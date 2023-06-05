What Are The Drivers of a Winning Sales Pitch?
Discussion
May 05, 2023
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at Hamacher Resource Group (HRG) and Forbes Council Member. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
Preparation is critical when bringing a product to market or introducing it to a retailer—especially considering that most new products fail. For retailers, there are certain manufacturers that simply stand out from the crowd.
Here are several factors that successful pitches have in common.
- Telling the right story: Once accounts have been determined as targets, the best pitchers do their research with a focus on understanding critical business goals. For retailers looking to make their stores more customer-friendly, pointing out how a product’s bold, clean packaging makes it easy for shoppers to spot can be highlighted. For a retailer looking to grow online, an emphasis could be on SEO-optimized content or web-ready text and images. Additionally, familiarity with a retailer’s culture or “personality” can be used to illustrate how a brand may be a perfect fit.
- Recognizing that details matter: Beyond features and pricing, the presentation needs a compelling rationale for how the products fit into the overall category. Providing a merchandising strategy, including accurate and professionally produced planograms, can show where a new product launch will perform best on the shelf. A market basket analysis, a consumer decision tree and a summary of marketing plans can further build confidence in a new product’s incremental sales potential to the retailer.
- Delivering the “wow” factor: Retailers should be able to see how the brand addresses specific consumer needs immediately. The product may offer significant innovation and that may be the basis of the story or maybe the pitch highlights incremental sales growth that will make the portfolio stand out. Perhaps its marketing plans are undeniably strong. The “wow” must make the product rise above the competition.
- Building a relationship: After the presentation, brands that follow up with buyers to either keep trying to reach a mutual agreement or to lay the foundation to work together are more likely to win favor. And those willing to modify their offering to meet whatever the buyer identified as shortfalls increase their likelihood of success. Whether a business deal was forged or the brand is still working toward one, continued efforts to build on relationships with the buyers are critical.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the elements of a successful go-to-market product pitch? Which elements cited in the article are often overlooked?
"With innovative ideas, it is essential that a mutual goal be clearly understood by both the brand and the retailer."
"With innovative ideas, it is essential that a mutual goal be clearly understood by both the brand and the retailer."
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Based on my meetings during last week’s National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Annual Conference, retailers are are once again hungry for and seeking innovative products to bring into their storefronts and/or feature virtually. Last year’s event was focused on recovery from the pandemic and supply chain turbulence. This year it was about bringing new and exciting products to consumers.
It is more imperative than ever for manufacturers to thoughtfully prepare their pitch and ensure their launch aligns with their targeted retailer’s objectives.
Merchant Director
Telling a story is so important and many times the retailer lacks a full understanding from the product presenters.
Things like packaging being a lot larger than the product when it’s a “good for you” or a “clean” product is an issue. Or not understanding the customer in situations where the suggested retail price is so high they price themselves out of their target audience.
I am very supportive of vendors being passionate about their products, but they also have to be flexible to make changes to be able to sell their products to the projected target audience.
President, Spieckerman Retail
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
This is an insightful article Dave. Innovation is a hard sell to retailers who are focused on ROI, and one feature of a pitch I recommend is a SWOT analysis of the brand that authentically conveys their internal strengths and weaknesses (no brand is perfect) and external opportunities and threats. No fudging here — authenticity and clarity build strong business relationships. With innovative ideas, it is essential that a mutual goal be clearly understood by both the brand and the retailer.
Innovation has a dual purpose in a sales pitch. First and foremost, it should be seen as a meaningful solution to a client’s business challenge, not simply adding innovation for innovation sake. Second, it should be used as a differentiator in the presentation from whom you are competing against to win the business. Winning a pitch often comes down to just one or two things that make you stand out, be it price, chemistry, offering or simply knowing the business best. When all these become an even playing field or worse, you fall short in one or more of them–then being seen as the most innovative can be a difference maker.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Solve a problem for both the retailer and the customer. Fill a need they didn’t even know they had. Create an efficiency they weren’t even looking for. Tap an emotion that creates a feel-good moment.
Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality
Jeff, spot-on. Solving an issue for a retailer will win the day, no matter if the item is a consumer product, a technology product or a managed service. To do this takes a lot of homework and a lot of collaboration with the retailer, looking holistically at the pain points and understanding how your product/service can remove the gap that exists today.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
Experiential retail is fueled by the feel-good moment that you mention, Jeff, and sustainability should be part of the conversation, to create efficiency and avoid one-off brand events. Reduce, reuse, recycle is a planning must.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Now hear this: Your client/customer doesn’t care what your product will do for you. The client/customer doesn’t care what your innovation will do for others. Your client/customer only cares about what it will do for them.
I am always astounded by the lack of understanding that all pitches should be about the customer/client and not the pitcher!
Founder & President, David Biernbaum & Associates LLC
The nexus, the problem, the story, the value proposition, and the evidence. The “pitch” must also be relevant in multiple ways, on multiple levels, to the person or business to which we are presenting. Q & A, and the right listening mode is also paramount. Be prepared to present right-fitting alternatives at the right time and place. And finally, a good sales pitch presents the potential for the right results for all parties involved.
Founder & President, David Biernbaum & Associates LLC