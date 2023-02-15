Will ChatGPT reinvent search?
Microsoft and Google both revealed plans last week to introduce their own ChatGPT-style product, joining the hype around the AI-driven chatbot technology.
Developed by San Francisco-based startup OpenAI and introduced last November, ChatGPT taps generative artificial intelligence to provide people with human-like responses to their questions. The technology also generates a wide range of digital text that can be repurposed in nearly any context, including in tweets, blog posts, term papers, poetry and even computer code.
Microsoft, which is investing $10 billion in OpenAI, will integrate ChatGPT technology with its Bing search engine and Edge web browser.
Brad Smith. vice chair and president of Microsoft, said in a blog entry, “Today’s cutting-edge AI is a powerful tool for advancing critical thinking and stimulating creative expression. It makes it possible not only to search for information but to seek answers to questions. It can help people uncover insights amid complex data and processes. It speeds up our ability to express what we learn more quickly. Perhaps most important, it’s going to do all these things better and better in the coming months and years.”
Google will soon offer an AI and natural language-enhanced version of its Google search engine called Bard, as well as a chatbot.
However, Microsoft created more buzz, having introduced a limited version of the new Bing available to some users this week to rave reviews and drawing predictions that Bing may threaten Google’s search dominance.
Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella said at a media event, “This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category.”
In China, JD.com, Alibaba and Baidu confirmed they are working on ChatGPT-style projects, as well. Meta is also planning to release similar technology across various products.
Microsoft said its search engine includes technology that identifies and removes problematic content from the chat service. However, the A.I. technologies are known for often producing toxic content, including misinformation, hate speech and biases against women and people of color.
Mr. Smith said on Microsoft’s blog, “We need to have wide-ranging and deep conversations and commit to joint action to define the guardrails for the future.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see ChatGPT and similar AI-driven technology transforming product discovery and online interactions for retailers? How should retailers prepare for the arrival of the technology?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Yes, absolutely – AI can enhance search and, if it has knowledge of user preferences, can personalize the results. There are some glitches that need to be sorted out and it won’t be the only method of searching, but I expect this to become a much bigger part of the online retail landscape.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
If you believe the headlines, this is the second coming of Christ. The fact is, the tech industry giants, Google and Microsoft (and others) are battling for online search supremacy because search drives ad revenue. Will AI-driven technology transform online transactions for retailers? Maybe, eventually — but like so much in the tech industry, the promises often fall short of reality. The media frenzy going on about ChatGPT and Bard is hard to follow and changing daily. The best retailers can do right now is monitor how this plays out.
COO, Mondofora
What we are seeing with ChatGPT is only the first step in an eye-opening process that will train us to re-think how technology can create new possibilities and value. This will launch many new tools, technologies, and uses that most of us have never given a great deal of consideration to. Brace yourself, you ain’t seen nothing yet!
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
Initially and as stated by Microsoft, AI-driven technology will dramatically improve online search; this is why ChatGPT has been referred to as the “Google Killer.” Eventually, AI-driven technology will become much more and that future remains less defined, more distant and the cause for the hype that is masking AI’s current capabilities (and flaws). It appears that in the immediate future, retailers will need to make sure that their online content and advertising strategies ensure that it is the subject of searches in which that retailer wishes to appear. It’s a little more difficult to tell how this technology will change all retail but with continued advancements in NLP (natural language processing) and the evolution from Weak AI to Strong AI, it’s easier to see how AI could help retailers deliver highly personalized content and interactions at almost all touchpoints in a customer journey, making the line between the physical and digital experiences almost indiscernible.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
With great power comes great responsibility. People (rightly or wrongly) trust that the answers that come from AI tools are unbiased and correct. The possibility for introducing bias with or without intention is huge. Today’s search results at least give a small not overly prominent indication of when a result is sponsored, or is in fact an ad. An entire industry revolves around paid search and paid clicks. Can you imagine the impact of an AI-based result that was bought and paid for by a sponsor, therefore using AI to influence behavior to purchase specific products, as AI is currently used to support certain points of view and influence political or behavioral attitudes? As we open Pandora’s box we best think through how we can contain the unforeseen and unintended consequences.
Co-founder, RSR Research
One word. Yes.
The industry with the biggest challenge is education.
The industry with the most opportunity is healthcare.
Retail is kind of a middle-of-the-road impact industry.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
No doubt ChatGPT will change the way consumers use search and how retailers interact with them online. In this instance I like the technology because it will provide better service to the shopper.
There has been a lot of talk on Twitter about AI-driven tech that provides articles, blog posts, etc. It’s a lazy way to get to the finish line. As a writer I am not a fan.
General Manager, Promo Intel & Insights, Numerator
As an overwhelming amount of data becomes more universally accessible, the ability to know what questions to ask, what to look for and where become the differentiators. Solutions like ChatGPT and AI in general have tremendous potential to help cut through the noise, reduce the overwhelm and ultimately deliver more value.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The New York Times, in their story about the announcements last week, used a retail example — it was not a coincidence. They asked for a recipe recommendation, and a shopping list sorted by aisle for their local grocer. The results were excellent. We’re early in this technology’s development but, at first blush, at least for Microsoft, the results are eye-popping.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
A short answer: YES! The beauty of the platform is the ability to communicate with natural language. If you want more info, you just ask. If you want more detail, just ask. From the retailer’s perspective, they have to provide the content. The platform does the rest. The next year will see a HUGE change in how consumers search (for anything).
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Search has not evolved at the rate of other capabilities and technologies. Google has dominated the space for almost two decades, and the art of discovery and search is ripe for disruption. ChatGPT’s AI capabilities are a disruptor, and we have seen Google and Microsoft scramble to incorporate AI tools into their technology stack.
ChatGPT has just emerged and is going through plenty of growing pains. However as we know, AI is all about continuous improvement. As ChatGPT continues to evolve and other competitors emerge, we should expect a reinvention of search over time. It won’t be a dramatic overnight shift. However the advantages of AI capabilities will provide more personalized and optimized results over time.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist