Source: Big Lots - "Decorated big. Save lots.

Sixty-four percent of those voting in last week’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge rated Macy’s “Santa Girl” commercial either four stars (14 percent) or five (50 percent). This week’s matchup between Best Buy and Big Lots may not provide the same level of creative storytelling as Macy’s spot, but each features a unique take on playing to each chain’s strengths. Which one comes away the winner is up to you.

Best Buy’s “Be sure your gift will fit” spot features one of the chain’s blue shirt associates offering expert advice to a customer. Like other spots in the chain’s holiday season campaign, an associate appears unexpectedly to address a customer concern — in this case, what size television to buy. While this spot deviates from reality more than others in Best Buy’s holiday campaign, its point is still made.

Big Lots, the seller of discontinued merchandise and other discounted products, goes upbeat with its “Decorate Big. Save Lots.” spot and includes a reminder that customers can purchase online and pick up in-store.