Where can robots assist in retail’s COVID-19 efforts?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Brain Corp
May 13, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Robots have been hailed for their effectiveness as contagion-proof workers in hospitals and are being seen as a potential solution for retail’s new COVID-19-related challenges.

Among the areas where robots may help retailers:

Shopping: Enjoy the Store in Redding, CA is testing what it calls “telemarketing,” whereby an online browser logs onto a retailer’s website to take control of a robot inside the store, KRCTV reports. The browser then wheels the robot around the shop to view merchandise and can ask the staff questions.

Security: In some overseas markets, robots are screening customers for mask-wearing and body temperature before they can go inside stores as well as monitoring social distancing compliance in public areas. Drones and robots are reminding people to socially distance. The police department in Westport, CT last month tested a “pandemic drone” that can monitor people’s temperatures from 190 feet away and detect sneezing, coughing and heart and breathing rates.

Sanitation: Autonomous floor-scrubbing robots roaming floors can augment cleansing efforts and gauge which aisles are most heavily trafficked and need extra attention. On CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Amazon.com unveiled a UV light-emitting robot prototype designed to kill viruses and germs in its warehouses and Whole Foods stores.

Delivery: At Broad Branch Market in Washington, D.C., about half of its deliveries a day to homes are handled by robots that look like picnic coolers. At one Best Buy store, a robotic cart was spotted supporting curbside delivery. Drones, sidewalk robots and self-driving cars all supporting delivery remain in test mode at numerous retailers, but COVID-19 is expected to be a catalyst for greater investments and adoption.

Scanning store shelves for stock-outs and automating pick and pack and other functions at warehouses are also touted as potential robotic benefits.

Beyond safety, retailers are looking to robotics for possible cost savings, although they face a potential backlash from replacing human workers.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what areas will robots likely offer the biggest benefit in helping retailers navigate the coronavirus pandemic? What proposed solutions seem far-fetched?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"First comes sanitation, sanitation, sanitation. A well-trained robot can do a better job and it puts fewer workers at risk."

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Gene Detroyer

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "Where can robots assist in retail’s COVID-19 efforts?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 14 minutes ago

Robots were made for the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted in the article, there are many ways that robots can be deployed to support retailing, and I think that in-store sanitation is a big one. While cleaning rarely gets the glory, deploying robots to disinfect the store in a fast, effective and easy way would have a significant impact on sparing frontline workers the back breaking work of keeping the store environment safe and clean.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
1 hour 12 minutes ago

In addition to the ways robots have already been used, adding the ability to have a robot keep stores clean and sanitized on a frequent and regular basis is a good use for robots. This will help create consumer trust and confidence.

Robots have more capabilities than are being used. This is the perfect time to introduce these capabilities to the public. Existing – yet underused – technology is getting a boost. We would eventually get there, but the coronavirus pandemic is pushing the use of these technologies to be used sooner (as in now) than later.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
44 minutes 41 seconds ago

You know, I would love to see robots manage customers, for instance informing them that they are going the wrong way when shopping marked one-way aisles in stores. I follow the signs on the floor, but I see a lot of people that don’t look down, and all of the sudden there are a lot of people in an aisle where there probably should not be so many.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
42 minutes 49 seconds ago

The answer is “all of the above.” But first comes sanitation, sanitation, sanitation.

A well-trained robot can do a better job and it puts fewer workers at risk. It also provides more continuity in the sanitation process.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
36 minutes 12 seconds ago

When revenues slide or completely disappear, the traditional areas that management cut are customer service and maintenance. Robots should be focused initially on those areas that humans get pulled from.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
35 minutes 52 seconds ago

Retailers are investing in robots to enhance reliability, efficiency and safety. For instance:

  • Walmart will add robots to 40 percent of its stores this year to scan store shelves to minimize out-of-stocks;
  • Amazon and Kroger warehouses use robots to boost fulfillment efficiency and accuracy;
  • Kroger has tested autonomous vehicles for contactless grocery delivery, which can mitigate health risks in the last-mile.

Robots will replace many frontline workers along the supply chain. Yet robot adoption fits into the macro trend of automating traditionally manual retail processes to enhance the customer experience with speed, agility and convenience.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Brent Biddulph
BrainTrust
Brent Biddulph
General Manager, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cloudera
6 minutes 36 seconds ago

I would venture a guess that Walmart and Ahold/Delhaize are already looking to retrofit those hundreds of robots deployed already to now scan shelves with UV lights to help with sanitization.

This certainly has added a new use case to further justify those wise investments, and gives them both a leg-up over the competition with having robots already deployed in-store.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"First comes sanitation, sanitation, sanitation. A well-trained robot can do a better job and it puts fewer workers at risk."

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Gene Detroyer

Gene DetroyerProfessor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education

Take Our Instant Poll

Which of the following robotic functions will likely provide the most value for retailers in addressing COVID-19-related needs?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 