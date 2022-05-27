When the going gets tough, consumers shop dollar stores
Dollar General and Dollar Tree issued first quarter results this week illustrating that, when consumer prices rise and the economic going gets tough, people go shopping at their local dollar stores.
Both dollar store operators posted solid year-over-year numbers going against tough comps.
Dollar General reported a net sales increase of 4.2 percent. Same-store sales declined 0.1, compared to the same period last year when comps were up 17.1 percent on a two-year basis.
Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO, said that his company’s value proposition is resonating with consumers looking to stretch their dollars.
He told analysts yesterday on Dollar General’s earnings call, “We’re already starting to see that our core customers start to shop more intentionally, and we’re starting to see that next tier of customers start to shop with us a little bit more as well. Matter of fact, when you look at the COVID customer, I would call it, the one that we attracted and now have retained since COVID, it is still running at or slightly above where we thought we would be right now, and that’s a little higher-end consumer.”
Dollar Tree reported a sales increase of 6.5 percent across its banners with same-store sales at its namesake chain up 11.2 percent and Family Dollar improving 2.8 percent year-over-year.
President and CEO Michael Witynski said that Dollar Tree’s decision announced last September to raise prices on select items from $1 to $1.25 and $1.50 didn’t negatively affect the chain’s performance and, in fact, contributed to “both sales and margin improvements.”
Dollar Tree’s quarter, in fact, was the strongest in the company’s history. The chain’s 11.2 percent same-store gain was its strongest in more than 20 years and its operating margin of 20.2 percent set a company record.
Moody’s retail analyst Mickey Chadha in an email to RetailWire cautioned that there will likely be an increase in consumers seeking value in lower margin consumables, and this will put more margin pressure on dollar chains. They “are in no position to afford higher prices and these companies will need to absorb most of the higher costs,” he wrote.
He did expect, however, that higher sales will offset some of the pressure on margins, leaving Dollar General and Dollar Tree with “a key advantage in a very challenging retail environment.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that dollar stores will have to absorb most of the higher costs they face in 2022 instead of passing them on to consumers? Does Dollar Tree’s decision to raise prices suggest that dollar stores have more pricing flexibility than typically believed?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Like most retailers, dollar stores will likely absorb some, but not all of the higher costs they face. In an environment where all costs are rising, modest price increases can be sustained. Consumers will continue to buy at dollar stores despite the price increases because they will still be cheaper than the alternatives. Also, let’s not forget that Dollar Tree and other dollar store players have a significant store footprint with locations in markets where there are fewer alternatives. These current times were made for dollar stores.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Dollar store pricing is an exercise in relativity. As long as they offer lower prices than mainstream retail, shoppers will continue to flock there. For shoppers there is no other option.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Yes. These stores’ raison d’être is to cater to low-income demographics.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Consumers shop dollar stores because their prices are lower than what they pay for similar items at other formats. Keeping that pricing delta, real or perceived, will allow this channel to continue to grow during this inflationary period. It is not that the item is cheap, it is that it is cheaper.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The first thing I thought of was an old saying/joke: “We lose money on every sale, but make up for it in volume.” That doesn’t work. When costs rise, prices must rise appropriately. If price is the customer’s preference, as long as Dollar Tree has the lowest prices, the customer will continue to shop there.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The dollar store operating model is built for disrupted economies, inflationary periods, recessions, and cost of living increases. While Dollar Tree and other dollar stores have to also manage rising operational costs, the associated price increases are nominal compared to the balance of the retail industry.
The rapid expansion of the dollar store has in some cases made them the only option in town. We should fully expect the dollar store model to not only survive but thrive through these disruptive times.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I do not agree that these value retailers will need to absorb most of the higher costs. Dollar Tree’s price increases early in the inflation run up demonstrate that these markets have strong consumer demand and resiliency against price increases. Manufacturers and traditional retailers have already raised prices and in doing so have given consumers permission to return to dollar stores.
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
As inflation continues to impact consumer budgets and reduce brand loyalties even further, consumers will naturally shift into more affordable channels where they can stretch their budget on the items they care most about. The dollar channel has benefited from this – but even with this influx of consumer demand, they still need to be savvy and use a balanced, data-informed approach when deciding how to absorb or pass on cost increases to consumers. Fortunately, most indications show that they are doing precisely this and continuing to offer great value on the items consumers care most about while finding margin opportunities elsewhere. The marketplace is rapidly evolving and every retail segment needs the flexibility to respond accordingly but it is even more dire in a channel where the margins are pennies. Inflation doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon and other higher priced retail segments should pay attention and make sure they are taking a balanced, consumer-centric approach to their pricing or even more consumers will shift to the dollar channel.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Dollar stores enjoy two value propositions that I would argue are equally important. Of course there’s pricing. Even with price increases, in this market they’re likely to still be the best deal in town. The other value prop is location. They are everywhere in rural America. They know their customers, they’ve saturated the market where their customers live and work. It is just easier to pop into the dollar store for high frequency items than to drive to the big box.