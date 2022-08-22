TikTok turns Costco into a fashion magnet
Users of TikTok and other social platforms are sharing their finds at Costco, helping to make the warehouse club a destination for bargain fashion.
The search term, “costco clothing finds,” on TikTok has 1.8 billion views. Among popular hashtags on TikTok, #costcofashion has 5.8 million views; #costcocouture, 5.1 million; and #costcoclothes, 5.3 million.
The TikTok posts showcase short videos of fashionistas bragging about finding major deals from Tommy Hilfiger, Pendleton, Puma, DKNY, Uggs, Calvin Klein, Fila and numerous other fashion, casual and active brands.
@theashleybell
Costco coming in clutch #costcofinds #costcotiktok #fila #whatibought #outfitinspo
The pandemic has increased the appeal of casual and comfortable clothing that Costco heavily features on its selling floor.
“It’s all about comfort,” California-based shopper Tiffany Weis told the fashion blog Refinery29. “It’s kind of like a whole new mindset.”
The 53-year-old said she would have “never thought” to buy clothes at Costco before 2020.
Costco is also earning points for being able to secure some of fashion’s hot brands and being on-trend. The convenience of one-stop shopping and saving money holds greater appeal amid escalating gas prices and rampant inflation.
“I think a lot of people are just really interested in the affordability, the convenience and then kind of taking part of this hype, which is kind of a very interesting phenomenon for Costco,” Frances Sola-Santiago, the author of the Refinery29 article, told NPR.
The social media action, also taking place with “hauls” on Instagram and Youtube, brings Costco’s in-store treasure hunt experience online. Costco can offer a deeper breadth compared to a typical off-pricer. A deal for Hunter boots, for example, will be stacked high across a wide range of sizes.
@costcocouture
Costco Couture 8/31/21 #costcocouture #costco #hunterboots #costcofashion #costcofinds #costcobuys #costcomusthaves #fypシ #fallfashion
As with off-pricers, part of the appeal is the discovery process and thrill of scoring a deal in an unexpected space.
“A lot of my clothes that I wear I get compliments on every single day,” Jennifer Maldonado, who runs the TikTok account @costcocouture, told NPR. “And I always say it’s from Costco, and I get the same response — like, a blank look on their face. Like, really — Costco? Heck, yeah.”
- costco clothing finds
- #costcofashion
- #costcocouture
- Costco is taking over fashion TikTok – NPR
- Costco couture: Billions on TikTok hot for fashion trends at store – New York Post
- Why Frugal Fashionistas Are Turning to Costco – Cheapism
- The Unexpected Appeal Of Costco Fashion – Refinery29
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why are Costco fashion finds going viral on social media? Do you think Costco should be taking action to build on the social media buzz or would that likely backfire?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "TikTok turns Costco into a fashion magnet"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
TikTok impacts everything and this is just another example. Amazon has jumped on this by having robust affiliate programs (I’m not sure if Costco does as well) and creators subsequently have Amazon storefronts.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I don’t see the advantage in joining the social media wagon train. Costco manages to create interest because of what they offer and the price at which they offer it. Every customer recognizes value when they see it.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
User-driven social media platforms like TikTok have amplified what used to be known as “word of mouth.” There is an authenticity to these viral moments — shoppers coming to Costco for the wine, the toilet paper or the bulk packages of chicken breasts seem genuinely delighted by their discoveries in the apparel area.
For Costco to capitalize on the “element of surprise” is a tricky prospect. The company would surely like its shoppers to spend more time in its apparel areas, but not at the risk of seeming inauthentic.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
Costco is a price, value, retail leader that happens to be a warehouse club. Once we get past the “club” label, we quickly realize that great brands, at great prices, are offered everyday at Costco. Why wouldn’t you shop there?
Founder & Principal, PINE
Costco fashion is going viral because who doesn’t love the inside track on great deals on great brands? And what I find interesting about Costco is that it seems like a retailer that is on the shopper’s side — bring the deals to us, for us. The wholesale mentality, the food, the brands at great prices, the treasure hunt, all the ingredients that make something like this work organically.
As for whether they could take action, I think the best action is to continue to put great product at great prices out there and let the earned (and free) social media run its course.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
If I were Costco, I’d stick to my core business philosophies and continue to find high value, interesting items that attract consumers to the stores. Obviously, it’s working and social fashionistas are doing their part with viral messaging.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
I say let the user-generated content speak for itself. When brands jump on the bandwagon (especially when they don’t have anything original to add), it takes away from the power of UGC. Costco’s digital focus should be on developing self-scan check out, so it stops losing members to Sam’s Club and BJ’s over its long store lines.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Even before the TikTok trend, Costco had a massive apparel business with sales of over $6.5 billion in the U.S. alone. All TikTok is doing is highlighting to a wider audience some of the great deals that are and always have been available. This is appealing to consumers as the discounts are deep and they are often only available for a limited time. I don’t think Costco needs to do much here other than do what it has always done. It could build more of a social presence, but would this be as effective as the organic spread it is current benefiting from?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This is amazing PR for Costco. But I doubt the brands involved envisioned this kind of exposure and coverage when they agreed to sell at Costco.