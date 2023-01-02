Should retail seek a middle path between being pro- or anti-union?
In an open letter last week, McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger blasted proposed California legislation related to conditions for fast food workers as stemming “almost entirely at the behest of organized labor’s firm grip on many of the state’s lawmakers.”
Mr. Erlinger argued that the impetus for the bill is that despite “years of work, and hundreds of millions of dollars,” organized labor continues to lose ground. He said that the U.S. unionization rate in 2022 shrunk to 10.1 percent, the lowest on record.
“Simply put, organized labor hasn’t been successful going through the front door — giving everyday workers the ability to choose whether they want a union,” he wrote. “So it asked for a backdoor — pushing Sacramento lawmakers to introduce, pass and sign a bad policy that hurts small businesses, workers and consumers.”
The act, AB257, could raise the minimum wage for fast food workers as high as $22. The bigger change, however, is the planned formation of a 10-member, state-run council to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions for non-union fast food workers in California, potentially setting a precedent across the U.S. for negotiating workplace standards.
Proponents argue that worker challenges during the pandemic demonstrated the need for an independent council.
Following strong opposition from fast food restaurants and business trade groups, California’s secretary of state last week said a petition to stop the law’s implementation had gathered enough signatures to qualify for a vote on the state’s 2024 general election ballot.
Despite stagnant membership growth, unionization has been on the rise at Starbucks, Amazon.com, Apple and elsewhere. A Gallup poll last August found that 71 percent of Americans approve of unions, up seven percent since before the pandemic and the highest rating since 1965.
In a recent Harvard Business Review column, Sharon Block, executive director of the labor and worklife program at Harvard Law School, said that, given the tight labor market and organization efforts, past antagonistic unionization approaches should be reconsidered. She wrote, “An ugly anti-union effort can hurt morale, reputation and increase turnover. Conversely, companies that take steps like voluntary recognition, partnering to create the best conditions for a fair campaign and respecting workers’ decisions can preserve a positive relationship with their employees.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Have public perceptions changed to the point where retailers need to be more open to working with unions? Do you see ways that different approaches to organized labor could result in greater rewards for employers and employees?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I find the California law distasteful and a complete overreach. If people want to belong to a union, that’s fine. However, to legislate that there should be a council to negotiate for all non-union members is a gross interference in business. It is unionization by the back-door with no votes and no consultation with workers, nor with businesses.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Neil, I’m right with you!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree! And the best way for retailers to avoid the union issue is to proactively get ahead of the conditions and grievances that open the door to unions in the first place.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
We have a major societal problem with gross income inequality, unprecedented in the US. It is grotesque for CEOs who make multiple millions of dollars per month to criticize efforts to raise workers above the poverty line.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Today and for the last four decades, the balance of power between labor and management to bargain is almost has deteriorated in favor of management. The ability for workers to gain fairer wages or better conditions is essentially nil.
On the other hand, the California law is over-reach beyond my comprehension.
For five years, I ran a U.S. division of a multi-national Dutch company. Labor was not treated as the enemy but as partners in making the manufacturing process better for all. We had labor/management councils in each of our plants that were very effective. They were good for the company, and labor felt ownership.
I would encourage all companies to adopt this model, but I don’t see U.S. management attitudes embracing them.