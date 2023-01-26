Will ChatGPT supercharge chatbot conversations?

Photo: Getty Images/Alen-D

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Aptos.

Despite a few limitations, ChatGPT may massively impact how people search for, evaluate and purchase products in the future.

Here are a few thoughts on how OpenAI’s new chatbot could be used in retail:

Customer service: ChatGPT can be integrated into a company’s website or mobile app to provide customers with instant and personalized assistance. The model can answer customer inquiries, provide product recommendations and assist with ordering and returns.

Product search: ChatGPT can be used to create a natural language processing (NLP) based search function for a company’s website or mobile app. This allows customers to search for products using natural language, such as “I’m looking for a blue dress in size medium” rather than using specific keywords.

Personalized product recommendations: ChatGPT can be used to analyze data and make personalized product recommendations. The model can analyze purchase history, browsing behavior and customer preferences to suggest products that are most likely to to be of interest to the customer.

Up-selling and cross-selling: ChatGPT can be used to suggest complementary products or services to customers during their shopping experience, increasing the chances of up-selling and cross-selling.

Chatbots: ChatGPT can be used to create a chatbot for customer service, which can be integrated into social media platforms, websites and mobile app to provide assistance to customers 24/7.

Most impressive, this succinct list was gathered, collated and generated, word for word, by ChatGPT — a machine.

The potential for equally “thoughtful” responses to traditional consumer queries — i.e., “What is the best multi-purpose tool to use for building a wood deck?” or “What are the best shoes to buy for a person running a marathon?” — would mark a huge leap over the stilted conversation flow of today’s typical service bot.

Think of the conversion-driving power of a custom-trained bot serving up highly informed, thoughtful search results, delivered equally well in both written and spoken form. (I’m talking to you, Alexa!)

Think of the conversion-driving power of delivering customized, intuitive and informative answers to shoppers’ questions, consolidated into human-language responses that don’t require you to click through to five different pages to find the complete answer.

If able to overcome some limitations, including access to real-time web-based information and bias risks, ChatGPT could revolutionize product search results.