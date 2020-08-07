What roles will store displays play in retail’s new normal?
Consumers who have returned to recently reopened stores and those that will do so in the future will walk into substantially different retail environments than they were used to before the novel coronavirus pandemic upended everyday life and business in the U.S.
Chain stores such as American Eagle Outfitters, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Target, Walmart and many others have taken steps including requiring employees and customers, at least in some cases, to wear face masks. They have increased sanitation regimens and begun controlling shopping cart usage by handing out newly cleaned ones to customers entering stores. They have erected Plexiglass dividers, closed or reconfigured fitting rooms, expanded online order fulfillment from stores, promoted curbside pickup and increased customer communications through mobile apps and texting.
The approach that retailers have taken relative to secondary displays and merchandisers has also changed in light of new realities, most notably the need to provide customers and associates with space to social distance. An article in the May/June issue of Creative Magazine cites a number of examples of display solutions: stands to communicate important information, hand sanitizer stations, floor graphics and a wide variety of other merchandising vehicles in both traditional and digital configurations.
While space is a critical element of the new retailing reality, it’s important for stores not to overlook the value that endcaps, in-line merchandisers and secondary displays play in driving sales. The overall lift index for displays in mass merchants is 1.4, according to a 2014 POPAI study. That means a product’s sales increase 1.4 times when a display is present.
Displays are critical for retailers seeking to drive impulse and add-on purchases. This is particularly true for retailers that are looking to quickly move merchandise that went unsold as stores were forced to close. Moving inventory out will be key to aligning it to demand going forward.
Although the specific timeline for a return to some degree of normalcy is uncertain, I believe that fewer displays will be seen this coming holiday season. With that said, it is likely that by the first quarter of 2021, promotional displays, curated destination centers and new arrivals will be in full view. That suggests that planning must begin now.
- Creative Spotlight: COVID-19 Displays – Creative Magazine
- POPAI 2014 Mass Merchant Shopper Engagement Study – POPAI
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What roles do you see in-store displays currently playing in light of social distancing requirements and other retailing realities around COVID-19? Will it be a return to past practices when restrictions in stores begin to ease or do you see a potential for displays (traditional and digital) to fill new roles?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "What roles will store displays play in retail’s new normal?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The one thing retailers should do – which some have and many have not – is remove fixtures in the middle of aisles which create pinch points for consumers. I realize these are great for selling but they are annoying at the best of times, and not really suitable for social distancing. This must be part of a wider effort to reduce clutter in stores which is ultimately a good thing: attractive displays and stores should not be crowded with stock. Less is often more.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Reducing clutter also means rationalizing SKUs (again). Here’s a good example of these efforts: https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/coronavirus-supply-chains-SKUs-pandemic-Mondelez-Procter-Gamble-Coca-Cola/579017/
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I love a good table display that’s loaded with irresistible cross-merchandised product! Maybe that’s the visual merchandiser in me or maybe it’s because like so many consumers I love a treasure hunt experience. I agree that in some stores less is more, but in others — not so much.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The science of COVID-19 suggests that surfaces are less concerning than viral transmission through the air. So stores may not see an immediate need to remove fixtures from their selling floors, but overcrowded conditions make social distancing difficult.
On a variety of recent shopping trips (Kroger, Kohl’s, Costco, Marshall’s and a few others) I see very little evidence that stores have created more spacing between fixtures. Retailers need to do a better job, and it might also help their inventory management in light of uncertain demand.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
You’re right, Dick. Among the many challenges facing retailers (and CPG brands) are patchwork regulations – often down to a municipality – regarding the “rules” and “regulations” for reopening retail. As a result, we are also seeing a wide array of the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
While displays have changed in terms of items promoted during the pandemic, things will return to “normal” sooner rather than later as displays play a critical role for retailers and brands to promote their products and a critical role in the’ bottom line of retailers.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I believe you are right, Michael. Conversations that I am having with retailers, brands, and fixture companies is that efforts are already underway to bring “new approaches” to the aisles by year’s end. Not only is this good for a retailer’s bottom line, but I also feel it is expected and anticipated by consumers.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
We continually have told retailers that when customers re-start their in-store journeys, the store must not look like the same store they left. Merchandise presentations must create excitement, desire and product “lift.” Music is essential along with great service. The importance of projecting safety is on the top of the lists well. When Disneyland opens, the castle will thrill, the music will ease tensions, and everything will shout that you are in Disneyland. Now that’s a store!