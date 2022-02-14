Sources: Super Bowl spots from General Motors; Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage; Frito-Lay; Squarespace

The Los Angeles Rams fought back to win yesterday’s Super Bowl in the last two minutes of the game, with its biggest stars — Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald — making sure that victory would not slip through the team’s grasp.

The game also offered an opportunity for brands to compete for the attention of consumers on the nation’s biggest broadcast stage. Some came up big, like the Ram’s stars, while others will just have to wait ‘til next year.

Adweek’s top 10 spots put Coinbase’s homage to “Pong” at number one. The commercial featured a color-changing QR code that slowly bounced around the screen. Viewers who scanned the code were linked to a landing page with a promotional credit.

The other spots making Adweek’s top 10 included Frito-Lay’s “Golden Memories”, Rocket Mortgage “Dream House”, FTX “Don’t Miss Out”, General Motors “Dr. EV-il”, Squarespace “Sally’s Seashells”, Nissan “Thrill Driver”, Amazon Studios “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and Planet Fitness “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay?”.

Ad Age broke its list of top spots out by the game’s quarters, and Expedia’s “Stuff” took the top spot in the first. The commercial starring Ewan MacGregor asks the question, “Do you think any of us will look back on our lives and regret the things we didn’t buy or the places we didn’t go?”

The second quarter came up big for five-star spots, according to the publication.

Uber Eats’ “Uber Don’t Eats” enlisted celebrities Nicholas Braun, Jennifer Coolidge and Gwyneth Paltow to show that the company does more than just deliver meals from restaurants.

Rocket Mortgage’s “Barbie Dream House” mixed realities to bring home the message that there is one place to go if you’re looking to finance a home purchase.

General Motors’ “New Generation” spots featured Jamie-Lynn Siegler from the Sopranos driving a Chevy Silverado EV to pick up her brother from the show. Tony may be gone, but his stage kids are driving on.

Toyota’s “The Joneses” pitted Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones and Rashida Jones in a race behind the wheels of the auto maker’s Tundra truck. (LOL.)

The third quarter had two winners. Google Pixel’s “Seen on Pixel” spot, which shows that the company’s smartphone now fixes a problem with traditional cameras that cause Black Americans to be photographed as too dark. The spot uses personal testimonials to make the case particularly compelling. Pringles “Stuck In” took a much lighter approach and a gentle jab at its own stacked packaging.

The fourth quarter may have provided the most exciting moments, but were a dud in terms of commercials, according to Ad Age.