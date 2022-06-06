What will Dave Clark’s exit mean for Amazon’s retail business?
Friday’s announcement that Dave Clark, Amazon.com’s CEO of Worldwide Consumer, would be resigning, effective July 1, set off speculation that the retail group’s recent trips-ups were to blame.
The 23-year Amazon veteran is credited with helping spearhead the company’s sprawling fulfillment and logistics infrastructure as its former head of logistics. In January 2021, he took over the consumer group — including online stores, physical stores, the third-party marketplace and Amazon Prime — from the retiring Jeff Wilke.
Mr. Clark led an unprecedented hiring spree and accelerated the spread of Amazon’s warehouses to meet surging pandemic demand. Online growth, however, recently slowed and Amazon in April reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 in part due to lower online sales. Overcapacity resulted in $6 billion in incremental costs in the first quarter with $4 billion expected for the second.
Beyond any excess warehouse and labor capacity, insiders and former Amazon executives told Business Insider that Mr. Clark’s exit was traced to unionization campaigns at warehouses, congressional scrutiny of the e-commerce business and frustrations by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy over retail’s profitability and Mr. Clark’s “ruthless” management style.
Mr. Clark, in an email to his team, said that for “some time” he had been discussing a transition with his family and confidants. He also indicated that he is ready for something new. He wrote on Twitter, “I’ve had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again. It’s what drives me.”
Mr. Jassy, who replaced Jeff Bezos last July, wrote in the press release, “The past few years have been among the most challenging and unpredictable we’ve faced in the history of Amazon’s Consumer business, and I’m particularly appreciative of Dave’s leadership during that time. As we shared last week during our annual shareholder meeting, we still have more work in front of us to get to where we ultimately want to be in our Consumer business. To that end, we’re trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave’s succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Dave Clark’s exit a harbinger of major changes for Amazon’s retail businesses? What type of experience and qualities should Amazon’s next retail leader have?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon has many challenges on the retail front, including over-capacity in logistics which is extremely expensive and has damaged the bottom line. Some of this is down to misjudgments that pandemic demand would continue to rise inexorably. As the top man, Dave Clark had to take responsibility for that and other missteps that have occurred over the past couple of years. Of course, Amazon isn’t a broken retail business, it just needs some tweaks and changes here and there which are probably best made under new management.
COO, Mondofora
There is little question that Dave Clark made a significant contribution to Amazon’s growth and success. And his departure will undoubtedly be felt throughout the company. However the company he joined in 1999 is no longer the company it is today, transitioning from a scrappy, if unprofitable, world-changer to mature, market-dominating behemoth. The challenges and culture that attracted him to Amazon may no longer exist. That said, the Amazon of today understands and can attract the kind of talent needed for the challenges it currently faces. Happy trails, Dave, you have contributed mightily to a world-changer!
Director, Main Street Markets
As with any retailer, there were a lot of issues that had to be addressed and most are still top of mind of with retailers. Margin compression and supply chain issues continue to affect sales. My guess is this was too big of an iceberg to survive or correct course.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Without being a fly on the wall, there’s no way to know the truth.
Amazon got a huge benefit from small business lock downs, or else this may have come one to two years sooner. Amazon has passed its peak growth curve and unless future lockdowns destroy enough small businesses to change that, it has to deal with the realities of maturity. That means better capacity planning for the realities of its market position in the U.S. and potentially other global regions no longer producing stellar growth opportunities in retail. Additionally, it has made its own union dilemma and, like Henry Ford found out years ago, will one day have to face up to the problems it made and accept unionization.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
This is an interesting case study of whether there is transferability of skills and talent from build (back-of-house) operations/logistics to customer-facing business. Clearly, in this case, it didn’t work. Does that mean it can’t work at all? Maybe.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The introduction of unions at Amazon warehouses was on Mr. Clark’s watch, and he will be blamed for it, despite the massive growth he enabled during his tenure. The fact that Amazon doesn’t currently have a succession plan in place tells us that his departure wasn’t planned. This will be Andy Jassy’s first real test as CEO but there is little doubt that he’s getting a lot of coaching.