Will ChatGPT reinvent search?

12 expert comments
Discussion
Source: Microsoft
Feb 15, 2023
by Tom Ryan

Microsoft and Google both revealed plans last week to introduce their own ChatGPT-style product, joining the hype around the AI-driven chatbot technology.

Developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI and introduced last November, ChatGPT taps generative artificial intelligence to provide people with human-like responses to their questions. The technology also generates a wide range of digital text that can be repurposed in nearly any context, including in tweets, blog posts, term papers, poetry and even computer code.

Microsoft, which is investing $10 billion in OpenAI, will integrate ChatGPT technology with its Bing search engine and Edge web browser.

Brad Smith. vice chair and president of Microsoft, said in a blog entry, “Today’s cutting-edge AI is a powerful tool for advancing critical thinking and stimulating creative expression. It makes it possible not only to search for information but to seek answers to questions. It can help people uncover insights amid complex data and processes. It speeds up our ability to express what we learn more quickly. Perhaps most important, it’s going to do all these things better and better in the coming months and years.”

Google will soon offer an AI and natural language-enhanced version of its Google search engine called Bard, as well as a chatbot.

However, Microsoft created more buzz, having introduced a limited version of the new Bing available to some users this week to rave reviews and drawing predictions that Bing may threaten Google’s search dominance.

Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella said at a media event, “This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category.”

In China, JD.com, Alibaba and Baidu confirmed they are working on ChatGPT-style projects, as well. Meta is also planning to release similar technology across various products.

Microsoft said its search engine includes technology that identifies and removes problematic content from the chat service. However, the A.I. technologies are known for often producing toxic content, including misinformation, hate speech and biases against women and people of color.

Mr. Smith said on Microsoft’s blog, “We need to have wide-ranging and deep conversations and commit to joint action to define the guardrails for the future.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see ChatGPT and similar AI-driven technology transforming product discovery and online interactions for retailers? How should retailers prepare for the arrival of the technology?

Braintrust
"The media frenzy going on about ChatGPT and Bard is hard to follow and changing daily. The best retailers can do right now is monitor how this plays out."

Mark RyskiFounder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation

Mark RyskiFounder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation

12 Comments on "Will ChatGPT reinvent search?"

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 19 minutes ago

Yes, absolutely – AI can enhance search and, if it has knowledge of user preferences, can personalize the results. There are some glitches that need to be sorted out and it won’t be the only method of searching, but I expect this to become a much bigger part of the online retail landscape.

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 19 minutes ago

If you believe the headlines, this is the second coming of Christ. The fact is, the tech industry giants, Google and Microsoft (and others) are battling for online search supremacy because search drives ad revenue. Will AI-driven technology transform online transactions for retailers? Maybe, eventually — but like so much in the tech industry, the promises often fall short of reality. The media frenzy going on about ChatGPT and Bard is hard to follow and changing daily. The best retailers can do right now is monitor how this plays out.

Dion Kenney
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
1 hour 16 minutes ago

What we are seeing with ChatGPT is only the first step in an eye-opening process that will train us to re-think how technology can create new possibilities and value. This will launch many new tools, technologies, and uses that most of us have never given a great deal of consideration to. Brace yourself, you ain’t seen nothing yet!

John Lietsch
John Lietsch
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Initially and as stated by Microsoft, AI-driven technology will dramatically improve online search; this is why ChatGPT has been referred to as the “Google Killer.” Eventually, AI-driven technology will become much more and that future remains less defined, more distant and the cause for the hype that is masking AI’s current capabilities (and flaws). It appears that in the immediate future, retailers will need to make sure that their online content and advertising strategies ensure that it is the subject of searches in which that retailer wishes to appear. It’s a little more difficult to tell how this technology will change all retail but with continued advancements in NLP (natural language processing) and the evolution from Weak AI to Strong AI, it’s easier to see how AI could help retailers deliver highly personalized content and interactions at almost all touchpoints in a customer journey, making the line between the physical and digital experiences almost indiscernible.

Peter Charness
Peter Charness
Retail Strategy - UST Global
1 hour 6 minutes ago

With great power comes great responsibility. People (rightly or wrongly) trust that the answers that come from AI tools are unbiased and correct. The possibility for introducing bias with or without intention is huge. Today’s search results at least give a small not overly prominent indication of when a result is sponsored, or is in fact an ad. An entire industry revolves around paid search and paid clicks. Can you imagine the impact of an AI-based result that was bought and paid for by a sponsor, therefore using AI to influence behavior to purchase specific products, as AI is currently used to support certain points of view and influence political or behavioral attitudes? As we open Pandora’s box we best think through how we can contain the unforeseen and unintended consequences.

Paula Rosenblum
Paula Rosenblum
Co-founder, RSR Research
1 hour 4 minutes ago

One word. Yes.

The industry with the biggest challenge is education.
The industry with the most opportunity is healthcare.
Retail is kind of a middle-of-the-road impact industry.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 hour 4 minutes ago

No doubt ChatGPT will change the way consumers use search and how retailers interact with them online. In this instance I like the technology because it will provide better service to the shopper.

There has been a lot of talk on Twitter about AI-driven tech that provides articles, blog posts, etc. It’s a lazy way to get to the finish line. As a writer I am not a fan.

Susan O'Neal
Susan O'Neal
General Manager, Promo Intel & Insights, Numerator
1 hour 3 minutes ago

As an overwhelming amount of data becomes more universally accessible, the ability to know what questions to ask, what to look for and where become the differentiators. Solutions like ChatGPT and AI in general have tremendous potential to help cut through the noise, reduce the overwhelm and ultimately deliver more value.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
1 hour 1 minute ago

The New York Times, in their story about the announcements last week, used a retail example — it was not a coincidence. They asked for a recipe recommendation, and a shopping list sorted by aisle for their local grocer. The results were excellent. We’re early in this technology’s development but, at first blush, at least for Microsoft, the results are eye-popping.

Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
35 minutes 49 seconds ago

A short answer: YES! The beauty of the platform is the ability to communicate with natural language. If you want more info, you just ask. If you want more detail, just ask. From the retailer’s perspective, they have to provide the content. The platform does the rest. The next year will see a HUGE change in how consumers search (for anything).

Brandon Rael
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
33 minutes 45 seconds ago

Search has not evolved at the rate of other capabilities and technologies. Google has dominated the space for almost two decades, and the art of discovery and search is ripe for disruption. ChatGPT’s AI capabilities are a disruptor, and we have seen Google and Microsoft scramble to incorporate AI tools into their technology stack.

ChatGPT has just emerged and is going through plenty of growing pains. However as we know, AI is all about continuous improvement. As ChatGPT continues to evolve and other competitors emerge, we should expect a reinvention of search over time. It won’t be a dramatic overnight shift. However the advantages of AI capabilities will provide more personalized and optimized results over time.

Ken Lonyai
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
28 minutes 52 seconds ago
Wow – so much I can say since this what I do… First: all search today uses “AI.” It’s not obvious to most, but AI/ML is behind every query. LLMs (Large Language Models) are not search. They are a way to express content through written (or spoken) language. I’ve been using LLMs for a while and they are quite impressive in how well they’ve been trained to write. They know nothing. Their “knowledge” is an artifact of training and is affected by the means in which they write. They were never intended to be sources of information. Now I’ve long said that the problem with search engines is that they still put the burden on the user. They (Google being the best) do a nice job of narrowing the web to pertinent results, but in the end, the user still has to sift through those results by investing time reading through each linked page, then returning to the search engine to try another and again — until they find the content they seek. People have… Read more »
