Where can robots assist in retail’s COVID-19 efforts?
Robots have been hailed for their effectiveness as contagion-proof workers in hospitals and are being seen as a potential solution for retail’s new COVID-19-related challenges.
Among the areas where robots may help retailers:
Shopping: Enjoy the Store in Redding, CA is testing what it calls “telemarketing,” whereby an online browser logs onto a retailer’s website to take control of a robot inside the store, KRCTV reports. The browser then wheels the robot around the shop to view merchandise and can ask the staff questions.
Security: In some overseas markets, robots are screening customers for mask-wearing and body temperature before they can go inside stores as well as monitoring social distancing compliance in public areas. Drones and robots are reminding people to socially distance. The police department in Westport, CT last month tested a “pandemic drone” that can monitor people’s temperatures from 190 feet away and detect sneezing, coughing and heart and breathing rates.
Sanitation: Autonomous floor-scrubbing robots roaming floors can augment cleansing efforts and gauge which aisles are most heavily trafficked and need extra attention. On CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Amazon.com unveiled a UV light-emitting robot prototype designed to kill viruses and germs in its warehouses and Whole Foods stores.
Delivery: At Broad Branch Market in Washington, D.C., about half of its deliveries a day to homes are handled by robots that look like picnic coolers. At one Best Buy store, a robotic cart was spotted supporting curbside delivery. Drones, sidewalk robots and self-driving cars all supporting delivery remain in test mode at numerous retailers, but COVID-19 is expected to be a catalyst for greater investments and adoption.
Scanning store shelves for stock-outs and automating pick and pack and other functions at warehouses are also touted as potential robotic benefits.
Beyond safety, retailers are looking to robotics for possible cost savings, although they face a potential backlash from replacing human workers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what areas will robots likely offer the biggest benefit in helping retailers navigate the coronavirus pandemic? What proposed solutions seem far-fetched?
7 Comments on "Where can robots assist in retail's COVID-19 efforts?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Robots were made for the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted in the article, there are many ways that robots can be deployed to support retailing, and I think that in-store sanitation is a big one. While cleaning rarely gets the glory, deploying robots to disinfect the store in a fast, effective and easy way would have a significant impact on sparing frontline workers the back breaking work of keeping the store environment safe and clean.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
In addition to the ways robots have already been used, adding the ability to have a robot keep stores clean and sanitized on a frequent and regular basis is a good use for robots. This will help create consumer trust and confidence.
Robots have more capabilities than are being used. This is the perfect time to introduce these capabilities to the public. Existing – yet underused – technology is getting a boost. We would eventually get there, but the coronavirus pandemic is pushing the use of these technologies to be used sooner (as in now) than later.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
You know, I would love to see robots manage customers, for instance informing them that they are going the wrong way when shopping marked one-way aisles in stores. I follow the signs on the floor, but I see a lot of people that don’t look down, and all of the sudden there are a lot of people in an aisle where there probably should not be so many.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The answer is “all of the above.” But first comes sanitation, sanitation, sanitation.
A well-trained robot can do a better job and it puts fewer workers at risk. It also provides more continuity in the sanitation process.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
When revenues slide or completely disappear, the traditional areas that management cut are customer service and maintenance. Robots should be focused initially on those areas that humans get pulled from.
Content Marketing Strategist
Retailers are investing in robots to enhance reliability, efficiency and safety. For instance:
Robots will replace many frontline workers along the supply chain. Yet robot adoption fits into the macro trend of automating traditionally manual retail processes to enhance the customer experience with speed, agility and convenience.
General Manager, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cloudera
I would venture a guess that Walmart and Ahold/Delhaize are already looking to retrofit those hundreds of robots deployed already to now scan shelves with UV lights to help with sanitization.
This certainly has added a new use case to further justify those wise investments, and gives them both a leg-up over the competition with having robots already deployed in-store.