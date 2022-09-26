Rivals take notice as ads account for five percent of Amazon’s retail revenues

Source: Amazon video – “Amazon Ads helped Planter’s Peanuts receive a return on remarketing ads 5x higher than their goal”
Sep 26, 2022
by Tom Ryan

A GroupM study estimates advertising accounts for five percent of Amazon.com’s revenues from commerce-related activity and rated that as a “reasonable target” for other retailers working to catch up.

The giant media buyer, part of WPP, estimates retail media makes up between zero to three percent of revenues for other retailers.

Amazon dominates U.S. retail media, controlling 77.8 percent of spend in 2021, followed far behind by Walmart, at 5.2 percent, estimates eMarketer. Most major retailers have introduced retail media networks over the last decade to tap new revenue streams, including Dollar General, Ulta Beauty, Petco and Dick’s Sporting Goods over the last year.

GroupM predicts retail media spending will expand another 15 percent this year to $101 billion, accounting for 11 percent of total ad sales and 18 percent of digital ad sales. By 2027, retail media is projected to grow 60 percent, outpacing digital advertising’s growth.

GroupM said the “promise of retailer first-party data, albeit residing in yet another walled garden, is tantalizing — enabling purchase-based targeting and closed loop measurement.”

Going forward, retail media spend is expected to be fueled by still healthy double-digit e-commerce growth, shifts from traditional advertising spend, as well as “the expansion of use cases and growth of non-endemic brands.”

The expansion of “use cases” refers to retailers increasingly leveraging their data — i.e., website browsing behavior, e-commerce and in-store transactions — for off-site opportunities, such as third-party websites or for email or social campaigns. Walmart just announced plans to sell ads on TikTok and Roku.

Retail media in the early days focused on on-site opportunities, such as display ads.

“Non-endemic brands” refer to brands that do not sell any products through the retailer but seek to advertise to reach the retailer’s demographic. Retailers are expected to face competition for retail media advertising inventory from delivery and ride-share platforms, as well sites such as Marriott, which recently launched the hospitality industry’s first media network aimed at travelers.

GroupM wrote, “Scalability, differentiation and staying power, particularly in the context of the broader economic situation, will be the battle ground for many of the newer networks and their supporting technologies.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it realistic for retailers to set a goal of getting about five percent of sales from advertising? Is retail media a sizable opportunity for many or just a few retailers?

"There’s a lot to still figure out for new entrants."

Melissa MinkowDirector, Retail Strategy, CI&T

Melissa MinkowDirector, Retail Strategy, CI&T

DeAnn Campbell
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
34 minutes 40 seconds ago

We’re entering the eye of a perfect storm where the push for consumer privacy meets the shopper’s expectation of personalization. Retailers are beginning to realize that ads can give them access to more zero- and first-party data, and create a recurring revenue stream. That’s a big win for everyone.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
34 minutes 10 seconds ago

As consumer spending slows, ad sales keep booming due to their potential for huge margins to offset shortfalls. Five percent of sales may seem like an ambitious target, yet established players have a shot at significantly growing their ad businesses.

While U.S. retail giants are known for their ads, more global retailers are jumping on this lucrative trend. Recent investments by retailers like Tesco, Mercado Libre and Falabella prove advertising’s growing international appeal.

Jeff Sward
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
29 minutes 42 seconds ago

It has taken Amazon how many years and how much spending to hit that 5 percent level? The number of eyeballs surfing on Amazon at any given moment is staggering, dwarfing the count of the nearest competitor. And other retailers aspire to the same level of advertising revenue? Doesn’t seem even remotely plausible.

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
26 minutes 56 seconds ago

Set any goal you’d like – there’s a reason Amazon gets that much ad revenue. When your numbers fall short, there’s your excuse – we’re not Amazon.

Melissa Minkow
Melissa Minkow
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
23 minutes 19 seconds ago

Amazon was an early adopter here, so I don’t know that other retailers need to have a goal as high as the mark Amazon is currently hitting. Benchmarking against Amazon would be smart once retailers find their footing here and feel confident in their strategy. There’s a lot to still figure out for new entrants.

Nikki Baird
Nikki Baird
VP of Strategy, Aptos
7 minutes 6 seconds ago

I think of this as convergence of in-store co-op and digital. Where a CPG may pay for shelf placement in the store, they now achieve the online equivalent through paying for placement and targeted advertising on retailer e-commerce sites. The intent of the consumer is very high and very focused, so the payoff is much better than the Wild West of the wider internet. But at the end of the day, the success of this “new media” will depend largely on the regular traffic that a retailer can sustain, and whether they can prove that converts for an advertiser.

David Spear
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
2 minutes 18 seconds ago

I’m all for going big or going home, but setting a target of 5 percent for a retailer might be a stretch. How about starting at half a point or maybe 1 percent, and then working your way to 2 percent over several years? Recognition that most retailers are not the same as Amazon is OK.

