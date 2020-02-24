What are the biggest barriers to AI adoption for retailers?
According to KPMG’s “Living in an AI World 2020 Report,” retailers have some optimism, some skepticism and some pessimism about how artificial intelligence (AI) will impact the industry.
The study explored how 751 insiders across five industries, including retail, view the future of AI in their sectors.
On the downside, 64 percent of retail insiders agreed that the use of AI to help businesses is more hype than reality right now.
The study also identified numerous challenges retailers believe they face in capitalizing on AI’s potential:
- AI readiness: Just 43 percent of retail respondents believe their employees are prepared for AI adoption. Relatedly, only 52 percent say their companies offer any type of AI training.
- Job loss threats: Respondents believe only 26 percent of retail employees are supportive of the adoption of AI, partly due to concerns over job loss. Sixty-two percent believe retail workers are worried about AI taking away jobs and 54 percent are worried that their own jobs could be replaced by AI someday.
- Data security: Seventy percent of retailers said perceived threats involving consumer data security and privacy may slow AI adoption. Ninety percent agreed that their companies need to be responsible for implementing a code of ethics.
Despite concerns, 80 percent of retail insiders say AI technology — such as chatbots and self-checkout — is already regularly being used to alleviate customer service issues. Eighty-six percent believe AI has the potential to significantly improve organizational efficiencies.
Among specific applications, customer intelligence will see the biggest impact within two years from AI, say 56 percent. That’s followed by self-checkout services, 55 percent; chatbots for customer service, 45 percent; supply chain planning, 44 percent; and marketing/advertising, 43 percent.
Bill Nowacki, managing director, decision science, KPMG, believes AI will prove to be particularly beneficial in helping retailers fine-tune execution at the local level. “There’s a push to say, Can I get better with local relevance and placement? Am I in the right locations? Is my format right? Do I have the right items in the store? AI is really helpful in all these areas,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see the pain points, perceived risks and challenges facing U.S. retailers related to AI? Which AI benefits are realizable now and which may be more hype than reality for many years to come?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
AI is a broad subject with many different uses/applications in the retail industry. Self-service checkout and chatbots are very basic customer-focused uses of AI. Targeted advertising and personalization comes from data mining. Managing logistics and supply chains are yet more uses. The key is to know exactly what you want to achieve. If it’s customer-facing, be careful not to become so enamored with technology (AI) that it takes the human element out of the experience to the point of alienating customers. If it’s behind the scenes, the application must make things easier — not more complicated. If there were one word to some this up, I’d say it would be “balance.”
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
AI is long on hype and low on delivery (as separate from automation, which if done well can be long on delivery). Fine tuning execution is not an AI problem, it’s an organizational problem or a research problem.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Marketing and merchandising are easier places to start from an adoption perspective. Send highly relevant, personalized promotions, and make sure the assortment and planogram decisions are completely data-driven. This will get the most out of existing investments.
The resistance is highest where employees and customers are involved. That means robots in the warehouse and self-service kiosks in the checkouts will be adopted relatively slowly. The reasons are obvious – concerns about job loss, frustrating experiences, privacy issues. Change here demands behavioral shifts and changes in customer psychology, which will be slow in coming.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Much of the hesitation and perception of “AI hype” is driven by those putting the cart before the horse. Don’t look for where to stuff AI into your systems. Instead, continue to address business challenges. And where those challenges may benefit from a specific capability (e.g., natural language processing, etc.), that is where to investigate the myriad AI APIs to see if they will generate tangible results and ROI.
Vice President, Marketing Strategy
AI needs to be implemented with great care by retailers so as not to undermine the only true advantage a brick-and-mortar store has over e-commerce: human touch. Routine services such as automated checkout should be used to ENHANCE personal service by freeing up employees to improve the one-to-one connection that great sales help can deliver to a customer that needs help, opinions, and advice in their shopping adventure. Once the novelty wears off, nobody wants to talk to robots.
Retail industry thought leader
I think a big problem is the definition of AI. Some definitions seem to essentially be “AI is whatever hasn’t been done yet.” So what exactly are we talking about? Self-checkout is a process and to me not AI, to give one example.
The biggest stumbling block to real AI in retail is the legacy applications that support retail today and their siloed architectures which make integration with natural language, robotics and machine learning a daunting challenge. Retailers need to create unified platforms that make this transition possible rather than trying to satisfy the need for hype with robots that sit on top of tech silos and just roam the aisles with little functionality.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I agree that currently AI is more hype than reality, but I also believe it has a place in retail, especially to supplement when store associates are not available or the task is novel or best done by AI.
I’m curious about the comments in the article that AI can help retailers fine-tune execution at a local level. Local relevance and finding the right format, location, and items for a store seem more like spending time in a location decisions. Rachel Schechtman just demonstrated that with Macy’s The Market in Texas.