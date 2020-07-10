Retailers say the new stimulus plan can’t wait until after the election
What is he thinking?
President Trump announced via Twitter yesterday that he was pulling the plug on negotiations with Democrats in Congress over a new stimulus bill to help struggling American citizens and businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic until after the election.
Markets did not react well to the president’s announcement, which came hours after Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, praised action taken earlier this year including the passage of the CARES Act and other legislation intended to boost the economy while calling on Congress to avoid delay and think big on a new plan.
“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth,” said Mr. Powell. “By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seems, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste. The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods.”
The National Retail Federation, which has generally been supportive of the president’s business-leaning actions since taking office, reacted negatively to the president’s tweet.
“The pandemic isn’t over and neither is the economic crisis it has created,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF, in a statement. “There are many families still struggling to make ends meet and businesses facing obstacles to putting workers back on the payroll. We need a vaccine to ensure our personal health. And we need further stimulus to ensure we can fix an ailing economy, bring people back to work and spur growth in communities large and small.”
NRF has advocated for a variety of protection for its members, including an expansion of the Paycheck Protection Program, tax credits for business purchases of personal protective equipment and protection for businesses from COVID-19 illness/death lawsuits filed by workers and/or their estates.
The trade group was among 200 associations that sent a letter to Congressional leaders last week urging them to come together “to reach a bipartisan deal on legislation to prevent catastrophic economic harm.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that quick action is needed on a new stimulus plan or do you think it can wait until after the election like President Trump? What elements of a new plan would you want to see to support American consumers and the businesses that rely on them?
11 Comments on "Retailers say the new stimulus plan can’t wait until after the election"
Managing Director, GlobalData
The simple facts of the matter are this. We still have very high unemployment. A lot of businesses remain disrupted. And things are not going back to normal as fast as any of us would like. Against this backdrop, some consumers can cope. However many can’t and there is very real financial pressure. As such, some form of stimulus is needed both to help those who are suffering and to inject some momentum into the economy to speed its recovery. We saw the impact of the first round of stimulus and enhanced unemployment benefits on retail and it was extremely positive. It would be great to replicate that in time for the holidays.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Worrying about what Trump just said is like judging the weather in the Midwest. Don’t like it? Wait for a short while and it will change. Already this morning he backed off that tweet. As to retailers, it is the businesses that need help right now over even more individual payments. Large and small retail businesses are no less important than airlines. And those who are left truly have the need and require commitment after a disheartening seven months where we have become the laughing stock of the world because of missteps from the government. It isn’t a blue or red thing. People are hurting. The time to act is now.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Exactly, large and small retail businesses are no less important than airlines. The headlines of tens of thousands of airlines workers being laid off at one time is eye grabbling, but it doesn’t compare to hundreds of thousands losing their jobs in small businesses.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is insane. The Fed announcement should have had everybody back at the table with a prioritized agenda. It’s impossible to say clear thinking prevails here. Somewhere between too much and too little there is a prudent course of action that deserves to be put into motion NOW.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
If they pass a clean bill yes, but the left want more pork for their cronies and it is ridiculous to allow this stuff to continue. Our Founding Fathers laid out a damn fine Constitution and, in our current climate, it is beyond sickening to see how these folks get into Congress and stay for a lifetime with lavish retirements and perks that even a CEO of a major company can’t get. Term limits and eliminating all the free stuff these folks get is needed, or we will continue to see complete madness. This shutdown has caused a lot of damage for small business, and there needs to be a much better way to handle the distribution of our tax dollars, going to the proper businesses who need a boost, but again it will be given to anyone who can grab it first — whether they need it or not. The election in November looms quickly, and we will see how it goes. Hold on to your wallets.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I like to avoid politics in these posts, but yesterday’s sudden announcement about ending negotiations falls into the “What was he thinking?” category. Barely three days earlier, President Trump had urged negotiators to forge a deal and by last night he reversed course again. Maybe the Trump team recognized the political damage to the DJIA earlier in the day, but the whipsawing is hazardous to our economic health.
As to the elements of a new plan, I’d like to see funding directed toward those industries who will be more likely to keep people employed if they receive stimulus. This might include airlines, but it also might include a number of small businesses like restaurants and retailers. (Local governments are hurting, too, and shedding jobs.) Keeping people on the payroll would have more lasting benefit than a more politically expedient tactic like another $1200 stimulus check.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I guess he forgot how much of our economy is driven by consumers. He forgets a lot of things.
No stimulus, no holiday season. And I’m sure the lame duck Congress will be really eager to help out the American masses.
Do it now.
CEO, rDialogue
Fed Chairman Powell made this clear as did the markets. A new stimulus plan needs to not only address putting money directly in the hands of the unemployed, it needs to address the industries that have been destroyed that we will ultimately need for the economy to fully recover. Those include small business, independent restaurants and clubs, entertainment more broadly and, of course, the travel industry.
Trump was smart to reverse his stupid decision yesterday and we can only hope he doesn’t further burn things down over the next month. The best news is that the people have the ultimate say, and that happens in less than a month.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe he will pass a stimulus plan for the American public. It would be wrong to wait on that right now, especially if you don’t want to stifle the economy.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Most retail executives came up through the buyer/merchandiser ranks. Many manufacturing leaders “carried the bag” for some time as well. Both sides cut their teeth on negotiation skills long ago. They know a negotiating ploy when they see one and they also know how to put their thumb on the scale of the process (which they should!) It’s less than 30 days to the election. We are going to get another stimulus package before year’s end. And, as usual, it will include too much “stimulus” for states and industries that has nothing to do with COVID-19 (I think the term is “bail-out”?) and too little relief for those truly still impacted by the pandemic. Ain’t politics grand?!