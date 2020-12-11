Target reopens looted store as a symbol of its pledge to do better for Black communities

Nov 12, 2020
by George Anderson
A Target store near its Minneapolis headquarters gained national attention in May when it was looted after the videotaped death of George Floyd drew national attention to excessive force by law enforcement officers in Black communities and racial inequality across U.S. society. Now, the retailer is reopening the store with the goal of doing better by this community going forward.

Target has remodeled the store to add another entrance and has placed the pharmacy near the front to make picking up prescription medicines more accessible to older customers and those who have a tougher time getting around. The store’s food and beverage section and product selection have been expanded as has the beauty and toy categories.

“It’s all about making sure the people who live in this community feel like this is home,” said Adrie Foreman, the human resources executive team lead at the store on Lake Street.

Locals, according to a Bloomberg report, did not feel at home at the store even after it was remodeled in 2018 to address the perception that it was “dirty, poorly stocked, and a bit of an afterthought” on Target’s part. White residents in the area, some of whom referred to the store as “Tar-ghetto,” drove to Targets that were further away rather than shop there.

The retailer worked with local contractors under diverse ownership and who supported youth training and employment opportunities to rebuild the store. The company also donated more than $125,000 in food and essentials to help those in need in the community while the store was shuttered. It also committed to 10,000 hours of pro-bono consulting services to help Black and other local minority-owned companies rebuild their businesses, as well.

Target CEO Brian Cornell pledged in September that the retailer would increase the number of Black employees it hires by 20 percent over the next three years. The company said it would “focus on advancement, retention and hiring” of Black workers from the frontlines to its executive offices.

Fifty percent of Target’s 350,000 employees are men and women of color, according to the retailer’s “Workforce Diversity Report.” Twenty-four percent of its corporate leadership team are people of color and nearly half of its board of directors are Black or Latino. One-third of Target’s stores are managed by people of color.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your assessment of Target’s response to racial equality protests in Minneapolis and elsewhere? Is Target’s response in line with the majority of large retail chains, or is it an outlier?

Mark Ryski
56 minutes 17 seconds ago

I appreciate Target’s approach to this sensitive but important issue. In this case, Target is responding to the needs of the local community, but making an even bigger statement about their position on racial equality. Whatever your political leanings, I think it’s hard to argue that the steps Target is making are any but positive for all stakeholders involved.

Neil Saunders
This is a sensible and appropriate response. However thinking about what local communities what, consulting them, and trying to use local services and contractors to undertake work is an approach that should be used everywhere. If you’re asking local people to shop with you, responding to community needs is simply good retailing.

Dave Bruno
Once again, Target has impressed me. Target’s response to this extremely difficult situation is compassionate, generous and, most of all, aligned to the direct needs of that store’s local community. I applaud them for both their investment and their empathy.

Laura Davis-Taylor
Agreed Dave. It takes character to publicly admit “we can do better,” then do better. Kudos and thanks, Target, for inspiring us with action as well as words.

Richard Hernandez
I think this is a positive move – Target realizes that they need to support the community. In turn, customers will appreciate that and take care in ensuring the store will not fall into disrepair like the old location. Additionally, if they worked with community leaders in the rebuild, the buy-in will even be stronger.

Ricardo Belmar
Target’s response is admirable even if it should not have taken such a sad event to spark this level of action. That said, Target is again flexing its leadership skills in the face of the retail industry. The approach Target took to remodel this local store should be a model to all retailers on how to properly invest in the local community and create a space that not only invites that community but encourages them to feel good about the brand relationship. Target’s diversity numbers look better than most retailers but what is more important is their commitment to taking them even further. Time will tell how effective Target is at achieving their stated goals, but from what we have seen so far I am optimistic. Now I only wish they would approach every store remodel in the same manner to create unique spaces across the country. To paraphrase what a friend of mine who has been a retail marketing executive at multiple brands once said – retailers spent decades trying to homogenize the in-store… Read more »
Ryan Mathews
Sorry to be, what I’m sure will be, the lone dissenting voice here, but this is a classic example of too little too late. Think of the messaging. Target is saying to the community, “Sorry we opened a third-rate store, but it was a ‘bad neighborhood’ so we didn’t invest. Apparently, you folks weren’t happy, so you burned it down. And now, because the fact that we were at odds with the community has attracted national attention, we are going to make ourselves look good by building you a nice, big, bright shiny store.” Great — but why didn’t you build that great big, nice, shiny store in the first place? Then maybe folks wold not have been inclined to burn down the old, crappy one. I’m not justifying vandalism. It is wrong, and criminal, 100 percent of the time. But if a community feels like you have been exploiting them, why try to solve that problem by further condescension and media exploitation? Oh — and those hiring goals? Same problem. If I don’t have… Read more »
Perry Kramer
Target is and for the most part has been setting strong examples for the retail community. Looking at the current employee demographics and the future commitments they are putting strong and clear actions behind their words. They are taking the right steps remodeling and reopening the store near its HQ. However it is only one very symbolic store. The difficult part will be to maintain the standards with the rest of the chain. With so many stores it is very easy to let the commitment slip, especially in stores that may not be at the high end of the profitability curve.

