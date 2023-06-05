What Are The Drivers of a Winning Sales Pitch?

Photo: iStock | Cecilie_Arcurs

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at Hamacher Resource Group (HRG) and Forbes Council Member. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.

Preparation is critical when bringing a product to market or introducing it to a retailer—especially considering that most new products fail. For retailers, there are certain manufacturers that simply stand out from the crowd.

Here are several factors that successful pitches have in common.

Telling the right story: Once accounts have been determined as targets, the best pitchers do their research with a focus on understanding critical business goals. For retailers looking to make their stores more customer-friendly, pointing out how a product’s bold, clean packaging makes it easy for shoppers to spot can be highlighted. For a retailer looking to grow online, an emphasis could be on SEO-optimized content or web-ready text and images. Additionally, familiarity with a retailer’s culture or “personality” can be used to illustrate how a brand may be a perfect fit.



Recognizing that details matter: Beyond features and pricing, the presentation needs a compelling rationale for how the products fit into the overall category. Providing a merchandising strategy, including accurate and professionally produced planograms, can show where a new product launch will perform best on the shelf. A market basket analysis, a consumer decision tree and a summary of marketing plans can further build confidence in a new product’s incremental sales potential to the retailer.

Delivering the “wow” factor: Retailers should be able to see how the brand addresses specific consumer needs immediately. The product may offer significant innovation and that may be the basis of the story or maybe the pitch highlights incremental sales growth that will make the portfolio stand out. Perhaps its marketing plans are undeniably strong. The “wow” must make the product rise above the competition.

Building a relationship: After the presentation, brands that follow up with buyers to either keep trying to reach a mutual agreement or to lay the foundation to work together are more likely to win favor. And those willing to modify their offering to meet whatever the buyer identified as shortfalls increase their likelihood of success. Whether a business deal was forged or the brand is still working toward one, continued efforts to build on relationships with the buyers are critical.