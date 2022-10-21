Uber Eats puts weed delivery on the menu

Source: Hidden Leaf Cannabis

Adults in Toronto can now buy cannabis online and have it delivered to their homes by Uber Eats. It marks the first time that a major third-party delivery provider has been engaged in making marijuana home deliveries.

The delivery service earlier this week began making deliveries for Leafly, the online cannabis content source and marketplace, which features products from locally licensed marijuana retailers.

Adults 19 and older can place orders with retailers on the Leafly marketplace using the Uber Eats app and have it delivered to their doors by drivers certified through the CannSell marijuana retail education program in Ontario.

Uber Eats app users select the “Cannabis” category to search for local retailers. They then navigate the menu to select products from a retailer within the delivery radius for the location. Customers placing orders are notified when their orders are accepted and given an estimate for the time of delivery. When drivers arrive at a customer’s home, they verify their age and sobriety as required by local regulations.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada, said in a statement. “Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously. Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.”

“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA (greater Toronto area). We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly.

Three retailers on the Leafly platform — Hidden Leaf, Minerva Cannabis and Shivaa’s Rose — are currently participating in the delivery program using Uber Eats.

“We are a small business and this partnership is a great way for us to expand our reach and grow our business across the city,” said Marissa and Dale Taylor, owners of Hidden Leaf. “Just like the in-store experience, our CannSell certified delivery staff understand and comply with local regulations around cannabis transactions.”