Will ChatGPT supercharge chatbot conversations?

12 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Getty Images/Alen-D
Jan 26, 2023
by Dave Bruno

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Aptos.

Despite a few limitations, ChatGPT may massively impact how people search for, evaluate and purchase products in the future.

Here are a few thoughts on how OpenAI’s new chatbot could be used in retail:

  • Customer service: ChatGPT can be integrated into a company’s website or mobile app to provide customers with instant and personalized assistance. The model can answer customer inquiries, provide product recommendations and assist with ordering and returns.
  • Product search: ChatGPT can be used to create a natural language processing (NLP) based search function for a company’s website or mobile app. This allows customers to search for products using natural language, such as “I’m looking for a blue dress in size medium” rather than using specific keywords.
  • Personalized product recommendations: ChatGPT can be used to analyze data and make personalized product recommendations. The model can analyze purchase history, browsing behavior and customer preferences to suggest products that are most likely to to be of interest to the customer.
  • Up-selling and cross-selling: ChatGPT can be used to suggest complementary products or services to customers during their shopping experience, increasing the chances of up-selling and cross-selling.
  • Chatbots: ChatGPT can be used to create a chatbot for customer service, which can be integrated into social media platforms, websites and mobile app to provide assistance to customers 24/7.

Most impressive, this succinct list was gathered, collated and generated, word for word, by ChatGPT — a machine.

The potential for equally “thoughtful” responses to traditional consumer queries — i.e., “What is the best multi-purpose tool to use for building a wood deck?” or “What are the best shoes to buy for a person running a marathon?” — would mark a huge leap over the stilted conversation flow of today’s typical service bot.

Think of the conversion-driving power of a custom-trained bot serving up highly informed, thoughtful search results, delivered equally well in both written and spoken form. (I’m talking to you, Alexa!)

Think of the conversion-driving power of delivering customized, intuitive and informative answers to shoppers’ questions, consolidated into human-language responses that don’t require you to click through to five different pages to find the complete answer.

If able to overcome some limitations, including access to real-time web-based information and bias risks, ChatGPT could revolutionize product search results.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the potential for ChatGPT to elevate product search and chatbot conversations? What risks or limitations do you see?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Using ChatGPT will make product search and chatbots smarter, faster and more personalized for a superior customer experience."

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Join the Discussion!

12 Comments on "Will ChatGPT supercharge chatbot conversations?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
49 minutes 51 seconds ago

The one mere fact that ChatGPT can offer NLP so consumers can ask questions on their own terms, in their own style will be a game changer. I had the opportunity about four years ago to work with a startup that had developed some NLP software for B2B internal document search and it was simply amazing. Speed, clarity, and effectiveness are just a few of the powerful benefits. I’d say we’re at the tip of positive disruptiveness with ChatGPT.

4
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
47 minutes 21 seconds ago

I have been impressed with ChatGPT — especially the quality of responses it gives which also seem very natural. If this can be applied to retailer chatbots and service functions then I can see the experience being elevated. Search would also be transformed as you could simply ask it to find things within certain parameters (price ranges, sizes, etc.) and it would come up with a curated list of options: almost like having your own personal shopper. There are a lot of very exciting applications here!

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rick Moss
Staff
Rick Moss
President, Co-founder, RetailWire
45 minutes 36 seconds ago

Editor’s note: One of my duties each morning is running through the stories for a final copy edit. When I got to the bullet points above, I found the writing flat and repetitive. I thought, “What’s with Dave? He writes better than this.” I swapped out some language to put a little life into the copy, fixed one glaring typo and I removed the fifth bullet point because it seemed redundant. Then I saw Dave’s admission that it was written by ChatGPT, so I put all the original copy back in.

So yes, sure, ChatGPT, recommend a new flannel shirt for me, but don’t apply for our editorial staff any time soon.

9
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
6 minutes 25 seconds ago

OK, Rick, I had no idea of this back story – that is interesting…and, my editor here at Aptos said the exact same thing when I submitted the original post to her for review…perhaps telling about the state of the machine’s copywriting skills, thus far!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
John Lietsch
Guest
John Lietsch
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
44 minutes 16 seconds ago

New technologies or new twists on existing technologies are exciting but we must separate the hype from the underlying tech. Crypto anyone? AI is the flavor of the month but in most cases, that’s all it is. Even the mighty ChatGPT has flaws — mainly, it still can’t think. However it has supercharged the ability to collect and present data and when used properly, it can deliver trustworthy results. All of us know how frustrating chatbots can be, because they’re not us (though many of us have frustrations with humans too, so don’t blame the bots!). The limitations remain language, understanding and actual intelligence but ChatGPT, buzzword or not, has supercharged the ability to analyze data quickly and mostly correctly. The potential to elevate product search and chatbot conversations is there and maybe ChatGPT and its underlying tech will generate enough interest to attract more investment and to get us closer to true artificial intelligence (as scary as that thought might be, right HAL?).

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dion Kenney
BrainTrust
Dion Kenney
COO, Mondofora
42 minutes 28 seconds ago

ChatGPT is probably the most enthusiastically watched tech in the news today, and the interest and expectations are well deserved. I cannot remember a new product release that has created this level of activity, prognostication, and experimentation. That said, we are still probably one or two generations of development away from the pervasive application of augmented intelligence technology. The general engine, APIs, use case libraries, and marketplace familiarity are still in the formative stage, with a lot of experimentation going on. But at the rate of development, those two generations of development could realistically occur within the next 18 months.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
30 minutes 52 seconds ago

Using ChatGPT will make product search and chatbots smarter, faster and more personalized for a superior customer experience. ChatGPT frees up retail workers from drudgery, so they can focus on serving shoppers with creativity, personality and emotional connection. Humans get to be more human.

Potential risks include frustrating customers if ChatGPT uses outdated or inaccurate information. Also, bias affects data collection and analysis.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
2 minutes 19 seconds ago

Agree 100% on the risks, Lisa – we will still need humans to ensure the bot stays well “trained” (their word, not mine) and protected against bias, but IMHO as a site search tool, those risks seem entirely manageable.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Co-founder, RSR Research
28 minutes 25 seconds ago

ChatGPT may need an additional $10 billion to help it scale, get up to date and stay that way, and get even smarter, but holy cow — it’s pretty impressive right now. Much more interesting than the AI-generated selfies.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
4 minutes ago

Microsoft recently invested exactly that, Paula – $10B USD – to help it scale and, theoretically, add real-time web crawling. Apparently, Google has issued a “Code Red” (whatever that means) in response…

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
12 minutes 24 seconds ago

Have we all forgotten the infuriating results we’ve gotten from other chatbots?

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Oliver Guy
BrainTrust
Oliver Guy
Global Industry Architect, Microsoft Retail
3 minutes 36 seconds ago

Disclosure – I work for Microsoft – comments here are my views and not the views of my employer.

ChatGPT offers huge potential for so many organizations who interact with consumers. The ability to take into account context and rapidly provide a response that is eloquent is incredible. The ability for this to act as an advisor to help with responses offers the ability to improve overall customer service. The challenge comes in terms of total trust — ChatGPT recommends review of some of the output by a subject matter expert. This needs to be built into the process.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Using ChatGPT will make product search and chatbots smarter, faster and more personalized for a superior customer experience."

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Take Our Instant Poll

How likely is ChatGPT or a similar app to transform product search at retail in the years ahead?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 