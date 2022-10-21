Uber Eats puts weed delivery on the menu
Adults in Toronto can now buy cannabis online and have it delivered to their homes by Uber Eats. It marks the first time that a major third-party delivery provider has been engaged in making marijuana home deliveries.
The delivery service earlier this week began making deliveries for Leafly, the online cannabis content source and marketplace, which features products from locally licensed marijuana retailers.
Adults 19 and older can place orders with retailers on the Leafly marketplace using the Uber Eats app and have it delivered to their doors by drivers certified through the CannSell marijuana retail education program in Ontario.
Uber Eats app users select the “Cannabis” category to search for local retailers. They then navigate the menu to select products from a retailer within the delivery radius for the location. Customers placing orders are notified when their orders are accepted and given an estimate for the time of delivery. When drivers arrive at a customer’s home, they verify their age and sobriety as required by local regulations.
“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada, said in a statement. “Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously. Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.”
“Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers in the GTA (greater Toronto area). We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city,” said Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly.
Three retailers on the Leafly platform — Hidden Leaf, Minerva Cannabis and Shivaa’s Rose — are currently participating in the delivery program using Uber Eats.
“We are a small business and this partnership is a great way for us to expand our reach and grow our business across the city,” said Marissa and Dale Taylor, owners of Hidden Leaf. “Just like the in-store experience, our CannSell certified delivery staff understand and comply with local regulations around cannabis transactions.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you anticipate a large demand for home delivery in the marijuana retail market? Will Uber Eats and other major third-party services aggressively expand into marijuana retail deliveries in the U.S. where the law allows?
9 Comments on "Uber Eats puts weed delivery on the menu"
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I have high hopes for this service. After all, why wouldn’t people want to take advantage of home cannabis delivery with Uber Eats? It’s fast, convenient, and on the rare chance that they desire snacks along with their weed, Uber Eats can deliver those as well. Seems like the market for this service is baked in.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This should light up a category for Uber Eats.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I’d rather have marijuana delivered by Uber Eats than food. At least I will know it is fresh.
I see this being a prime source for purchasing marijuana. Once you find your personal favorite, order away. This is especially ideal for those that don’t care to be seen in the pot shop.
Merchant Director
I would not wish this on anyone. Unfortunately these deliveries will be targeted and endanger the delivery drivers.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m interested to see how this pans out. I do think that it has enormous potential. There’s a huge demand for people for this. You can get your bud and your giant bag of nacho cheese Doritos in the same delivery. Since the product is paid for, you eliminate delivery people having to carry sums of cash which, as we’ve seen in California, has been a problem for dispensaries and small growers.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This is huge. I expect Amazon to enter the space eventually. In the meantime, driver safety could become a big thing if, let’s say, a dad sees his son getting a delivery to his house. But this is bound to become commonplace in a far shorter time frame than the metaverse.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
There will definitely be demand for this service in line with legalization by city/county/state. Uber Eats and others will add it quickly, simple as that. Just another “product” offering, the only question being will people be willing to pay the delivery charge in an inflationary environment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This won’t be as big a market as food delivery but it’s an interesting addition. If people want to buy marijuana for home consumption and have it delivered, then why not? I see no issue with it. The U.S. market could be interesting but federal laws are still a barrier to category growth and development, even if many local states and jurisdictions have legalized cannabis (which is their right as it really isn’t an issue that should be under federal constitutional competency).
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
There is no doubt this will be a winner. Hate to say it, but protecting the safety of delivery personnel will be a challenge. Also, is Uber Eats going to implement a plan to make sure delivery personnel are not partaking on the job?