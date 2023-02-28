Victoria’s Secret’s rebranding effort adds an inclusive rewards program

Source: Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. last week said it was launching “The VS & PINK Collective,” a pilot of its first loyalty program that gives Victoria’s Secret and Pink customers an opportunity to share rewards. The test program will cover 30 percent of Victoria’s Secret and Pink customers in select states. A full scale rollout is planned for later this year.

Currently customers can earn reward points by either using the Victoria’s Secret credit card or being enrolled in the Pink Nation rewards program. The VS & Pink Collective rewards customers of both brands in a nod to reality.

“Sometimes people come in only for Victoria’s Secret product. Sometimes they come in for Pink. And then sometimes people have a mixed bag of a little bit of everything. And that usually is true with our most loyal customers,” Sarah Sylvester, EVP marketing for Victoria’s Secret, told RetailWire.

The piloted program will give members access to various rewards and member exclusives such as a birthday gift, free shipping for eligible online purchases, early access to new products and double points days.

The VS & PINK Collective program is tiered, with customers moving up based on their purchases. The Insider tier is open to all, followed by All-Access, which is reached after making $300 in purchases in a year. The VIP level includes those who spend $750 or more. Credit card members earn points at a faster pace to receive added benefits.

Ms. Sylvester said the new program came from listening to its customers. The program, in turn, includes a digital community to facilitate peer-to-peer interactions through two features (spaces and styles).

“You can literally go on the app and communicate and hear from others and hear directly from us,” she said. “We patterned it on social media and the way that people like to communicate, so it literally feels like you can be swiping and scrolling through and connecting with one another.”

Ms. Sylvester said that VS & PINK Collective is part of a five-year brand transformation effort that began at Victoria’s Secret in 2021.

“We’re listening to our customer and putting the customer at the center of everything,” she said. “I hope that this feels that we are listening and giving her a program that she wants and that it’s celebrating her and she’s having fun with us as well. And I do believe it’s a tangible proof point because it is free and it’s open to all. Everyone is invited and accepted.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the VS & Pink Collective rewards program be successful in driving incremental sales for the two Victoria’s Secret & Co. brands? Do you expect Victoria’s Secret and Pink loyalists to take to the program’s social/digital community feature?