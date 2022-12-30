Unionization efforts may shift gears in 2023

Photo: Getty Images/tacojim

Shoppers planning to visit Macy’s Union Square flagship store in San Francisco for last-minute gifts on Christmas weekend were met with a picket line, as the store’s union went on strike for the two days before the holiday.

Better pay, increased staffing level and affordable health care are what the United Food and Commercial Workers Union was asking for, according to a local NBC report. The store had only given its employees a $1 raise in three years, and did not budge on other substantive issues, the union claims.

The union argues that what the chain has offered is not commensurate with the added stress faced throughout the pandemic.

In other regions, workers in May at four Macy’s stores in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island authorized a strike over a contract negotiation to bring minimum pay up to $15 an hour, after a pay raise was announced at non-union stores, according to The Providence Journal.

Led by younger workers, employees over the last year at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe’s, Apple, REI and Chipotle have organized for the first time. Starbucks has been affected the most, with reportedly over 250 locations across the U.S. voting to unionize.

A Wall Street Journal article this week, however, found unionization efforts have slowed in part due to improving pay and benefits. An Amazon warehouse in Staten Island unionized in April but similar efforts by other distribution centers have stalled due to high turnover, comparatively better pay versus other warehouse jobs and efforts by Amazon, according to the report.

While the job market remains tight, recessionary conditions may cause unionization to proceed at a slower pace in 2023.

“Workers are running into the intransigence of the companies,” Charlotte Garden, a labor lawyer and professor at the University of Minnesota, told the WSJ. “The big question is if that will persist, or if something will change to make companies feel that unionization is the best scenario.”