Where should retailers start with ‘generative’ AI?

Photo: Getty Images/simon2579
Feb 27, 2023
by Tom Ryan

“I think it’s exciting, what’s possible with generative AI,” Amazon.com’s CEO Andy Jassy said in a recent interview with Financial Times. “And it’s part of what you’re seeing with models like ChatGPT. But most large, deeply technical companies like ours, have been working on these very large, generative AI models themselves for a long time.”

Amazon is believed to be behind the “generative” AI race between Microsoft and Google, which hosted media events in early February highlighting their generative AI technology.

The AI-driven technology promises to understand and respond to natural language inputs with context. According to Investor’s Business Daily, Bank of America analyst Justin Post wrote in a note, “Use of AI will be a critical driver of all things Internet, including content relevance, ad performance, e-commerce conversion, marketplace efficiency and even customer service.”

ModernRetail said brands and retailers are looking to partner with ChatGPT-tech providers, with only a few larger, tech-driven corporations like Amazon, Shopify, JD.com and Alibaba seeking to develop similar tools themselves. Reuters wrote, “An exchange with AI known as a large language model likely costs ten times more than a standard keyword search.”

In the near term, experts see promising use cases for retailers that will incorporate generative AI into customer service chatbots, enabling faster, more relevant assistance.

Search is another likely focus, with many brands already significantly investing in AI-driven personalized product recommendations for years.

A study from Nostro found 69 percent of consumers head for the search bar first when visiting online retailers, but search falls well short of customer hopes in delivering personalized recommendations and relevant content.

“Generative AI holds significant promise for retailers,” wrote eMarketer in a report. “Not only can it power a better customer experience, but it could eventually become a more sophisticated form of predictive analytics, giving companies actionable insights into everything from the best locations for new stores to where to target investment. However, its applications in the short term will be limited as companies work out how to implement generative AI without risking customer ire or giving away too much information on the inner workings of their businesses.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for retailers exploring generative AI systems like ChatGPT? Where do you see as possible near-term use cases?

"Generative AI is moving very fast and improving massively, but lets make sure it is fit for purpose before retailers risk their brand on pushing too fast. "

Andrew BlatherwickChairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions

Andrew BlatherwickChairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions

Dion Kenney
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
1 hour 6 minutes ago

There will be many great suggestions for online chat, writing emails and advertising content, or developing product copy. A different application could be for internal use – provide salespeople with simulated sales training and discussion points for providing a better customer experience.

Andrew Blatherwick
Andrew Blatherwick
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Generative AI is moving very fast and improving massively, but lets make sure it is fit for purpose before retailers risk their brand on pushing too fast. It is certainly going to be a big help in customers interfaces where simple tasks are required, however customers will get irritated very quickly if it does not deliver the results and expectations they have. As to new store site finding and investments, we have some way to go!

John Lietsch
John Lietsch
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
1 hour 2 minutes ago

In the short term, retailers should focus on generative AI’s current, known and validated core strengths: search, data processing, and ideation. As generative AI propagates through online search, retailers need to understand and adapt to ensure their content remains relevant. Companies should also be able to apply AI’s increased data processing capabilities to improve existing data processing systems and, as costs for the technology normalize, retailers should be able to train generative AI tools on their own data to ensure better results and customer experiences. Finally, there’s no denying that generative AI can immediately help with ideation at all levels of an organization from writing ads to job and product descriptions. However generative AI is still in its infancy and is not at a stage in its evolution where it can be trusted to mind the store (yet).

David Spear
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
52 minutes 29 seconds ago

I’d recommend leveraging AI tools in supply chain and customer service, and then expand into other areas of the business as these tools mature and become more ubiquitous.

Mark Self
Mark Self
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
52 minutes 4 seconds ago

My advice is to wait. As exciting as this technology is, I believe it is not yet ready for mass commercialization. Assuming the retailer has the resources I would assign a small team to monitor the technology in order to consider how to appropriately use it when it is “ready.”

Peter Charness
Peter Charness
Retail Strategy - UST Global
46 minutes 52 seconds ago

The internet is massively funded through paid search and targeted advertising. So an unbiased AI-based search to get a consumer to a website is going to have to support some kind of revenue model. Once a consumer is on a retailer’s website, I have to wonder if there is enough data (or internal skills) to train a generative AI model from within the retailer’s data. So for most retailers I think there’s a “watch and learn” phase in progress here.

Nicola Kinsella
Nicola Kinsella
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
44 minutes 8 seconds ago
ChatGPT is great for getting over writers block and getting ideas for ad, product, or other marketing copy. But it’s important to remember that it’s generated from all the other content on the web. Based on my own experiments evaluating it for my own team, I’d recommend the following: Create guidelines for acceptable use of ChatGPT generated content for your organization. You don’t want your teams to just copy and paste from ChatGPT directly. Edit for readability, so you don’t make your readers work too hard to consume your content, because so far in tests I’ve found it tends to write at a higher grade level by default. Edit for differentiation. If you don’t add your own “secret sauce” to content you’ll sound the same as everyone else and simply won’t be memorable. Marketers have some great new AI-based tools available to them today. From image editing tools like Removal.AI that quickly removes the background from your subject (it even does a pretty decent job on curly hair) to content writers like ChatGPT. But it’s… Read more »
Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
38 minutes 4 seconds ago

Rich and I are emceeing the Independent Retailer & Sellers Conference this week where ChatGPT has been a hot topic, particularly among speakers who work with Amazon and other online sellers. Generative AI has already become part of the new content narrative.

Recently, I asked ChatGPT to write a bio for KIZER & BENDER and what came back was an interesting mix, some of which pertained to us but also to several other retail speakers.

This misinformation is what I have questions about, so I spoke with an industry attorney, asking who is liable if generative AI writes a blog post for a retailer and that blog post includes copyrighted material. The response was the retailer, so my advice for retailers exploring generative AI would be to use it responsibly.

Matthew Pavich
Matthew Pavich
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
33 minutes 15 seconds ago

AI is definitely a worthwhile journey for retailers to invest in, but it is a journey and not a switch. As others have mentioned, most retailers would better benefit from investments in AI on the supply chain and pricing side as those are more proven with easily quantifiable results. When investing in AI capabilities that “communicate” in a more generative manner with humans, it is important to ask where and how it will be used. As a consumer, I personally don’t care if I chat with a real person or a robot — I do care, however, if they substitute light roast coffee for dark roast despite years of data showing my preferences. I also care if they are overpriced on an item that I can get somewhere else. In all cases, the right move for all retailers is to put their IT/data house in order to support the AI needs of tomorrow and to move along the AI journey regardless of where they are today.

