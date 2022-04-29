Walmart’s customers love its low prices but still have gripes
Walmart seems to have improved its public image a lot over the past few years, but a new study indicates that consumers are still not huge fans of shopping in the retail giant’s stores.
In the 2021 American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) study, Walmart finished last in retail, drugstores, supermarkets and online retailers, according to TheStreet. It had the lowest score of any retailer in the supermarkets category and finished well below average in every category. It also dropped year-over-year in all categories besides retail, where it remained the same. The retailer’s score in each category was on par with the scores of unpopular cable and internet providers elsewhere in the survey. Walmart was significantly outperformed by both Costco and Target.
Walmart over the decades developed a reputation in some quarters as a suburban big box retailer that displaced mom-and-pop grocers and offered an impersonal, dingy, low-quality store experience along with its big draw – everyday low prices.
The chain has been actively working to escape its negative customer perception and improve its store and online experiences.
In 2017, after a spate of acquisitions of independent and direct-to-consumer brands like Modcloth and Bonobos, Walmart launched its Store No. 8 tech incubator, meant to develop higher-end, high-tech offerings not typically associated with shopping Walmart.
More recently, in 2020 Walmart launched its Walmart+ subscription service to try to boost customer experience and loyalty. Walmart+ is a membership perks program analogous to Amazon Prime. The retailer this week announced a major expansion of gas discounts for Walmart+ members.
The chain is currently engaged in remodeling stores to make the shopping experience more enjoyable even as it continues to focus on helping Americans stretch their dollars further in inflationary times.
With environmental sustainability emerging as a big concern for some shoppers, the chain launched a “Built For Better” product label last year to let customers identify products on the shelf that Walmart defines as more sustainable.
And with labor activism in the U.S. catching on at a rate not seen in decades, Walmart announced last year that it would raise wages for 425,000 employees.
- Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart (It’s Not Price) – TheStreet
- Will a bigger gas discount drive Walmart+’s subscriber numbers higher? – RetailWire
- Is Walmart’s Store No. 8 breaking boundaries or bonds with its core customers? – RetailWire
- Walmart gives workers a raise and weighs in on the minimum wage debate – RetailWire
- Will Built for Better put Walmart in a better light? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do you think customers that love Walmart’s low prices remain dissatisfied with the shopping experience? What do you see as being the most significant steps Walmart is taking or can take to improve its customer satisfaction score?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Walmart’s customers love its low prices but still have gripes"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Walmart’s stores vary. Some newer ones provide a reasonable experience. Some of the older ones, especially in remote rural locations, are pretty depressing affairs. Across the board they tend to be functional rather than aspirational. In some ways, that was always part of the deal: Walmart provides low prices and, in exchange, consumers should not expect anything too special in the shopping experience. However this dynamic is shifting as Walmart competes more heavily with online, as other value players like Aldi spruce up their stores, and as Target continues with its brand investments. Walmart needs to step up its game, especially in non-food. The one thing I will say for Walmart is that while its stores might be basic, it is an excellent operator. The pandemic period aside, it is usually well stocked, has people on the floor filling and tidying, and runs a tight ship. That’s more than can be said for a lot of retailers!
Director, Main Street Markets
Neil- yes, I concur with the statement: “Walmart stores vary.”
I live in one of the most competitive states in regards to Walmart and, as time has passed, they are not the lowest priced store in the market. This is most evident as they close the older stores and open the new format, “more modern” stores. I will say they have been very good at keeping in-stock conditions and that is a favorable attribute I hear often from people who shop them.
I believe they are moving towards the center where retailers like Target exist (great quality, on-trend, fair price).
CEO, New Sega Home
Shaking a stigma is no easy feat, but Walmart is on its way. The stand it has taken on employee wages, tuition programs, promoting from within, sustainability commitments, and DEI programs are all the right things. Additionally it has made investments in brands as well as the hiring of Brandon Maxwell as creative director to address fashion perceptions. Consumers say what they want, but sometimes that doesn’t match what they vote for with their dollars. Walmart is shifting at the pace that adds value without extreme cost adds so that the consumer moves with it. It’s a big ship, but is already changing course.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Walmart is always compared to Target, but when we’re talking about the sales floor there is no comparison. Target stores are bright, displays are fun to shop, and graphics are bold. (Store associates being allowed to wear anything that resembles the color red still confounds me, especially in a company so big on branding, but that’s another article.) Target provides shoppers with an upscale ambiance with low prices. We feel good shopping there.
Walmart is like a sandwich with great bread, but what’s inside isn’t as tasty. The stores are cavernous and dark and product is housed rather than displayed. The retailer has made huge strides merchandise-wise, it’s time the stores reflect those changes.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Walmart is where you go to get things you need without overpaying. Full stop. There is no “positive shopping experience.” With many stores moving to self-checkout only, the entire trip is functional. When heading to Walmart, it’s best to leave your experiential expectations at home.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Exactly Jeff – it’s not meant to be an experience, it’s meant to be functional. Not every shopping occasion is, or should be, exciting, and Walmart fills that I-need-stuff part of the marketplace.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Merchandise is merchandise. But perception is everything, especially the first 15 seconds. I think these listed comments are extremely correct: it’s all perception and feeling. I have never seen anyone nodding their head to the music pumped into the store.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Walmart’s brand promise, from day one, has been rooted in everyday low prices. The bare bones shopping experience was almost a point of pride. That was the deal. That was the trade off — low prices for a no frills shopping experience. That was then. Today’s shopper has different expectations. Walmart has a long slog ahead to make the necessary store upgrade investments. In the meantime, I’m pretty sure the low prices will mean most customers will remain loyal.