The winner of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge is…

Sources: (clockwise from upper left) Aldi UK, Amazon.com, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, SPAR Ireland, Etsy
Dec 29, 2022
by George Anderson

Seven weeks of head-to-head competitions have brought us to the finals of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge with six clear-cut winners and one tie. Who will be crowned the champ from among Etsy, Kroger, Publix, Amazon.com, Aldi UK, Wegmans, SPAR Ireland and Walmart? That’s up to you. View the spots that follow and vote for your favorite in the Instant Poll.

Etsy – To The Travelers

Kroger – The Magical Cookbook

Publix – A Recipe For What Matters

Amazon.com – Joy Is Made

Aldi UK – Kevin Home Alone

Wegmans – The More We Get Together

SPAR Ireland – Finding Christmas

Walmart – All The Ways We Holiday

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which retailer commercials made a positive impression on you during the 2022 holiday season? Which spot was the best?

Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
22 minutes 36 seconds ago

As usual, so many good ads. Publix has always made great holiday ads and this is no exception — warm, emotional, and hinting that you can get all the food items you need there. Walmart comes in at a close second for me — selling without overdoing it.

Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
16 minutes 59 seconds ago

I love the segment of the Etsy commercial when the daughter gives her dad a snow globe — his face! — but my favorite is Publix because it just hits home.

How many times does this happen every holiday or, for that matter, every day? Moms and grandmas hold the key to family recipes, even when we know them by heart. My daughter is an amazing cook but my heart still swells when she calls to ask me a question. I’d call my Mom a gazillion times if I could. It’s Publix for the win!

Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
15 minutes 50 seconds ago

The Kroger ad has been ubiquitous here in Milwaukee (under the Pick N’ Save banner) and I find it a heartfelt way to tie together food, family and the holidays. (With a shout-out to the Pixar movie “Up.”) I would probably put it at the top of my list despite repeated viewings on local TV, but there is some strong competition.

That being said, some of the ads — however well-crafted — do not connect the viewer to the retailer and its products clearly enough. I also find this year’s trend of “remembering those we lost” (see Kroger, Amazon and the Coke spot with the cook’s late mother hovering in the kitchen) a little somber for the season.

Mohamed Amer, PhD
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
6 minutes 24 seconds ago

My top pick, Lidl’s ad’s play on the Big Lebowski, didn’t make the official final cut. So my vote goes to Etsy with a close second to Kroger.

