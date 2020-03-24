The coronavirus will accelerate retail’s ‘collapse of the middle’
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion, is a summary of Steve Dennis’ recent Forbes article. Steve is President & Founder of SageBerry Consulting and a senior Forbes Contributor. His first book — Remarkable Retail: How to Win and Keep Customers in the Age of Digital Disruption — will be published on April 14th.
For retailers struggling with failing consumer value propositions, the coronavirus pandemic could not have struck at a worse time. Just as many are running out of meaningful cost reduction moves and are in desperate need of cash from profitable top-line growth to invest in more than a timid transformation, much of physical retail is now grinding to a halt of difficult-to-determine depth and duration.
For highly leveraged retailers, prospects for near-term recapitalization appear bleak. For any retailer that sells fashion-sensitive or seasonal merchandise, each week of declining traffic adds to the pile of coming markdowns.
Dramatically shifting consumer demands combined with the broad availability of many shopping conveniences that were once scarce — product information, product choice, distribution access and more — have laid bare the weaknesses of many once-powerful and iconic retailers. Good enough no longer is. We have to choose remarkable.
This bifurcation of retail — this widening gap between the industry’s haves and have-nots — has been occurring for years. During the past decade, in particular, success has mostly been found at either end of a spectrum. At one end — despite claims of a retail apocalypse — retailers offering remarkable value in product and convenience have been growing sales, profits and store counts. At the more premium and experiential end, plenty of specialty and high-end stores are experiencing considerable success. Poor or stagnant financial results, bankruptcies and mass store closings are largely concentrated among those trapped in the mediocre middle.
In my new book, “Remarkable Retail: How to Win & Keep Customers in the Age of Digital Disruption,” I write, “The power the consumer holds will not allow many just-good-enough retailers to sustain market share, much less ever achieve adequate financial returns.”
As I wrote that sentence last fall, a possible recession was very much top of mind, but a pandemic was certainly not.
Beyond the as-yet-unwritten story of the ravages of this outbreak and the magnitude of its tragic human toll, the spread of the coronavirus seems certain to accelerate the collapse of the Middle and push many other weak retailers (and the industries that serve them) over the edge.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the coronavirus fallout driving many department stores and other mid-tier retailers out of business? Which retailers serving the middle appear best positioned to survive?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
If the pandemic reaches levels predicted, there will be a profound and permanent change to the retailing landscape. Many retailers will close and, as Steve rightly points out, many were already vulnerable financially before the pandemic. The goal for every retailers should be to survive this crisis. For retailers selling essential goods, that means keeping your staff and customers safe and the vital food/drug supply moving. For discretionary retailers – winter is coming and I fear it will be a long and cold one. Retailing – like everything else – has changed.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
So the question is: what are you doing now to avoid this possibility? Many retailers and business are or have already changed their business model to at least attempt survival. Those that have not are getting to the point where it will be too late. What is still unknown is what help the stimulus monies may provide for the survival those businesses. If I were them, I would be in tele-conferences with leadership walking through the gaps that need to be addressed – now.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
At some point, the simple math of cash flow will tell the tale. And the math for most mall retailers just got very, very scary. COVID-19 could not have come at a worse time. Even a quick recovery from this virus is going to produce ripple effects that will be felt well through the next holiday season. And I am as concerned for the small independents as I am for the boring middle. How smart can we be about a “stimulus” bill that recognizes how many moving parts there really are here?