Source: Uber Eats app

If you live far from your favorite restaurant in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Miami that you lament not being able to order from, Uber Eats may have a solution for you. The delivery service launched a feature to let customers order nationwide from select partner restaurants in these cities.

The feature went live on the Uber Eats app earlier in June under an option to “Get far off cravings shipped,” according to Food & Wine. Uber Eats is kicking it off with 16 restaurants across the four cities, with plans to expand. The company has focused on themed restaurants with tourist appeal and little or no restaurant footprint outside of that city, such as Sarge’s Deli and Wafel & Dinges in NYC.

When customers order food, it is packaged by the restaurant and shipped via FedEx. Uber Eats touts shipping as free, though Food & Wine describes the base prices as generally not cheap.

According to Food & Wine, DoorDash launched something similar in November of 2021 and, before that, startup Goldbelly pioneered the concept, focusing exclusively on such restaurant partnerships.

Goldbelly launched in 2013, and became so well established that restaurateur Danny Meyer’s investment firm purchased a stake in the startup in 2018, according to Eater. Through Goldbelly, customers have proven willing to pay big bucks for regional favorites, like more than $100 for Russ & Daughters’ bagels.

Major delivery players like Uber Eats and DoorDash have been rolling more disparate delivery services into their apps as they compete to dominate in new categories.

For instance last year, Uber Eats partnered with Estée Lauder to make two of its sub-brand makeup lines available via the app. It also partnered with ultra-fast delivery service GoPuff to deliver home essentials such as OTC medicine, toothpaste and other CPG products.

DoorDash has gone as far as to open its own branded dark stores to sell convenience store products via app.

The company’s DashMart dark stores operate in 14 major U.S. cities as of 2022, according to Ridester.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense for Uber Eats to include a “get far off cravings shipped” feature as a part of its app and will its exclusive restaurant partners distinguish it from DoorDash and Goldbelly? How successful do you see this service being, and what factors will contribute to its success or failure?