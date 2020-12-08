Should marketers keep masks out of commercials?
Face coverings may be part of the new normal, but not many commercials are showing people wearing masks. One reason may be wanting to keep the messaging focused on more upbeat themes.
Southwest Airlines, for instance, recently returned to TV advertising with a campaign encouraging consumers to “give in to your wanderlust” with flights to nearby open spaces. Unmasked couples are seen mountain biking, hiking and strolling on a beach.
Southwest debated internally whether to include face coverings given that they are mandatory on flights.
“It’s an open question,” CMO Ryan Green told Adweek. “Depending on the environment you’re showing, there’s an element of responsibility there. Marketers need to be thoughtful; we’re just going on a case-by-case basis.”
A new study from Ace Metrix finds part of the reason masks are somewhat scarce in commercials may be the challenges of filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain categories such as cosmetics and toothpaste are hard to advertise with faces covered.
Yet despite the controversy over mask mandates, Ace Metrix’s study found that, overall, a vast majority of consumers are not sensitive towards masks in ads — or the lack thereof — unless it is the central focus.
Among the findings:
- Making masks a focal point: Among the ads featured, viewer sentiments were found to be overwhelmingly favorable because the masks were authentic and necessary to the storytelling. Making masks as a product being sold or using masks to sell products, however, can heighten perceptions that the brand is seeking to exploit a tragic event.
- Subtle mask inclusions: When not the sole focus of the ad, mask inclusion remained a trivial aspect in terms of effectiveness. As a group, however, the subtler mask ads stirred up more polarizing sentiments. Ace Metrix wrote, “Perhaps, the more forward ads benefitted from messaging that clearly made the case for masks, whereas subtle ads left viewers to draw their own conclusions.”
- Ads without face masks: The exclusion of masks in ads did not evoke feelings strong enough for most viewers to even comment on their absence. Other creative elements had a greater impact on their effectiveness.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would you generally encourage or discourage advertisers from showing people with masks in commercials? In what situations would showing masks prominently or subtly be relevant versus irrelevant?
12 Comments on "Should marketers keep masks out of commercials?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
The answer to this depends entirely on the circumstances; there is no hard and fast rule. A holiday advertisement featuring a family at home is clearly not going to have masks, the same is true for folks dining at a restaurant; however people sitting on a flight, maybe. I’d also say that while masks will likely be around for some time – and their usage may remain elevated after this is all over, similar to how it has been in parts of Asia for a long time – advertisers might be conscious that mask wearing is a temporary measure and may not want to embed an image of its permanence.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Context matters. Every single time. Setting the stage and context is entirely up to the creators of the ad. So it is quite possible to come up with an advertisement where both options – showing or not showing masks — could feel OK and not come across as tone deaf.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
What Suresh said. Context is critical. I’d add that normalizing masks is a good thing in terms of social responsibility.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I encourage advertisers to incorporate masks in their commercials where appropriate. Since the pandemic appears to be here for some period of time, having masks in commercials will help normalize their use – this can be a positive encouragement for those who have resisted. Also as a viewer/consumer, I get comfort when I see a business use masks and include masks/mask use in their commercials because it leaves the impression that the company cares about health and safety, and sends a message to prospective customers – masks are important.
Retail Industry Analyst
This is a tough question and the answer is “it depends.” It depends on the product or service you are promoting. If you are promoting or showing a shopping environment or experience, then a mask is appropriate for your commercial to show that you are making your environment safe for shoppers. If it is a manufacturer’s commercial about a product and the environment is in a consumer’s home it depends on how many people are in the commercial. If there is a large group that looks like a party, then masks are appropriate. If there is only one person in the ad or the people are outside at a safe distance, then a mask shouldn’t be needed. This is a gray area!
CEO/Founder, Crobox
The problem with not showing masks in commercials is that it doesn’t normalize the idea of a mask – something that needs to happen given that people need to commit to wearing one. But of course, it doesn’t need to be shown in every advertisement. It’s especially relevant in situations where people are in places where masks are necessary, e.g., grocery stores, restaurants, commuting, etc.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Most advertising has some element of aspirational message in it. Whether it is feeling better, looking better, having more fun, or simply looking forward to better times. I don’t think many consumers are looking forward to wearing masks for any longer than absolutely necessary.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Early in this pandemic I stated the marketing industry needed to get in-tune with current events. Stop airing comercials showing big crowds, busy restaurants and other large social gatherings. I absolutely encourage advertisers to get with the program to show people in masks. If a retailer is requiring customers to wear masks, then their advertising should support this message.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Given how some people are treating grocery workers, it is a must to show them! Showing people shopping without masks in commercials is like showing people driving without wearing a seat belt. Give grocery and all retail workers a break by reinforcing the wearing of masks in all commercials.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It is now a felony in Illinois to assault a retail worker who is enforcing face mask rules.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I agree that it’s all about context. Southwest’s decision to not mask people biking, hiking, and on the beach makes sense because you do not necessarily need masks in those situations. I would, however, expect to see people masked on an interior shot of a plane.
Masks aren’t necessary in commercials depicting people in their homes, driving cars or doing outside activities, but shouldn’t commercials reflect real life? If a commercial is shot inside a store then people should be masked.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
At this point, I think the people need to be wearing masks in commercials and if it helps to subliminally remind people to wear them, then all the better – no matter if the commercial is aspirational or not.