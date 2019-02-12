Sources: Medium/@joeyzwillinger; allbirds.com

Allbirds, the sustainable footwear upstart, didn’t sue Amazon.com for making a wool sneaker that mimics one of its popular models. Instead, it is encouraging the e-tailing giant to do a better job of copycatting its products, even offering to help Jeff Bezos and company do so.

In an open letter on Medium to Mr. Bezos, co-founders Joey Zwillinger and Tim Brown wrote that the $45 Wool Blend shoes from Amazon’s 206 Collective line were “strikingly similar” to Allbirds’ Wool Runners, priced at $95. But the similarities didn’t go far enough.

“We are flattered at the similarities that your private-label shoe shares with ours but hoped the commonalities would include these environmentally friendly materials as well,” read the note. “As we’ve done with over 100 other brands who were interested in implementing our renewable materials into their products, including direct competitors, we want to give you the components that would make this shoe not just look like ours, but also match our approach to sustainability.”

The letter then explained how Allbirds partnered to develop a sustainable version of an EVA midsole foam and about its other efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Amazon was offered the opportunity to borrow Allbirds’ SweetFoam formula free of charge.

“If you replaced the oil-based products in your supply chain with this natural substitute (not just for one product, but all of them), we could jointly make a major dent in the fight against climate change. With the help of your immense scale, the cost of this material will come down for all users of this material, allowing for even broader adoption,” the note stated. The founders concluded by urging Amazon to “please steal our approach to sustainability.”

The note was provoked by a CNN interview in which Christiane Amanpour asked whether Amazon was aware their SweetFoam formula was open-sourced. Mr. Zwillinger replied that suing Amazon would be “like bringing a knife to a gunfight.”

Amazon has been accused in the past of using insights from strong sellers on its third-party marketplace to create a wide range of private label knockoffs.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Allbirds’ approach to copycat infringement? How do you expect Amazon will react to being called out in this way by Allbirds?

