can make informed, intelligent decisions about manufacturing and production, retailers can ensure that they’re getting the products they need to meet demand. In the end, this all makes it easier to move goods through the entire supply chain while improving long-term working relationships — with less strife.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers and suppliers best improve collaboration as supply chain disruptions continue? What are the biggest benefits from sharing trade data in near real time?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Real-time retail is the key to solving the massive disruption in the supply chain. With “just in time” meaning “out of stock,” we need a different model—one that allows collaboration in real-time and leverages RFID. The time has come to take advantage of technology that allows us to understand where the product is in this broken model. RFID is the key to gaining supply chain visibility. Yes, the price of RFID tags has finally come down to a few cents each, so tags can and are being used on products. But suppliers can also use tags on shipments to get a broader view of what’s on its way.
The further back retailers can see into their supply chain, the better. I should say “supply chains.” Every vendor will have a different path back to the source. Of course, suppliers who can see into their retail customers’ inventory can better anticipate demand. The trick is to protect one’s data, only sharing what must be shared. This goes both ways.
CEO, New Sega Home
To paraphrase my ol’ pal Einstein — time is relative. Lead times and development cycles can no longer be trusted. Retailers and suppliers first need to acknowledge the risks and volatility while dropping the blame games. The standards of OTB commitments and loose POs need to change and work off of a much more advanced longer schedule. Macy’s which used to work on shorter standard times has well advanced their development cycles to be on similar cadence to mass merchants such as Walmart and Target who work a year + ahead. Added collaboration on key year round SKUs to create a safety stock on the supplier side can also help to pad for peaks in demand and shortened turn around, however an understanding to clean up the balance is needed should any changes happen. This is a risk both need to acknowledge however, it is often a one-sided equation.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
B2B collaboration doesn’t lack the tools. If anything, it lacks the desire and conviction of either or both parties to implement it. CPFR (collaborative planning, forecasting, and replenishment) has existed in practice for at least 15 years. The tools to make it work are even better today (real-time/near-real-time data sharing) than they were then. There are few or no reasons to not implement it, only poor excuses.
Content Marketing Strategist
Retail giants have gained power as their partnerships evolve into robust, integrated industry ecosystems.
Investing in supplier communication and coordination helps retailers save time, reduce risk and boost competitiveness. Sharing near real-time data across integrated supply chain systems and processes helps companies boost agility and manage disruption.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
“Now?” Retailers and suppliers ALWAYS needed to collaborate! Today it is even more critical given supply chain disruptions and changing conditions. Sharing data and constant communication are critical — and always have been. Just, hopefully, now more are doing so.