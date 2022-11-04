Should retail fear or embrace organized labor’s comeback?

Chris Smalls, Amazon union advocate - Source: Instagram/@jenfl23; Starbucks unionization rally - Source: Instagram/@704_spclc
Apr 11, 2022
by Tom Ryan

In early April, workers at an Amazon.com warehouse on Staten Island voted to form the e-commerce giant’s first U.S. union, building on successful organizing efforts at Starbucks and leading to speculation that a new American union movement is underway.

At Starbucks, more than 180 of the company’s 9,000 corporate stores have petitioned for union elections with 16 voting to unionize after a unionization campaign went public last August. An REI location in Manhattan last month voted to unionize, as well.

The elections follow years of union decline with the share of U.S. workers in unions dropping to 10.3 percent in 2021, down half a percentage point from 2020 and the lowest rate in decades.

The tight labor market and pandemic-related work pressures, however, have created a rare opportunity for workers to rally around better pay and treatment. President Joe Biden ran on a promise to be the most pro-labor president, and a September Gallup poll found 68 percent of Americans approve of unions, the highest favorable since 1965.

The reason labor law reform proponents are hopeful is because the unionization efforts have been initiated by employees at the local level rather than the traditional centralized labor approach led by seasoned union officials. The local approach counters traditional anti-union tactics that contend outside unionizers fail to understand workers’ concerns and are only interested in dues.

Amazon in a statement said the company was “disappointed” with the vote’s outcome “because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees.” It has launched an appeal.

The New York Times reported that Amazon’s “ability to speed packages to consumers is built on a vast chain of manual labor that is monitored down to the second. No one knows what will happen if the newly organized workers try to change that model or disrupt operations.”

Last Monday, Howard Schultz, Starbucks’ longtime leader, returned as interim CEO and told employees at a town hall meeting that he sees Starbucks as a pro-worker company “that does not need someone in between us and our people.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will retailers likely be seeing unionization drives with greater frequency in the years ahead? How might tactics have to change to discourage such efforts, or should retailers be looking to work with unions?

Braintrust
"If management wants to have great relations with their employees, then they need to engage with them in a meaningful way."

Mark RyskiFounder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation

Mark RyskiFounder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
59 minutes 57 seconds ago

Workers have not had this much power in decades, and they’re exercising that power now. Historic low unemployment coupled with the ability to organize and communicate through online channels has put the power in the hands of workers like never before. The unionization movement of Starbucks and Amazon workers may very well lead to unionization efforts by other retail workers. Management needs to focus on employee relations in a very serious way. It can’t be lip-service and platitudes. If management wants to have great relations with their employees, then they need to engage with them in a meaningful way.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
57 minutes 23 seconds ago

It’s notable that the successful Amazon unionization campaign in New York came from a grassroots movement rather than an established national union. Perhaps these more localized efforts represent the future of unions. As for the subject of unions more widely, I am not particularly keen on them and never have been. To me they are an entirely extraneous component that neither owns a company nor works there. And I am very, very strongly opposed to anyone who does not want to be a part of a union being forced to pay union dues.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
22 minutes 2 seconds ago

If, a big “if,” it provides benefits to all the workers, should not all the workers pay for supporting those benefits?

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
49 minutes 16 seconds ago

I’d like to say, “workers of the world, unite” but the days when unions were critical to American business may be long gone. In an over-stored retail world, don’t be surprised to see unionized stores closed. A wake-up call for companies who do not treat their employees well, but if my local fast-food restaurant strikes for higher wages, I’ll eat elsewhere. Sooner or later, they’ll go under.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
8 minutes 16 seconds ago

There is no balance of worker power versus management power in the U.S. Though the two companies that made the headlines are two of the more progressives companies in terms of recognizing the value of labor, 90 percent of the companies see dealing with employees as a cost to be minimized instead of a valuable asset that should be able to add success to the company’s future.

Bob Phibbs
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
48 minutes 22 seconds ago

Did you read this article about the Rhodes scholar who organized Starbucks? This was not coming from Starbucks being awful but was merely an opportunity to organize.

As such this appears to be a movement against some of the most progressive companies in the U.S. This is not Norma Rae. I am wondering how many of these workers will take to seeing union dues coming out of their paychecks and for how long.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
26 minutes 30 seconds ago

As unionization crumbled in the U.S., so did the wages of the average worker and the increase in financial equality. It is no coincidence that the golden age of unions in the 1950s corresponded to the golden age of the U.S. economy and the smallest gap of inequality in the country’s history.

Today, the power of the leadership far outweighs the workers’ power. Imagine a company with even 20,000 or more workers having no say in the company’s future nor their own.

Germany requires just under half of the Board of Directors to be worker representatives. I find this rule to be extraordinarily beneficial to the company. Though not required, Volkswagen uses this philosophy in their local management board.

If retail doesn’t embrace worker representation as a way for both labor and management to move the company forward, they should be fearful of the outcome. Companies should not patronize workers in voice or action, they should see them as the fuel that determines the company’s long-term success.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
6 minutes 16 seconds ago

Great points Gene. I especially like the idea of having worker representation on the board of directors.

Chris Buecker
Chris Buecker
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
19 minutes 38 seconds ago

Having a pragmatic labor union is nothing harmful. On the contrary, a healthy balance between interests of the employer and the employees is in the end better for every company. Important is that the labor union has a pragmatic mindset.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
7 minutes 21 seconds ago
Retail, especially front-line store teams, are some of the worst jobs in the labor market. For most store employees wages aren’t enough to live on, access to benefits is limited to a few full time positions at the store level, and workers are expected to be 100 percent flexible in their availability, limiting their ability to plan day care or school or normal life events. Before the pandemic many companies in the sector were complaining that they couldn’t find workers. What they really meant was they couldn’t find workers at the wages they wanted to pay. As evidence there were plenty examples of retailers, Costco and Target come to mind, that had very little trouble finding employees. Now we find ourselves in a situation where workers, in all sectors, have more power than they have had in decades. I’m not surprised to see organized labor make a comeback. It’s difficult to quit a job, or go on strike, when other options aren’t available. Now that’s not the case and workers are voting with their feet.… Read more »
