The winner of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge is…
Seven weeks of head-to-head competitions have brought us to the finals of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge with six clear-cut winners and one tie. Who will be crowned the champ from among Etsy, Kroger, Publix, Amazon.com, Aldi UK, Wegmans, SPAR Ireland and Walmart? That’s up to you. View the spots that follow and vote for your favorite in the Instant Poll.
Etsy – To The Travelers
Kroger – The Magical Cookbook
Publix – A Recipe For What Matters
Amazon.com – Joy Is Made
Aldi UK – Kevin Home Alone
Wegmans – The More We Get Together
SPAR Ireland – Finding Christmas
Walmart – All The Ways We Holiday
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which retailer commercials made a positive impression on you during the 2022 holiday season? Which spot was the best?
4 Comments on "The winner of the 2022 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge is…"
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
As usual, so many good ads. Publix has always made great holiday ads and this is no exception — warm, emotional, and hinting that you can get all the food items you need there. Walmart comes in at a close second for me — selling without overdoing it.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I love the segment of the Etsy commercial when the daughter gives her dad a snow globe — his face! — but my favorite is Publix because it just hits home.
How many times does this happen every holiday or, for that matter, every day? Moms and grandmas hold the key to family recipes, even when we know them by heart. My daughter is an amazing cook but my heart still swells when she calls to ask me a question. I’d call my Mom a gazillion times if I could. It’s Publix for the win!
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The Kroger ad has been ubiquitous here in Milwaukee (under the Pick N’ Save banner) and I find it a heartfelt way to tie together food, family and the holidays. (With a shout-out to the Pixar movie “Up.”) I would probably put it at the top of my list despite repeated viewings on local TV, but there is some strong competition.
That being said, some of the ads — however well-crafted — do not connect the viewer to the retailer and its products clearly enough. I also find this year’s trend of “remembering those we lost” (see Kroger, Amazon and the Coke spot with the cook’s late mother hovering in the kitchen) a little somber for the season.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
My top pick, Lidl’s ad’s play on the Big Lebowski, didn’t make the official final cut. So my vote goes to Etsy with a close second to Kroger.